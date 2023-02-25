Protecting a Loved One with Dementia: Understanding Power of Attorney and When to Use It

Help, Dementia!

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we will talk about the power of attorney documents and how they can be useful for protecting a loved one or family member with advanced dementia.

A power of attorney is a legal document that grants someone else the authority to act on your behalf in various matters. The person who grants the power of attorney is known as the "principal," while the person who receives it is called the "attorney-in-fact" or "agent."

There are several types of powers of attorney, each with their own specific purposes and limitations:

  1. General Power of Attorney: This type of power of attorney grants the agent broad authority to act on behalf of the principal in all matters, including financial, legal, and personal affairs. A general power of attorney typically expires upon the death or incapacity of the principal.
  2. Limited Power of Attorney: This type of power of attorney grants the agent specific authority to act on behalf of the principal in certain matters, such as selling a property or managing a specific investment.
  3. Durable Power of Attorney: A durable power of attorney remains in effect even if the principal becomes incapacitated. This type of power of attorney is useful for ensuring that someone is authorized to make decisions on the principal's behalf in the event of an illness or disability.
  4. Springing Power of Attorney: This type of power of attorney only takes effect when a specific event occurs, such as the principal becoming incapacitated.
  5. Medical Power of Attorney: This type of power of attorney grants the agent authority to make medical decisions on the principal's behalf in the event of an illness or incapacity.
  6. Financial Power of Attorney: This type of power of attorney grants the agent authority to make financial decisions on the principal's behalf.

If someone has been diagnosed with dementia, it is important to consider creating a power of attorney (POA) as soon as possible, before the person's mental capacity becomes too impaired. A POA can help ensure that the person's financial and personal affairs are properly managed if they are no longer able to make decisions for themselves.

There are two types of POAs that are particularly relevant for someone with dementia: a durable financial power of attorney and a medical power of attorney.

A durable financial power of attorney grants someone the authority to manage the financial affairs of the person with dementia, such as paying bills, managing investments, and selling property. This type of POA remains in effect even if the person with dementia becomes incapacitated or unable to make decisions for themselves.

A medical power of attorney grants someone the authority to make medical decisions on behalf of the person with dementia if they are no longer able to make those decisions themselves. This can include decisions about medical treatment, hospitalization, and end-of-life care.

It is important to note that a person with dementia must have sufficient mental capacity to create a POA. If they have already lost this capacity, it may be necessary to seek a guardianship or conservatorship through the courts to ensure that their affairs are properly managed.

If you are considering creating a POA for someone with dementia, it is recommended that you consult with a lawyer who specializes in elder law to ensure that the document is properly drafted and complies with all relevant laws and regulations. It is also important to carefully consider who to appoint as the agent under the POA, choosing someone who is trustworthy, responsible, and capable of making decisions in the best interest of the person with dementia.

FAQ on Power of Attorney:

  1. What is a power of attorney (POA)? A POA is a legal document that allows someone (the principal) to grant authority to someone else (the agent or attorney-in-fact) to act on their behalf in various matters.
  2. What types of powers of attorney are there? There are several types of powers of attorney, including general, limited, durable, springing, medical, and financial.
  3. How does a power of attorney work? When a principal creates a power of attorney, they grant the agent specific powers and authorities to act on their behalf in certain matters. The agent can then make decisions and take actions as if they were the principal.
  4. When does a power of attorney take effect? A power of attorney can take effect immediately upon signing or upon a specific event, such as the principal becoming incapacitated. This depends on the type of power of attorney being used.
  5. Who can be named as an agent in a power of attorney? The agent can be anyone the principal trusts to act on their behalf. It is important to choose someone who is trustworthy and capable of making decisions in the best interest of the principal.
  6. Can a power of attorney be revoked or terminated? Yes, a power of attorney can be revoked or terminated by the principal at any time. The agent's authority also ends upon the death of the principal.
  7. What are the benefits of having a power of attorney? Having a power of attorney can ensure that someone is authorized to make decisions on your behalf in the event of an illness or incapacity. It can also simplify certain legal, financial, or medical matters.
  8. What are the risks of having a power of attorney? Granting someone else the authority to act on your behalf can come with some risks, such as the agent making decisions that are not in your best interest or abusing their authority. It is important to choose a trustworthy agent and to regularly review and update the power of attorney as needed.
  9. Do I need a lawyer to create a power of attorney? While it is not required to use a lawyer to create a power of attorney, it is recommended. A lawyer can ensure that the document complies with all relevant laws and regulations and can provide guidance on the type of power of attorney that best fits your needs.

Overall, a power of attorney can be a useful tool for ensuring that someone is authorized to make decisions on your behalf in the event of an illness or incapacity. However, it's important to carefully consider the type of power of attorney that best fits your needs and to choose an agent who is trustworthy and capable of carrying out your wishes. It's also recommended to consult with a lawyer when drafting a power of attorney to ensure that it complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

