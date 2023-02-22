What is the difference between memory care and assisted living?

Help, Dementia!

We spend time researching and writing about dementia and Alzheimer's disease specifically for care givers. Memory care and assisted living are both senior living options that provide support and assistance for older adults. However, there are some key differences between these two types of care, particularly when it comes to the level of care provided and the specific needs of residents.

Assisted living is a senior living option that provides assistance with daily living tasks such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. Residents typically have their own private apartments or rooms and may receive help with medication management, transportation, and meal preparation. Assisted living communities may also offer social and recreational activities to help residents stay active and engaged.

Memory care, on the other hand, is a specialized type of senior living that is designed for individuals with memory impairments such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Memory care communities provide a safe and secure environment that is specifically tailored to the needs of residents with memory loss. These communities may have a higher staff-to-resident ratio and specialized training for staff to better understand and address the unique needs of individuals with memory impairments. In addition to assistance with daily living tasks, memory care communities may provide specialized programs and activities that are designed to help residents with memory loss maintain their cognitive abilities.

Another key difference between memory care and assisted living is the level of medical care provided. Memory care communities may have licensed nurses or other medical professionals on staff to provide more extensive medical support and monitoring. In contrast, assisted living communities typically provide more basic medical care and assistance with medication management.

Ultimately, the choice between memory care and assisted living will depend on the specific needs of the individual. If an individual has significant memory impairments or requires more specialized medical care, memory care may be the better choice. However, if an individual simply needs assistance with daily living tasks and wants to maintain a more independent lifestyle, assisted living may be a better fit. It’s important to research and tour both types of communities before making a decision to ensure that the chosen community can provide the appropriate level of care and support.

What features are included in memory care?

Memory care communities are designed to provide specialized care and support for individuals with memory impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. These communities are designed to provide a safe and secure environment that is tailored to the specific needs of individuals with memory loss. Some of the features that may be included in memory care communities include:

  1. Safe and secure environment: Memory care communities are designed to provide a secure and safe environment for residents. This may include features such as secure entrances and exits, alarmed doors, and secured outdoor areas to prevent residents from wandering.
  2. Personalized care: Memory care communities provide personalized care that is tailored to the specific needs of each resident. Staff members are specially trained to provide care for individuals with memory loss and may have additional certifications in dementia care.
  3. Staff-to-resident ratio: Memory care communities typically have a higher staff-to-resident ratio than other types of senior living communities. This allows for more individualized attention and care for each resident.
  4. Daily living assistance: Memory care communities provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as bathing, grooming, and dressing, as well as medication management.
  5. Cognitive stimulation: Memory care communities offer programs and activities designed to help residents with memory loss maintain their cognitive abilities. These may include memory games, puzzles, and other activities that are designed to engage the brain.
  6. Nutritious meals: Memory care communities provide nutritious meals that are designed to meet the specific dietary needs of residents. Staff members may assist with feeding, if necessary.
  7. Social and recreational activities: Memory care communities offer a variety of social and recreational activities designed to promote socialization and engagement. These may include arts and crafts, music therapy, and other activities that are designed to stimulate the senses and provide a sense of purpose.
  8. Family involvement: Memory care communities encourage family involvement and may provide support and resources for family members of residents. This may include educational programs, support groups, and other resources to help family members better understand and cope with the challenges of memory loss.

Memory Care living facilities are designed to provide a supportive and engaging environment for individuals with memory impairments such as Dementia and Alzheimer's. The specific features and amenities offered may vary by community, so it’s important to research and visit different memory care communities to find the one that best meets the needs of you or your loved one.

Writing about Dementia for 14 Years to help caregivers and those diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

More from Help, Dementia!

Managing vertigo, balance problems, and nausea in people with dementia and alzheimer's

People with dementia can experience vertigo, balance problems, and nausea, which are symptoms commonly associated with motion sickness. These symptoms can be caused by a variety of factors related to dementia, such as changes in the brain’s ability to process sensory information or changes in the inner ear, which can affect balance and spatial orientation.

Read full story
1 comments

Strength Training for People with Dementia: Benefits for Physical Health, Cognitive Function, and Mood

We spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve the lives of people with dementia, and their caregivers. Physical activity can have many benefits for people with dementia, including improving their physical health, reducing the risk of falls, and improving their cognitive function and mood. Here are some physical activities that are generally considered beneficial for people with dementia:

Read full story
1 comments

Protecting Your Loved Ones from Predators and Scams: Tips for Seniors and People with Dementia

As the condition of someone with dementia worsens, or they get older and have cognitive issues or naivete, it can become increasingly challenging to protect them from scammers and predators who prey on vulnerable seniors. According to the FBI, seniors are often targeted by fraudsters because they are more likely to have significant assets, and may be more trusting or isolated. Scammers may use a variety of tactics to deceive seniors, including phone calls, emails, and even door-to-door solicitations. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the most common types of scams that target seniors, and provide tips for protecting your loved ones from falling victim to these frauds.

Read full story

Uncovering the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA): What You Need to Know

As consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices for their everyday needs, marketers and other advertisers need to reach them via text or call. Text messages have outpaced emails as 95% of texts are read in ninety seconds or less. Sending text messages to consumers is an effective way to drive engagement and ultimately make sales. However, companies may have had to been more mindful of the law when marketing like this to consumers due to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Read full story

Protecting a Loved One with Dementia: Understanding Power of Attorney and When to Use It

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we will talk about the power of attorney documents and how they can be useful for protecting a loved one or family member with advanced dementia.

