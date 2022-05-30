The Importance of Trusting Yourself — as Highlighted in the Film “Master”

Master was written and directed by Mariama Diallo Mariama Diallo and Amazon Prime

Master is a film about three women at an elite Northeastern university, all striving to find their place. Written and directed by a female filmmaker, Mariama Diallo, Master is her debut feature, and it premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It’s available on Amazon Prime.

On the surface, Master is a horror film about race relations — but deeper than that are the depictions of the aggressions, microaggressions, and everyday gaslighting that we women all face at some point in our lives. I believe that there are universal messages to be learned throughout the film.

For example, one of the lead characters, Jasmine, an African American girl, notices that something is off as soon as she steps onto campus. The RAs snicker and whisper without revealing what they’re talking about. Jasmine presses on — moving into her dorm. She is groomed into accepting disrespectful behavior in order to go with the flow and to be cool and likable.

There are many moments like this when we are placed in Jasmine’s shoes and we’re not sure if her new friends are just trying to be funny or if they’re actually racist. When is a joke innocuous and when is it disempowering and hurtful? How do we call it out, if ever?

One of the most important minor scenes is when the African American lunch lady is kind to all of the caucasian kids but is cold and distant towards Jasmine. In this scene, Diallo highlights something that we often don’t talk about in society, which is that people within ethnic minority groups can be hostile and competitive with one another. Just because we are of the same race doesn’t mean that we get along. Sometimes, we hurt one another.

It’s a motif that is further amplified as the film continues when a professor begins to criticize Jasmine’s work. Is the professor targeting Jasmine because they are of the same race? Does the professor hold a higher standard for Jasmine? Or does the professor simply not like Jasmine’s essay? The film does a great job of balancing multiple attitudes in this way, and thus highlights the conundrums that we face every day in the real world. Whose perspective do we believe?

One of the most important takeaways that I took from Master is the importance of listening to oneself and trusting oneself. Early on, Jasmine notices the microaggressions and aggressions aimed at her but she presses on because it’s Ancaster College — one of the most elite universities in the country, even if it’s fictionalized. Sometimes we disregard red flags to attend a prestigious institution because we think it will help us move forward in life or that we will enact change. How many times have I fallen into this trap in my own life? But this film helped to remind me that if it feels wrong, it usually is and there are always small red flags before the sirens go off loudly.

Lastly, I think the ending of the film provokes many questions. Chiefly — when we persevere and reach our goals despite prejudice directed towards us, are we changing things for the better for those who come after us, or are we perpetuating toxicity and enabling existing power structures to be maintained?

In classic films such as 12 Angry Men and To Kill a Mockingbird, a hero, usually male and caucasian, goes against the grain and brings attention to society’s issues. At the end of those film, there’s a feeling of change for the better. But in my experience, going against the grain usually means humiliation, danger, and ostracism. Granted, I’m a BIPOC woman and not a caucasian male. In real life, I can point out many white males who were murdered for standing up for what they believe in. As a child and young adult, I was ingrained into believing that I could walk into a toxic place and enact change. I still believe that people can affect change but I believe that happens within communities that want to change and with groups of people that are aligned in values. It’s dangerous to expect people who don’t actually want to change to change.

Overall, I think the biggest takeaway from the film is that it’s best to walk away from toxic people and places even if they look shiny and bright on the outside.