What to Do When Colleagues Treat You as Their Personal Therapist?

Hello!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZjfv_0fu6onJC00
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

As a filmmaker, audience members often share their traumas or personal lives with me after a screening. To me, it's part of the job, and I'm prepared for it because I know my films can elicit emotions or memories, and that's part of why I make them. This interaction is part of the cathartic nature of watching a film together. I'm prepared on a mental and emotional level because I expect it, and I know that the interaction is finite — we will talk once, and I will probably never see that person again. I can hold space for them and listen. Sometimes there's oversharing on the audience member's part, but on the whole, I can keep a mental and emotional distance.

The problem is when I'm talking to potential producers, cast, crew, and other filmmakers. The way that I see it, even though it's a casual meeting, it's still a professional meeting. There's some sharing of personal information, but I'm shocked when I share what my project is about, and the other person immediately shares their trauma, unsolicited. I freeze in the moment because I don't know what to do. In my mind, when I share about my project, I think that the natural flow of conversation will still be about filmmaking. But to some people, my project description is an invitation to share their trauma. I hold space for them because it seems cold-hearted to turn the conversation back toward filmmaking. Yet, if I don't, the other person usually continues oversharing — this could include who they are dating, stays at mental hospitals, who they are sleeping with, how they throw temper tantrums, etc. It's too much too soon, and I'm shocked with so much information because I'm actually listening to them that my mind forgets about filmmaking altogether. I immediately want to get out of the meeting, and honestly, I don't want to meet with that person ever again.

Filmmaking is an intimate art form and business. It's literally an art process where we try to capture and mirror real life. The challenge is that I need to assess if the oversharer has any self-awareness, if they take responsibility for their own mental health, if this is going to be a persistent part of interacting with them, and if they can maintain a sense of professionalism even if the project is very personal to them.

The challenge on my part is that filmmaking is a relationship-based business. I fear that if I speak up and the person gets angry with me, the relationship will end, and they won't make an intro or help me in whatever it is that I need. It's also been in my experience that when a person shares too soon, too fast, that person usually has boundary problems and other red flags. What do I do when I know that I don't want to have a relationship with that person, but they do make an introduction? How do I be thankful and professional and let the other person know that I don't want to interact with them?

Because this has happened enough, I have to come up with a plan.

If we are thinking of working together, the next time a person shares their trauma unsolicited, especially during our first meeting, I will steer the conversation back to the film by saying, "Thank you for sharing that; I'm glad that my film resonates with you. If we decide to work together, do you think that you can be objective and keep an emotional distance? Will you have mental health checks in place to take care of yourself?"

I fear that if I work with that person, they will continue to share their traumas and expect me to listen even if they say that they have a handle on it; and if I say, "this is not the right time and place to share that right now," they will lash out in some way.

As a child and young adult, I played the mental and emotional caretaker role in my family. As an adult, even though I try not to be in this role, I find myself back in that position with people who share their traumas unsolicited.

Setting boundaries in the workplace, especially when it’s a more open and free one like filmmaking, is scary and difficult. I’m afraid of backlash and retaliation; and I fear that I won’t be able to find cast and crew mates who are self-aware and healthy.

How do you decide when it’s safe to put up a boundary or when someone has too many red flags and that it’s best to walk away?

I'd love to know what you do in similar situations if this has happened to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Hello! I'm a narrative filmmaker in NYC. These are my private diaries. I write about mental health, childhood trauma & dysfunctional family systems. Come along on my journey as I grow as a person, heal, and pursue my dreams of being a storyteller. I'd appreciate your support! https://www.patreon.com/filmmakerdiaries

190 followers

More from Hello!

The Importance of Trusting Yourself — as Highlighted in the Film “Master”

Master was written and directed by Mariama DialloMariama Diallo and Amazon Prime. Master is a film about three women at an elite Northeastern university, all striving to find their place. Written and directed by a female filmmaker, Mariama Diallo, Master is her debut feature, and it premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It’s available on Amazon Prime.

Read full story

Red Light, Yellow Light, and Green Light in Relationships

Are you choosing green light relationships or are you choosing yellow and red light relationships?Tsvetoslav Hristov via Unsplash. When I was wondering if I should pursue a friendship with someone that I felt doubtful about, my therapist presented me with the concept of red light, yellow light, and green light.

Read full story

How the Co-dependent and Abuser Cycle is Formed As a Result of Childhood Trauma

Breakdown of how two major personality types are formed as a result of childhood traumaCharlotte (writer of this essay) - Myself. This is an essay describing the co-dependent and abuser cycle that is formed as a result of childhood trauma and how it continues to perpetuate through generations. This is my personal opinion based on my own experiences, observations, and reading books on these subject matters. I am not a licensed therapist.

Read full story
Texas State

Why the Statute of Limitation Needs to be Extended in Texas

How to find a sense of agency as an adult when you've been disempowered as a child. A $5 bill printed on my 4th grade yearbook photoCharlotte. I was in 4th grade and a new immigrant to a small town in Texas when I excitedly opened the yearbook to discover. . . $5 printed on my face. I remember the shock and how hot and breathless humiliation felt. Is this what it feels like to be punched in the gut?

Read full story

Progressive TV Shows in South Korea

Why I love South Korean TV shows such as I Live Alone, Fun Restaurant, and At Work Today. South Korea TV Shows Are AwesomePhoto by Ciaran O'Brien courtesy of Unsplash. You might think that K-pop is the best export out of South Korea. Don’t get me wrong, I love BTS, MonstaX, BlackPink, and so many more groups and singers. In fact, it was their YouTube videos and the subsequent YouTube algorithm that led me to discover South Korean TV shows such as I Live Alone, Fun Staurant, and At Work Today.

Read full story
2 comments

Self-Care Items to Get You Through Winter

The winter months following Christmas and the New Year can be brutal. January is generally okay because you're still coming off of the high of the holidays. February and March can feel like a freezing abyss. When the lack of Vitamin D gets you down and there are one too many snowstorms, here are a few items that can keep you warm and fuzzy throughout the winter months. Your home can feel like a shelter and a place of comfort.

Read full story

A New Way to Create New Year Resolutions

Happy New Year!Photo by Moritz Knöringer on Unsplash. New Year Resolutions usually begin with a list of achievable and measurable goals. They usually resemble a to-do list that is externally facing. Instead of making a list, I think the end of the year and the beginning of a new year is a wonderful time for introspection. A time to get to know yourself more and to ask yourself questions to make a list of goals that are truly in alignment with yourself.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Rural Maine

It's always been a dream of mine to travel to new places and discover what life is like there. When I was younger, I wanted to travel to well-known cities such as New York City, Paris, and Rome. Most of the places I wanted to go to were in Europe. As much as I love cities like NYC and Paris, I realized that most of these cities just have better PR than others. The older I get, the more I'm attracted to nature and less well-known locales.

Read full story
2 comments

When the Next-Door Neighbors are Bullies

I'm being bullied. By my next-door neighbors. I knew there would be trouble when they moved in. My body knew it. My brain knew it. The little hairs on my neck prickled. A cold sweat washed over my back. The first thought I had was, “My parents moved in.”While some people might have positive associations with their parents. I do not. My parents fought every day. They gas-lit me, hit me, invalidated me, neglected me, screamed at me, belittled me, objectified me, and used me as their personal punching bag. The list goes on. Conflict resolution and de-escalation do not exist with these kinds of people. Every word and action is a maneuver to get what they want. The only thing they care about is winning. At all costs. My second thought was, “Oh no. I have to move.”If you live in New York City, you know that finding a decent apartment is like finding water during the dust-bowl. You thank your lucky stars and you hoard it like there’s no tomorrow. It’s the only city in America where you search for an apartment the month that you have to move. Demand far exceeds supply. Planning and thinking ahead does not exist because landlords have so much power and an apartment could be gone the second that it’s listed. Housing scarcity is real.

Read full story

Observations I Had About Shaving My Head as a Woman

It’s fun to use an electric hair clipper! Something about the speed, the buzz, and the instant and shocking results combines for such a fun time! I haven’t smiled, laughed, and been this nervous and scared in a long time. I also felt proud of myself for having the courage to do something solely for me. This is what it feels like to truly live.

Read full story

Books for Healing Childhood Trauma and Dealing with Toxic Parents

If you’re recovering from a traumatic past, it can be difficult to know where to start and to find helpful resources that validate your experience. Some well-meaning people will tell you to move on, forgive, exercise, etc. without realizing that they are dismissing, minimizing, and invalidating the victim, which can easily re-traumatize a person. It took me over 4 years to find the proper resources that helped me to see my childhood and adulthood with more objectivity and understanding.

Read full story
10 comments

10 Favorite Bathroom Products!

My favorite bathroom products! I hope that you like these too!Jingjing Tian. As someone who grew up very poor with the idea that self-sacrifice is the most important virtual, it took me a long time to learn that even the little things in life can be a treat and bring a sense of joy. As an ex-codependent, I also used external things as a way to measure my self-worth. At the same time, I thought that I was only allowed to buy the lowest-priced items and that it wasn’t okay to care about myself or my looks. It felt very discombobulating to be me and to be in my head — to think that I have to live menially but that I would only be acceptable to society if I owned grand things from luxury brands like Chanel.

Read full story

How Self-Sabotage Logic Is Formed Over Time

As children, we learn how to behave based on the people around us. This is true for adults too, but most of our thoughts and beliefs are formed during childhood because that’s when we are most malleable and trusting of others. As someone who grew up in a dysfunctional household, I have a lot of self-sabotage logic and behavior. Writing this essay is my way of getting to the bottom of this logic and helping myself and others to stop hurting ourselves in covert and overt ways.

Read full story

Steps in Overcoming Childhood Trauma and Narcissistic Abuse

Overcoming childhood trauma and narcissistic or parental abuse are extremely difficult but it is doable. When I started this journey, I couldn’t see for miles — hundreds and thousands of miles. Turbulent airflow forever.

Read full story

Want to Get Into Sundance?

If you’re a filmmaker or want to be one, you’ve probably heard of Sundance. By now, the name (the festival and the brand) has become the holy grail of American indie filmmaking. They receive up to 30,000 and even more submissions per year. Statistically, the chances of getting into a lab, a grant, or screening your work at Sundance is less than 1%. You have a better chance of getting into Harvard or creating a startup. Or anything else. Really.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy