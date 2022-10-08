Don't Worry Darling - Review

HeidiHardikun

There's hardly anything more iconic than the suburbs of an American city in the 1950s. Diligent housewives wave goodbye to their husbands every morning when he goes to work in his shiny car. In the evening there is an extensive meal on the table. During the day the women gossip and chat a lot between cleaning, ballet and taking care of the children. The American dream in a nutshell, but we all know the dark side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AQdl_0iRGEj0t00
Don’t Worry Darlingimdb

The perfect families - always with a smile, never problems and neat and tidy - who have moved into the suburb of the thriller Don't Worry Darling can flawlessly go along with the ideal image. What exactly the men are up to in the California desert is a mystery to their wives. But hey, they don't ask questions because questions and especially the answers you get to them only make life needlessly complicated. The families are part of the utopian Victory project, started by their employer who also lives in the neighbourhood. British Jack and his wife Alice are one of the couples. Their perfect life is in jeopardy when Alice does what she shouldn't do: ask questions.

Olivia Wilde's second directorial project - also seen here in a supporting role - was quite difficult. The studios battled for her next project after Wilde's debut. The casting was anything but flawless - Shia LeBoeuf was fired after misconduct - and apparently Wilde also did not like the lead actress Florence Pugh. You can't see all this. For a long time, this suspenseful drama has been driven by a pleasant sense of alienation and mystery. It all starts after Alice makes a curious observation in the desert and sets out to investigate. And why is the neighbor behaving so hysterically?

Then there is also the benefactor of the project who is bursting with charm and charisma but in the meantime wants to keep everything under control. Wilde plays with the entrenched image of the American middle class in the 1950s, complete with the accompanying division of roles. No man can excel without a woman by his side. The fact that the latter should mainly keep her mouth shut and follow orders docilely in an environment of narrow-mindedness is conveniently omitted.

It is inevitable that these circumstances, combined with Alice's inquisitive nature, will cause problems. The unhappy housewife, who maintains a passionate relationship with husband Jack, undergoes the usual patterns of self-disbelief, being disbelieved herself and encountering opposition from her environment. We've seen this pattern a thousand times before, but it's embedded in unusual circumstances and is performed by an outright heroine whose resistance she experiences only makes her more combative.

"How do the English say that again?" one of his neighbors asks Jack. "'Keep calm and carry on' was it?" That is anything but Alice's intention. It is clear that something is seriously wrong in the peaceful Victory and together with Alice the viewer investigates. A theory that may already pop up in the first scenes turns out to be correct, but this actually matters little. The low degree of predictability is offset by the buildup and dramatic conflicts that constantly manifest. Wilde conducts a tight but lively direction, in which the bright colors of the fifties and the blistering desert heat become increasingly stifling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYY5B_0iRGEj0t00
Don’t Worry Darlingimdb

Once unfolded Don't Worry Calls Darlinga lot of comparisons with other films, which will not be listed here for fear of spoilers. The excellent acting cast completes the picture. Even former One Direction star Harry Styles is doing just fine as second choice. It is almost inevitable that the cast only received parts of the script, which seems to be the only logical explanation for the sometimes strikingly apathetic and naive game. At times, Wilde's second film is Lynchian and Hitchcockian at the same time. Not genius, but a refreshingly unconventional mindfuck.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# film# moview# review

Comments / 4

Published by

I have an interest in writing about film and television from a pop culture and industry perspective. Several focusses are diversity and new age film making.

Austin, TX
35 followers

More from HeidiHardikun

Partnership between FCCE TV and Septimius Awards

Amal Mohamed (218: Behind the Wall of Silence) at Septimius Awards 2022 in Amsterdam winning Best Asian ActressSeptimius Awards. FCCE TV and Septimius Awards have recently engaged in a partnership. FCCE is headquartered in Amsterdam The Netherlands and has a branch office in Nairobi Kenya. FCCE produces content movie-, fashion-, music-, celebrity- and lifestyle related content and formats for an international audience. In the last 8 years FCCE TV has also been developing films in foreign markets such as United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kenya.

Read full story

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Review

La casa de papel aka Money Heist is one of the most popular Spanish shows streaming on Netflix. The show ran for 5 seasons and stole everyone's money (hearts) with its narration. Now it's time for her Korean counterpart to work her magic. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area premiered on June 24, 2022 on Netflix. The show consists of densely packed six episodes and has already been renewed for Season 2. Money Heist Korea: The Joint Economic Area The cast consists of Yoo Ji Tae as the professor, Park Hae Soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hoon as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo.

Read full story

Septimius Awards in Amsterdam has 4 Oscar Winners

Christopher Hampton at Septimius Awards 2022 in Amsterdam winning a Lifetime Achievement AwardSeptimius Awards. The Netherlands embraces diversity with a new international event. The Septimius Awards is an award ceremony based in Amsterdam. The event was two days, 6& 7 June 2022. On the first day panel discussions were held and on the second day the award ceremony was held in the ITA Theater. Oscar winners Sir Christopher Hampton, Kevin Willmott, Jan Archibald & Nina Hartstone received a lifetime achievement award for their work in the film industry. Sir Christopher James Hampton is a British playwright, screenwriter, translator and film director. He is best known for his play Les Liaisons Dangereuses based on the novel of the same name and the film adaptation. He has twice received the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, for Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and The Father (2020), and was also nominated for Atonement (2007).

Read full story

Commenting on the Other Cinema: The Tribe, awarded at Cannes, Milan and London

A scandalous story sheltered by the most absolute silence. The Tribe is the first feature film by Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy, a unique film in more than one sense of the word. It could be said that it is a cinematographic experiment: the actors that participate are not professionals and suffer from hearing impairment; they express themselves through sign language, which, as the headlines announce at the beginning, cannot be subtitled. This fact places us, as spectators and as beings with the possibility of hearing, in the shoes of others, trying to guess what they say in those conversations through signs where the way to attract attention is with a blow and where in more than once we wonder what is happening.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy