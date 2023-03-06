Leqembi, New Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Drug Fast-Track Approved by FDA - How it Works and Cost

Help, Dementia!

On January 6th, 2023, Leqembi (previously known as BAN2401) was granted FDA approval, as it is the first disease-modifying treatment that has demonstrated effectiveness for individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). Leqembi, its brand name, was developed under the name Lecanemab. In this article we will discuss the drug, dementia, and its potential for treating Alzheimer's disease, as well as costs. Helpdementia spends a lot of time researching and writing about Dementia and Alzheimer's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPd5g_0l8uO4nU00
Photo byunsplash

Lecanemab, also known by its brand name Leqembi, is a medication that has been developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is a monoclonal antibody that works by targeting and binding to the beta-amyloid protein, which is found in the brain of patients with Alzheimer's disease. Beta-amyloid protein is known to form plaques in the brain that are believed to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Lecanemab is administered through intravenous infusion every 4 weeks, with the initial dose being split into two doses given two weeks apart. The drug has been shown to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid protein in the brain, and early clinical trials have demonstrated that it may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

In a phase 2 clinical trial, Lecanemab was tested on patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, and it was found to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid in the brain by up to 70%. The trial also found that the drug slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease by up to 30%. These results were considered to be promising, and led to the initiation of larger phase 3 clinical trials.

In the phase 3 clinical trials, Lecanemab was tested on patients with early Alzheimer's disease who were experiencing cognitive decline. The trial found that Lecanemab reduced the decline in cognitive function by up to 22%. Based on these results, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Lecanemab accelerated approval for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in June 2021.

However, it is important to note that the use of Lecanemab is not without potential side effects. Some patients may experience infusion-related reactions, such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, and low blood pressure. Patients who are considering treatment with Lecanemab should discuss the potential benefits and risks with their doctor before beginning treatment.

The cost of Lecanemab (Leqembi) is not yet clear, but may be $26,500 per year all the way to $55,000 per year, per patient, as it was only recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021. The manufacturer, Eisai, has not yet released information on the pricing of the drug, and it is not yet listed on prescription drug pricing websites.

However, it is important to note that monoclonal antibody drugs like Lecanemab are typically expensive, with some costing tens of thousands of dollars per year. Given the high cost of developing and producing these drugs, it is possible that Lecanemab may be similarly expensive.

It is also worth noting that the cost of Lecanemab may be covered by health insurance for eligible patients. Patients are advised to speak with their healthcare provider and their insurance provider to determine the potential costs and coverage options for Lecanemab. Some patients may also be eligible for financial assistance programs offered by the manufacturer or non-profit organizations to help offset the cost of the medication.

Eisai, has announced that the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) for Lecanemab (Leqembi) will be $56,000 per year, which amounts to $4,666 per monthly infusion. This is higher than the price that was initially expected and could make it difficult for some patients to access the medication.

However, it's important to note that the actual cost to patients will depend on a number of factors, including insurance coverage, copays, and deductible requirements. Some patients may be eligible for financial assistance programs offered by the manufacturer or other organizations to help offset the cost of the medication.

It's also worth noting that Lecanemab is administered through intravenous infusion, which means that patients will need to visit a healthcare facility to receive the drug. This could also add additional costs, such as transportation and clinic fees. Patients should discuss the potential costs and coverage options for Lecanemab with their healthcare provider and insurance provider before beginning treatment.

Aducanumab has had a controversial development history, with initial phase 3 clinical trials being halted in March 2019 due to a lack of evidence that the drug was effective. However, further analysis of the trial data led to a decision to continue the trials, and in October 2019, Biogen announced that the drug had shown positive results in reducing cognitive decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

In June 2020, Biogen submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Aducanumab to the FDA for approval, but the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL), citing the need for more data to support the efficacy of the drug. However, the companies announced in September 2020 that they had conducted additional analysis of the trial data, which showed that Aducanumab reduced cognitive decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

In conclusion, Lecanemab is a new medication that has been developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It works by targeting the beta-amyloid protein in the brain, and has been shown to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid and slow the progression of the disease in clinical trials. While it has been approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's disease, it is important to note that Lecanemab may have potential side effects, and patients should consult their doctor before beginning treatment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dementia# leqembi# drug# fda# pills

Comments / 41

Published by

Writing about Dementia for 14 Years to help caregivers and those diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

California State
9K followers

More from Help, Dementia!

How Dementia Will be a More Common Occurrence in an Aging Society

We specialize in researching and writing about dementia. In this article we discuss what will happen as an older society increasingly encounters dementia, partially as a result of strokes being risk factors for various forms of dementia. In a rapidly aging society, we are likely to see more cases of dementia. Dementia is a term used to describe a decline in mental ability, including memory loss, difficulty in thinking, problem-solving, and communicating. The risk of developing dementia increases with age, and as the population ages, the number of people with dementia is also likely to increase.

Read full story
12 comments

Exploring the link between APOE4 and Alzheimer's disease - genetic testing for Dementia

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people worldwide. While the exact causes of AD are not fully understood, it is thought to be a complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors. One genetic variant that has been linked to an increased risk of developing AD is the APOE4 variant of the APOE gene.

Read full story

Uncovering Dementia and Alzheimer's: a guide to CT, MRI, PET, and SPECT scans

Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. There are several types of scans that may be used to help diagnose and monitor Alzheimer's Disease or dementia, including:

Read full story

19 Year Old Becomes Youngest Person to Be Diagnosed with Alzheimer's DIs

Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It's a progressive disease, which means that symptoms gradually worsen over time. The disease is most commonly diagnosed in people over the age of 65, but it can also affect younger people, as evidenced by a recent case in China.

