Leqembi, New Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Drug Fast-Track Approved by FDA - How it Works and Cost

On January 6th, 2023, Leqembi (previously known as BAN2401) was granted FDA approval, as it is the first disease-modifying treatment that has demonstrated effectiveness for individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). Leqembi, its brand name, was developed under the name Lecanemab. In this article we will discuss the drug, dementia, and its potential for treating Alzheimer's disease, as well as costs. Helpdementia spends a lot of time researching and writing about Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Lecanemab, also known by its brand name Leqembi, is a medication that has been developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is a monoclonal antibody that works by targeting and binding to the beta-amyloid protein, which is found in the brain of patients with Alzheimer's disease. Beta-amyloid protein is known to form plaques in the brain that are believed to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Lecanemab is administered through intravenous infusion every 4 weeks, with the initial dose being split into two doses given two weeks apart. The drug has been shown to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid protein in the brain, and early clinical trials have demonstrated that it may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

In a phase 2 clinical trial, Lecanemab was tested on patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, and it was found to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid in the brain by up to 70%. The trial also found that the drug slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease by up to 30%. These results were considered to be promising, and led to the initiation of larger phase 3 clinical trials.

In the phase 3 clinical trials, Lecanemab was tested on patients with early Alzheimer's disease who were experiencing cognitive decline. The trial found that Lecanemab reduced the decline in cognitive function by up to 22%. Based on these results, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Lecanemab accelerated approval for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in June 2021.

However, it is important to note that the use of Lecanemab is not without potential side effects. Some patients may experience infusion-related reactions, such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, and low blood pressure. Patients who are considering treatment with Lecanemab should discuss the potential benefits and risks with their doctor before beginning treatment.

The cost of Lecanemab (Leqembi) is not yet clear, but may be $26,500 per year all the way to $55,000 per year, per patient, as it was only recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021. The manufacturer, Eisai, has not yet released information on the pricing of the drug, and it is not yet listed on prescription drug pricing websites.

However, it is important to note that monoclonal antibody drugs like Lecanemab are typically expensive, with some costing tens of thousands of dollars per year. Given the high cost of developing and producing these drugs, it is possible that Lecanemab may be similarly expensive.

It is also worth noting that the cost of Lecanemab may be covered by health insurance for eligible patients. Patients are advised to speak with their healthcare provider and their insurance provider to determine the potential costs and coverage options for Lecanemab. Some patients may also be eligible for financial assistance programs offered by the manufacturer or non-profit organizations to help offset the cost of the medication.

Eisai, has announced that the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) for Lecanemab (Leqembi) will be $56,000 per year, which amounts to $4,666 per monthly infusion. This is higher than the price that was initially expected and could make it difficult for some patients to access the medication.

However, it's important to note that the actual cost to patients will depend on a number of factors, including insurance coverage, copays, and deductible requirements. Some patients may be eligible for financial assistance programs offered by the manufacturer or other organizations to help offset the cost of the medication.

It's also worth noting that Lecanemab is administered through intravenous infusion, which means that patients will need to visit a healthcare facility to receive the drug. This could also add additional costs, such as transportation and clinic fees. Patients should discuss the potential costs and coverage options for Lecanemab with their healthcare provider and insurance provider before beginning treatment.

In conclusion, Lecanemab is a new medication that has been developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It works by targeting the beta-amyloid protein in the brain, and has been shown to reduce the amount of beta-amyloid and slow the progression of the disease in clinical trials. While it has been approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's disease, it is important to note that Lecanemab may have potential side effects, and patients should consult their doctor before beginning treatment.