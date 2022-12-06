7 Beautiful Books That I Enjoyed in 2022

It has been said that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and this is also true for education and learning in general. That is why I enjoy reading about different approaches to teaching and learning and exploring new ideas in mathematics and other subjects.

As we approach the end of another year, I want to reflect on the books I enjoyed reading over the past twelve months. Here are seven books that I read in 2022 and enjoyed immensely. Each has something valuable to offer educators, students, and lifelong learners alike, and they will help cultivate your love of learning! I hope you will check them out! Happy reading!

Lifelong Kindergarten by Mitchel Resnick

Lifelong Kindergarten by Mitchel Resnick | Check the reviews on Amazon.

If you are an educator, you must read Lifelong Kindergarten by Mitchel Resnick. This book is about creating a lifelong learning culture in our schools. It is packed with information and ideas that educators can use to create a more innovative and creative learning environment for their students. Mr. Resnick is the founder of the Lifelong Kindergarten group at the MIT Media Lab, so he knows what he is talking about!

The book is divided into several sections, each focusing on a different aspect of lifelong learning. In the first section, Mr. Resnick explains the concept of “lifelong kindergarten” and how it can foster creativity in education.

He then discusses the importance of play in learning and how it can help students develop essential 21st-century skills like collaboration, communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

In later chapters, he explores how technology can enhance learning experiences and shares his ideas for creating an environment where learners feel empowered to take risks and create innovative solutions. He also includes interviews with leading researchers who share their thoughts on designing successful educational programs that foster creative thinking.

Overall, Lifelong Kindergarten is an important read for educators looking to implement creative and innovative teaching methods. Through his captivating storytelling and impressive research, Mitchel Resnick explores how learning can be transformed and how learners of all ages can become lifelong learners.

If you are interested in taking your teaching practices to the next level, this book is a must-have!

How Smart Machines Think by Sean Gerrish

How Smart Machines Think by Sean Gerrish | Check the reviews on Amazon.

To learn about artificial intelligence and machine learning, you should definitely check out How Smart Machines Think by Sean Gerrish. Gerrish was a manager at Google for many years, and in this book, he provides an overview of some of the most important concepts in these fields.

He does a great job of explaining things in a way that is easy to understand, even if you do not have any previous experience with AI or machine learning. If you are interested in learning more about these topics, I recommend reading this book!

Gerrish does an excellent job of taking complex ideas and breaking them down into simple, easy-to-understand concepts. He provides a lot of background information on the history of AI and machine learning and explores some of the current applications in use today.

How Smart Machines Think is also full of interesting stories and anecdotes from Gerrish’s experience in the field that help illustrate key points.

By finishing How Smart Machines Think, you will have a much better understanding of AI and machine learning than when you first started. You will be able to apply your new knowledge to real-world problems, build more effective algorithms, and gain insight into how these technologies can be used for the betterment of society.

Grab your copy of How Smart Machines Think today and start your journey toward understanding the future of technology!

The Meaning of Proofs: Mathematics as Storytelling by Gabriele Lolli

The Meaning of Proofs: Mathematics as Storytelling by Gabriele Lolli | Check the reviews on Amazon.

Have you ever stopped to think about why mathematicians bother with proofs? What is the point of all that rigor and discipline? In “The Meaning of Proofs,” mathematician Gabriele Lolli makes a compelling case that writing mathematical proof is tantamount to inventing a story.

The act of proving a theorem, he argues, is as much an aesthetic endeavor as it is a logical one. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the creative process involved in writing mathematical proofs.

Lolli starts by explaining why proof-writing is so important to mathematics, noting that it allows us to move beyond the limitations of our intuition and tap into something greater. He then dives deep into the components of proof-writing, discussing topics such as problem-solving techniques, formal logic, and how different arguments should be structured. The book concludes with some tips on how to write elegant proofs.

Throughout “The Meaning of Proofs,” Lolli’s passion for mathematics shines through in his clear and engaging writing style. The book is full of examples from real-world problems that illustrate the power of proof-writing, making it an accessible and enjoyable read. The book also includes various exercises and activities that allow readers to practice their proof-writing skills.

Whether you are a student looking for help with your next math exam or simply curious about how mathematics can be used as storytelling, The Meaning of Proofs is an excellent choice. So pick up your copy today and start exploring the world of proof-writing!

