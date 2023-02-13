What Are the Early Signs of Dementia?

Photo by adobe

Early signs of dementia can be subtle and may not be immediately noticeable, but it is important to be aware of the symptoms so that you can seek help as soon as possible. The following is a comprehensive overview of early signs of dementia:

Memory Loss: One of the most common early signs of dementia is memory loss. This can include forgetting recent events, having trouble remembering familiar names, or losing things frequently. Difficulty with Planning and Problem Solving: People with early dementia may have trouble planning and organizing their day-to-day activities. They may also have trouble solving simple problems, such as paying bills or following a recipe. Difficulty with Communication: People with early dementia may have trouble expressing themselves, finding the right words, or following conversations. They may also have trouble understanding speech or written text. Disorientation: People with early dementia may become disoriented and lose their sense of time and place. They may forget where they are, how they got there, or what day it is. Mood and Personality Changes: People with early dementia may experience changes in their mood, such as becoming irritable, anxious, or depressed. They may also experience changes in their personality, such as becoming more apathetic or aggressive. Difficulty with Daily Activities: People with early dementia may have trouble performing everyday tasks, such as bathing, dressing, or cooking. They may also have trouble driving, shopping, or managing money. Poor Judgment: People with early dementia may make poor decisions, such as giving away large sums of money or neglecting their personal hygiene. They may also have trouble recognizing dangerous situations, such as leaving the stove on or wandering away from home. Changes in Vision: People with early dementia may experience changes in their vision, such as losing their peripheral vision or having trouble reading. Wandering: People with early dementia may wander away from home, become lost, and have trouble finding their way back. Delusions and Hallucinations: People with early dementia may experience delusions, such as believing someone is stealing from them, and hallucinations, such as seeing or hearing things that are not there.

If you or a loved one is experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to seek medical help as soon as possible. A doctor can perform a complete evaluation, including a physical examination, memory tests, and imaging studies, to determine the cause of the symptoms and provide an accurate diagnosis.

It is also important to keep in mind that these symptoms can be caused by other conditions, such as depression, sleep problems, or side effects of medication. Therefore, it is important to seek a professional evaluation to rule out these other causes.

If a diagnosis of dementia is made, it is important to start planning for the future as soon as possible. This can include making legal and financial arrangements, arranging for care, and connecting with support services and resources. With early detection and proper care, people with dementia can maintain their independence and quality of life for as long as possible.