Apple Watch – An Awesome GPS Tracker for Dementia?

You may be looking for GPS trackers for a loved one and wondering whether popular devices like Samsungs or Apple Watches are at good for fall tracking or GPS tracking for the possibility of a loved one getting lost. Well, we spend a lot of time researching tools for dementia individual caregivers. Caregivers hate to be in a position where they have to worry and look for a loved one with dementia. GPS tracking can certainly work to alleviate worry and help track individuals with later stage dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Photo by adobe/free

In short, yes, the Apple Watch is a great and versatile GPS tracker for individuals with Dementia. It has amazing features such as automatic medical IDs that get sent to emergency services in case of a fall! See our top 10 features of the latest Apple Watches below.

Some of the useful functions of an Apple Watch for tracking someone with dementia include:

Fall Detection: The Apple Watch has a built-in fall detection feature that can detect when the wearer has fallen and send an alert to a designated contact. This can be especially useful for someone with dementia who may be at a higher risk of falling. Emergency SOS: The Emergency SOS feature on the Apple Watch allows the wearer to quickly call for help in case of an emergency by pressing and holding the side button. This can be useful for someone with dementia who may become disoriented or lost. Location Tracking: The Apple Watch uses GPS and cellular technology to determine the wearer’s location, allowing a designated contact to see their location in the Find My app. This can be useful for keeping track of someone with dementia who may wander or become lost. Heart Rate Monitoring: The Apple Watch continuously monitors the wearer’s heart rate and can alert them if their heart rate goes above or below a certain threshold. This can be useful for tracking the health of someone with dementia, as changes in heart rate can indicate an underlying health issue. Activity Tracking: The Apple Watch can track the wearer’s activity levels, including their steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. This can be useful for monitoring the physical activity of someone with dementia and making sure they are staying active and healthy. Reminders and Notifications: The Apple Watch can send reminders and notifications to the wearer, including reminders to take medication or engage in physical activity. This can be useful for managing the care of someone with dementia. Noise Notifications: The Apple Watch has a built-in noise notification feature that alerts the wearer if the ambient noise level around them reaches a certain threshold. This can be useful for someone with dementia who may be sensitive to loud noises and become agitated or confused. Sleep Tracking: The Apple Watch can track the wearer’s sleep patterns, including the amount of time they spend in deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep. This can be useful for tracking the sleep of someone with dementia, as changes in sleep patterns can indicate an underlying health issue. ECG App: The Apple Watch has an ECG app that allows the wearer to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist. This can be useful for monitoring the heart health of someone with dementia, as changes in heart rhythm can indicate an underlying health issue. Emergency Contacts: The Apple Watch allows the wearer to designate emergency contacts who can be contacted in case of an emergency. This can be useful for someone with dementia who may become disoriented or lost, as their emergency contacts can be quickly notified.

Let us know in the comments if this was useful!