Leibniz on Binary: The Invention of Computer Arithmetic by Lloyd Strickland

Leibniz on Binary: The Invention of Computer Arithmetic by Lloyd Strickland | Check the reviews on Amazon.

Suppose you are interested in the history of computing or the work of Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz. In that case, Lloyd Strickland’s book Leibniz on Binary: The Invention of Computer Arithmetic is a must-read.

In this fascinating work, Strickland delves deep into Leibniz’s binary arithmetic system and its impact on the development of modern computing. This is more than just a dry academic treatise; it is a lively and engaging exploration of an important chapter in computing history. If you are looking for a well-written and informative book on this subject, look no further than Lloyd Strickland’s Leibniz on Binary.

The book begins by looking at Leibniz’s early life and the development of his mathematical theories. Strickland then explores how Leibniz’s binary system was adopted, adapted, and transformed over the years, eventually leading to the invention of modern computer arithmetic. Along with an analysis of Leibniz’s work, Strickland offers a comprehensive overview of the major figures in computer arithmetic, including Charles Babbage and Alan Turing.

In addition to providing an excellent historical account of binary computation, Lloyd Strickland’s book also provides insight into the philosophical implications of Leibniz’s work. He explores themes such as what it means for a machine to be “intelligent,” the implications of Leibniz’s concept of “computers with minds,” and the ethical aspects of programming.

The Laws of Simplicity by John Maeda

The Laws of Simplicity by John Maeda | Check the reviews on Amazon.

When it comes to simplicity, John Maeda is one of the experts, and the Laws of Simplicity is one of his most famous books on the subject. John Maeda is a renowned computer scientist, author, and professor at the MIT Media Lab. The book contains wisdom from his decades of teaching and research on simplicity. In it, he discusses the importance of simplicity and how to achieve it in your life and work.

If you are looking for a book that will teach you how to simplify your life, The Laws of Simplicity is a great place to start. The book covers topics such as understanding complexity, reducing clutter, and focusing on the essentials.

The Laws of Simplicity provides an accessible and engaging look into Maeda’s thoughts on this important subject. The book is divided into three sections, each focusing on different aspects of simplicity. The topics covered include how to simplify decision-making, digital design, and work/life balance.

The Laws of Simplicity is a great resource for anyone looking to simplify life and work. The advice contained in this book can be used in both personal and professional settings. The book also contains real-world examples demonstrating how to apply Maeda’s ideas to everyday situations.

Long Days Short Years: A Cultural History of Modern Parenting by Andrew Bomback

Long Days Short Years: A Cultural History of Modern Parenting by Andrew Bomback | Check the reviews on Amazon.

If you are a parent or plan to be one someday, you should read Long Days Short Years by Andrew Bomback. This book provides a cultural history of parenting in the United States from the 1950s to the present day. It is an insightful look at how our society has changed over time and how that has affected parenting practices.

The book takes a deep dive into parenting and examines how parenting has evolved over the decades. It covers parenting trends, parenting styles, research, and different approaches to parenting in both traditional and non-traditional families. Bomback uses his expertise to weave a comprehensive look at parenting over the years. The book features interviews with parenting experts, research on parenting, and stories from everyday parents.

Long Days Short Years is a great read for anyone interested in parenting and parenting trends. It is an enlightening look into the evolution of parenting that will leave you with a better understanding of parenting today and how to parent effectively. Whether you are a first-time parent or an experienced one, this book provides invaluable insight into parenting’s past and present.

Mathematical Tools for Real-World Applications by Alexander Draganov

Mathematical Tools for Real-World Applications by Alexander Draganov | Check the reviews on Amazon.

If you are looking for a book that will teach you how to apply mathematical concepts to the real world, look no further than Mathematical Tools for Real-World Applications by Alexander Draganov. This book contains examples and exercises to help you see how mathematics can be used in everyday situations.

Draganov’s clear writing style makes even the most complex concepts easy to understand, and his use of practical examples ensures that you can immediately apply what you learn in the book.

Draganov touches on the practical application of mathematics in every detail. He shows how mathematical models can be used to solve problems in engineering, physics, economics, and finance. He also discusses how machine learning algorithms can be used in real-world applications.

Mathematical Tools for Real-World Applications is a good read whether you are a student or a working professional!

Note 2: I get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