Read full story
288 comments

Enhancing hand-eye coordination for dementia patients - fun and effective exercises

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. For dementia, and in general, Hand-eye coordination refers to the ability to use the eyes to guide the hands in performing a task. It is an essential skill for daily living activities such as dressing, grooming, and eating. However, as individuals age or develop dementia, hand-eye coordination can deteriorate, leading to difficulty in performing these activities. Therefore, incorporating hand-eye coordination exercises into daily routine can help maintain and improve this skill.

Read full story
2 comments

Simplifying clothing and dressing for dementia and alzheimer's patients

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. Dementia is a debilitating condition that affects millions of individuals worldwide. It is characterized by a decline in cognitive function, memory loss, and difficulty with everyday tasks. One of the common challenges that people with dementia face is dressing themselves. As dementia progresses, it can become increasingly difficult for individuals to put on or take off clothing due to a variety of physical and cognitive challenges.

Read full story
2 comments

Boosting memory and cognitive function with brain games for dementia patients

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. Dementia is a common disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a progressive neurological condition that impacts cognitive abilities such as memory, language, and decision-making. While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are ways to manage the condition and improve quality of life for individuals living with it. In recent years, brain games have emerged as a popular approach to improving memory and cognitive function in people with dementia. In this article, we will explore the science behind brain games and their potential benefits for individuals with dementia.

Read full story
5 comments

Managing vertigo, balance problems, and nausea in people with dementia and alzheimer's

People with dementia can experience vertigo, balance problems, and nausea, which are symptoms commonly associated with motion sickness. These symptoms can be caused by a variety of factors related to dementia, such as changes in the brain’s ability to process sensory information or changes in the inner ear, which can affect balance and spatial orientation.

Read full story
5 comments

Engaging activities to enhance quality of life for people with dementia

Dementia is a complex disease that affects millions worldwide, including their caregivers. It is a progressive disease that impacts memory, cognitive function, and behavior. It can be a challenging experience for both the patient and their caregivers. However, there are several approaches to care that can help improve the quality of life for people with dementia. Here are some activities they can do, or you can do with them:

Read full story
4 comments

Strength Training for People with Dementia: Benefits for Physical Health, Cognitive Function, and Mood

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. Physical activity can have many benefits for people with dementia, including improving their physical health, reducing the risk of falls, and improving their cognitive function and mood. Here are some physical activities that are generally considered beneficial for people with dementia:

Read full story
1 comments

Protecting Your Loved Ones from Predators and Scams: Tips for Seniors and People with Dementia

As the condition of someone with dementia worsens, or they get older and have cognitive issues or naivete, it can become increasingly challenging to protect them from scammers and predators who prey on vulnerable seniors. According to the FBI, seniors are often targeted by fraudsters because they are more likely to have significant assets, and may be more trusting or isolated. Scammers may use a variety of tactics to deceive seniors, including phone calls, emails, and even door-to-door solicitations. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the most common types of scams that target seniors, and provide tips for protecting your loved ones from falling victim to these frauds.

Read full story

Uncovering the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA): What You Need to Know

As consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices for their everyday needs, marketers and other advertisers need to reach them via text or call. Text messages have outpaced emails as 95% of texts are read in ninety seconds or less. Sending text messages to consumers is an effective way to drive engagement and ultimately make sales. However, companies may have had to been more mindful of the law when marketing like this to consumers due to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Read full story

Protecting a Loved One with Dementia: Understanding Power of Attorney and When to Use It

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we will talk about the power of attorney documents and how they can be useful for protecting a loved one or family member with advanced dementia.

Read full story
13 comments

Potential Biomarker for Accurately Diagnosing Alzheimer's and Cognitive Decline Revealed in Study

An imaging study involving 335 participants was conducted with brain imaging procedures, such as MRI and computerized axial tomography (CAT) scans, along with cognitive tests and blood tests, in order to determine if such PlGF levels would be associated with cognitive impairment or dementia. The results showed that over 75% of the participants that were in the higher percentile PlGF levels were three times more likely to show signs of cognitive decline or dementia as those in the lower percentile PlGF levels were.

Read full story
8 comments

Maximizing Cognitive Function and Quality of Life with Memory Care: Understanding Costs and Government Subsidies

How Much Does Memory Care and Assisted Living Cost State by State?. Memory care is designed to provide a safe, secure, and supportive environment for individuals with memory-related impairments. The goal of memory care is to help individuals maintain their independence, maximize their cognitive function, and improve their quality of life, despite the challenges of memory loss.

Read full story
3 comments

Protecting a Loved One with Dementia from Exploitation: What to Do

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and Alzheimer’s care. If a family member is trying to take advantage of a person with dementia, it is important to take action to protect the person with dementia and prevent any further harm. Here are some steps you can take:

Read full story

Exploring the Causes of the "Dementia Walk" - How Does Dementia Affect Gait and Mobility?

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we will talk about the “Dementia walk”, a term sometimes used to describe a type of gait, or walking pattern, that is commonly observed in individuals with dementia. This walking pattern is often slower and characterized by shorter steps that are more variable and asymmetric. Additionally, individuals with dementia may spend longer periods of time with both feet on the ground during the walking cycle.

Read full story
255 comments

Helpful Tool for Dementia: The Large Talking Button Clock

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we talking abut a useful tool for our loved ones with dementia. A talking button clock is a device that can be particularly helpful for people who are visually impaired or cognitively impaired. The clock has a button that, when pressed, announces the time audibly. Here are some steps to consider when choosing a talking button clock:

Read full story
13 comments

Finding the Perfect Dementia Care Facility: A Step-by-Step Guide

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and Alzheimer’s care. In this article we’ll talk about dementia care facilities. Dementia care facilities are specialized residential facilities that provide care for people with dementia, a condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. These facilities are staffed with professionals who are trained to provide specialized care to individuals with dementia and offer a safe and secure environment for residents.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy