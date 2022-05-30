What to Do When Colleagues Treat You as Their Personal Therapist?

As a filmmaker, audience members often share their traumas or personal lives with me after a screening. To me, it's part of the job, and I'm prepared for it because I know my films can elicit emotions or memories, and that's part of why I make them. This interaction is part of the cathartic nature of watching a film together. I'm prepared on a mental and emotional level because I expect it, and I know that the interaction is finite — we will talk once, and I will probably never see that person again. I can hold space for them and listen. Sometimes there's oversharing on the audience member's part, but on the whole, I can keep a mental and emotional distance.

The problem is when I'm talking to potential producers, cast, crew, and other filmmakers. The way that I see it, even though it's a casual meeting, it's still a professional meeting. There's some sharing of personal information, but I'm shocked when I share what my project is about, and the other person immediately shares their trauma, unsolicited. I freeze in the moment because I don't know what to do. In my mind, when I share about my project, I think that the natural flow of conversation will still be about filmmaking. But to some people, my project description is an invitation to share their trauma. I hold space for them because it seems cold-hearted to turn the conversation back toward filmmaking. Yet, if I don't, the other person usually continues oversharing — this could include who they are dating, stays at mental hospitals, who they are sleeping with, how they throw temper tantrums, etc. It's too much too soon, and I'm shocked with so much information because I'm actually listening to them that my mind forgets about filmmaking altogether. I immediately want to get out of the meeting, and honestly, I don't want to meet with that person ever again.

Filmmaking is an intimate art form and business. It's literally an art process where we try to capture and mirror real life. The challenge is that I need to assess if the oversharer has any self-awareness, if they take responsibility for their own mental health, if this is going to be a persistent part of interacting with them, and if they can maintain a sense of professionalism even if the project is very personal to them.

The challenge on my part is that filmmaking is a relationship-based business. I fear that if I speak up and the person gets angry with me, the relationship will end, and they won't make an intro or help me in whatever it is that I need. It's also been in my experience that when a person shares too soon, too fast, that person usually has boundary problems and other red flags. What do I do when I know that I don't want to have a relationship with that person, but they do make an introduction? How do I be thankful and professional and let the other person know that I don't want to interact with them?

Because this has happened enough, I have to come up with a plan.

If we are thinking of working together, the next time a person shares their trauma unsolicited, especially during our first meeting, I will steer the conversation back to the film by saying, "Thank you for sharing that; I'm glad that my film resonates with you. If we decide to work together, do you think that you can be objective and keep an emotional distance? Will you have mental health checks in place to take care of yourself?"

I fear that if I work with that person, they will continue to share their traumas and expect me to listen even if they say that they have a handle on it; and if I say, "this is not the right time and place to share that right now," they will lash out in some way.

As a child and young adult, I played the mental and emotional caretaker role in my family. As an adult, even though I try not to be in this role, I find myself back in that position with people who share their traumas unsolicited.

Setting boundaries in the workplace, especially when it’s a more open and free one like filmmaking, is scary and difficult. I’m afraid of backlash and retaliation; and I fear that I won’t be able to find cast and crew mates who are self-aware and healthy.

How do you decide when it’s safe to put up a boundary or when someone has too many red flags and that it’s best to walk away?

I'd love to know what you do in similar situations if this has happened to you.