GPS Tracking Bracelets for Wandering Prevention in Alzheimer's and Dementia Care

Wander alert bracelets are wearable devices that are designed to help prevent individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia from wandering or getting lost. We spend a LOT of time reviewing, researching, and writing about products and tools that help take care of and protect loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. In this article we discuss some of these wearable devices.

These devices typically use GPS technology (or short-range bluetooth) and other sensors to track the individual’s location and movements. If the person wearing the device wanders outside of a designated safe area, an alert is sent to a caregiver or family member, allowing them to locate and assist the individual.

These devices can help provide peace of mind for caregivers and family members who are concerned about the safety of their loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia. In addition to wander alert bracelets, there are a variety of other safety products and devices available that are specifically designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia, including GPS watches, door murals, and other types of wandering prevention alarms.

Wander alert bracelets typically use GPS technology, cellular data, or other wireless communication protocols to track the location of the individual wearing the device. The GPS technology allows caregivers and family members to easily track the location of the individual and receive alerts if they wander outside of a designated safe area. The alerts can be sent to a caregiver’s phone or computer, or to a monitoring system that is set up in the individual’s home or care facility.

In addition to GPS tracking, some wander alert bracelets also include other sensors and features that can help improve the safety and well-being of individuals with dementia. For example, some devices may include fall detection sensors that can automatically detect when an individual has fallen and alert a caregiver or emergency services. Some devices may also include medication reminders, emergency buttons, or other features that can help improve the individual’s quality of life.

Wander alert bracelets are particularly useful for caregivers and family members who are concerned about the safety of their loved ones with dementia. These devices can provide peace of mind and help reduce the stress and anxiety that can come with caring for an individual with dementia. They can also help reduce the risk of injury, wandering, or getting lost, which can be particularly important for individuals with dementia who may be prone to falls or other accidents.

Here is a list of the most popular and effective wander alert bracelets for protecting loved ones who are cognitively impaired:

  1. FIt Bit Sense 2 or Apple Watch (latest generation) – Includes a variety of features that could be useful for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia, such as GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and advanced fall detection using AI algorithms and machine learning to track potential falls before they happen.
  2. Wrist ID
  3. Safewander
  4. Tile –
  5. Project Lifesaver
  6. iTraq Nano
  7. PocketFinder
  8. GoFindMe
  9. Carepredict
  10. GPS Smart Sole

Each of these brands has its own unique features and benefits, and it is important to evaluate them carefully to determine which device is best suited to meet the needs of the individual with Alzheimer’s or dementia. When selecting a

While wander alert bracelets can be a useful tool for caregivers and family members, it is important to remember that they are not a substitute for close supervision or care. It is still important to ensure that individuals with dementia are being properly cared for and supervised at all times. Additionally, it is important to choose a wander alert bracelet that is comfortable and easy to wear, and to ensure that the device is properly charged and maintained.