Read full story
13 comments

Potential Biomarker for Accurately Diagnosing Alzheimer's and Cognitive Decline Revealed in Study

An imaging study involving 335 participants was conducted with brain imaging procedures, such as MRI and computerized axial tomography (CAT) scans, along with cognitive tests and blood tests, in order to determine if such PlGF levels would be associated with cognitive impairment or dementia. The results showed that over 75% of the participants that were in the higher percentile PlGF levels were three times more likely to show signs of cognitive decline or dementia as those in the lower percentile PlGF levels were.

Read full story
8 comments

Maximizing Cognitive Function and Quality of Life with Memory Care: Understanding Costs and Government Subsidies

How Much Does Memory Care and Assisted Living Cost State by State?. Memory care is designed to provide a safe, secure, and supportive environment for individuals with memory-related impairments. The goal of memory care is to help individuals maintain their independence, maximize their cognitive function, and improve their quality of life, despite the challenges of memory loss.

Read full story
3 comments

Protecting a Loved One with Dementia from Exploitation: What to Do

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and Alzheimer’s care. If a family member is trying to take advantage of a person with dementia, it is important to take action to protect the person with dementia and prevent any further harm. Here are some steps you can take:

Read full story

Exploring the Causes of the "Dementia Walk" - How Does Dementia Affect Gait and Mobility?

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we will talk about the “Dementia walk”, a term sometimes used to describe a type of gait, or walking pattern, that is commonly observed in individuals with dementia. This walking pattern is often slower and characterized by shorter steps that are more variable and asymmetric. Additionally, individuals with dementia may spend longer periods of time with both feet on the ground during the walking cycle.

Read full story
246 comments

Helpful Tool for Dementia: The Large Talking Button Clock

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and in this article we talking abut a useful tool for our loved ones with dementia. A talking button clock is a device that can be particularly helpful for people who are visually impaired or cognitively impaired. The clock has a button that, when pressed, announces the time audibly. Here are some steps to consider when choosing a talking button clock:

Read full story
12 comments

Finding the Perfect Dementia Care Facility: A Step-by-Step Guide

We spend a lot of time thinking and writing about dementia and Alzheimer’s care. In this article we’ll talk about dementia care facilities. Dementia care facilities are specialized residential facilities that provide care for people with dementia, a condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. These facilities are staffed with professionals who are trained to provide specialized care to individuals with dementia and offer a safe and secure environment for residents.

Read full story
10 comments

Join the Fight: Walk to End Alzheimer's and Support a Cure

The Alzheimer’s Walk, or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, is an annual fundraising event organized by the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Stages of Alzheimer's Disease: A Guide to Managing and Caring for Loved Ones

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a progressive condition that gradually destroys a person’s memory, thinking, and ability to perform daily activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia in older adults, accounting for 60-80% of all cases. The condition is named after Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist who first described it in 1906.

Read full story
13 comments

Is President Biden's Cognitive Decline a Risk for Dementia?

There have been countless recent stories that Joe Biden has been accused of “talking to ghosts”, or shaking hands with thin air. Other events show him mumbling to himself, facing the wrong way at a speech, and calling out to a colleague congresswoman who had been dead for quite some time. But are these patterns that point to a larger problem, or simply the normal cognitive and brain-drain gaffes and declines we see in both Joe Biden and in someone who is pushing 80 years of age?

Read full story
24 comments
Qualifying for Free Medicaid Home Care for Dementia: A State-by-State Guide

How to Qualify for Medicaid and Get Free Home Care for Dementia. Medicaid is a federally-funded, state-administered program that provides healthcare coverage for people with limited income and resources. While the eligibility criteria and covered services vary by state, Medicaid provides several types of long-term care services, including home care for individuals with dementia. In this article, we’ll provide more detail on how to qualify for Medicaid and get free home care for dementia, with a focus on specific states like California, New York, and Texas.

Read full story
30 comments

Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia - Family Shares Update on Instagram

Bruce Willis, beloved actor and film icon, who starred in some of the most famous movies of all time like Die Hard, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed the news on Instagram and gave an update on his condition, sharing that it has worsened since he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

Read full story
5 comments

Exploring the Final Stages of Dementia: Physical Limitations, Communication Difficulties, and Behavioral Changes

Dementia is a complex neurological disorder that affects cognitive abilities, memory, behavior, and mood. It is a progressive condition that becomes more severe over time, and the final stages of dementia can be particularly challenging for individuals with the disease and their caregivers.

Read full story
125 comments

What Would Happen if the President of the United States Developed Dementia?

Dementia is a complex condition that affects memory, cognitive abilities, and mood. There are several signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of dementia. Some common signs include:

Read full story
5397 comments

Music Therapy for Dementia: Tools for Improving Quality of Life

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are such incredibly complex conditions that affect memory, cognitive abilities, and mood. It can be incredibly challenging for those who suffer from dementia, as well as for their caregivers and loved ones. However, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests music therapy can be a powerful tool for improving the quality of life for people with dementia. We focus on help and resources for caregivers and loved ones with various forms of dementia.

Read full story
3 comments

