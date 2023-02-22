Helpful Tool for Dementia: The Large Talking Button Clock

Photo by adobe

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we talking abut a useful tool for our loved ones with dementia. A talking button clock is a device that can be particularly helpful for people who are visually impaired or cognitively impaired. The clock has a button that, when pressed, announces the time audibly. Here are some steps to consider when choosing a talking button clock:

Look for a clock that has large, high-contrast numbers, as this can make it easier to read for people with visual impairments. Choose a clock with a clear, easy-to-understand voice. Some clocks may have a voice that is too fast or difficult to understand, so make sure to listen to a sample before making a purchase. Consider whether the clock has other features that may be helpful, such as an alarm or a timer. Check the battery life of the clock and whether it can be easily replaced. Make sure the clock is easy to use and operate. Some clocks may have buttons that are too small or difficult to press for people with limited dexterity or cognitive impairments. Read reviews from other customers to get a sense of how reliable and user-friendly the clock is.

A talking button clock can be useful for someone with dementia because it provides a clear and consistent reminder of the time. Dementia can cause memory and cognitive problems, which can make it difficult for someone to keep track of time and remember when they need to perform certain tasks or take medication.

A talking button clock can provide a simple and effective way to help someone with dementia stay oriented to the time of day. By simply pressing the button, the clock will audibly announce the time, which can help to reinforce a person’s sense of time and routine.

Additionally, the large, high-contrast numbers on the clock face can make it easier for someone with dementia to read and understand the time, reducing confusion or frustration.