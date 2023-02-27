Strength Training for People with Dementia: Benefits for Physical Health, Cognitive Function, and Mood

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. Physical activity can have many benefits for people with dementia, including improving their physical health, reducing the risk of falls, and improving their cognitive function and mood. Here are some physical activities that are generally considered beneficial for people with dementia:

  1. Walking: Walking is a low-impact activity that can help improve cardiovascular health, balance, and strength. It's also a great way to get outside and enjoy the natural environment.
  2. Tai chi: Tai chi is a gentle form of exercise that can improve balance, strength, and flexibility. It's also a mindfulness-based practice that can help reduce stress and improve overall well-being.
  3. Dancing: Dancing can be a fun and social way to improve cardiovascular health and coordination. It can also help improve mood and cognitive function.
  4. Resistance training: Resistance training, such as weightlifting or using resistance bands, can help improve strength, balance, and overall physical health.
  5. Yoga: Yoga is a gentle form of exercise that can help improve flexibility, balance, and strength. It's also a mindfulness-based practice that can help reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

Very light strength training can also be beneficial for people with dementia. Strength training involves using weights or resistance bands to increase muscle strength and improve overall physical health. Here are some ways strength training can benefit people with dementia:

  1. Improved muscle strength: As people age, they naturally lose muscle mass and strength. Strength training can help slow this process and even reverse some of the muscle loss that has already occurred. This can improve mobility, balance, and overall physical health.
  2. Reduced risk of falls: Falls are a common concern for people with dementia, as they can lead to serious injuries. Strength training can help improve balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls.
  3. Improved cognitive function: Strength training has been shown to improve cognitive function in people with dementia. This may be because the activity helps increase blood flow to the brain, which can improve memory and other cognitive abilities.
  4. Improved mood: Like other physical activities, strength training can improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
  5. Try something interesting, like a very like mace weight.

When incorporating strength training into a fitness routine for someone with dementia, it's important to start with light weights and simple exercises. A qualified personal trainer or physical therapist can help design a strength training program that is safe and appropriate for the individual's abilities and goals.

Keep in mind that physical activity should be enjoyable and motivating for the individual with dementia. Choosing activities that are interesting and engaging can help increase their participation and enjoyment. Additionally, it's important to check with a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program.

