Don't Worry Darling - Review

There's hardly anything more iconic than the suburbs of an American city in the 1950s. Diligent housewives wave goodbye to their husbands every morning when he goes to work in his shiny car. In the evening there is an extensive meal on the table. During the day the women gossip and chat a lot between cleaning, ballet and taking care of the children. The American dream in a nutshell, but we all know the dark side.

The perfect families - always with a smile, never problems and neat and tidy - who have moved into the suburb of the thriller Don't Worry Darling can flawlessly go along with the ideal image. What exactly the men are up to in the California desert is a mystery to their wives. But hey, they don't ask questions because questions and especially the answers you get to them only make life needlessly complicated. The families are part of the utopian Victory project, started by their employer who also lives in the neighbourhood. British Jack and his wife Alice are one of the couples. Their perfect life is in jeopardy when Alice does what she shouldn't do: ask questions.

Olivia Wilde's second directorial project - also seen here in a supporting role - was quite difficult. The studios battled for her next project after Wilde's debut. The casting was anything but flawless - Shia LeBoeuf was fired after misconduct - and apparently Wilde also did not like the lead actress Florence Pugh. You can't see all this. For a long time, this suspenseful drama has been driven by a pleasant sense of alienation and mystery. It all starts after Alice makes a curious observation in the desert and sets out to investigate. And why is the neighbor behaving so hysterically?

Then there is also the benefactor of the project who is bursting with charm and charisma but in the meantime wants to keep everything under control. Wilde plays with the entrenched image of the American middle class in the 1950s, complete with the accompanying division of roles. No man can excel without a woman by his side. The fact that the latter should mainly keep her mouth shut and follow orders docilely in an environment of narrow-mindedness is conveniently omitted.

It is inevitable that these circumstances, combined with Alice's inquisitive nature, will cause problems. The unhappy housewife, who maintains a passionate relationship with husband Jack, undergoes the usual patterns of self-disbelief, being disbelieved herself and encountering opposition from her environment. We've seen this pattern a thousand times before, but it's embedded in unusual circumstances and is performed by an outright heroine whose resistance she experiences only makes her more combative.

"How do the English say that again?" one of his neighbors asks Jack. "'Keep calm and carry on' was it?" That is anything but Alice's intention. It is clear that something is seriously wrong in the peaceful Victory and together with Alice the viewer investigates. A theory that may already pop up in the first scenes turns out to be correct, but this actually matters little. The low degree of predictability is offset by the buildup and dramatic conflicts that constantly manifest. Wilde conducts a tight but lively direction, in which the bright colors of the fifties and the blistering desert heat become increasingly stifling.

Once unfolded Don't Worry Calls Darlinga lot of comparisons with other films, which will not be listed here for fear of spoilers. The excellent acting cast completes the picture. Even former One Direction star Harry Styles is doing just fine as second choice. It is almost inevitable that the cast only received parts of the script, which seems to be the only logical explanation for the sometimes strikingly apathetic and naive game. At times, Wilde's second film is Lynchian and Hitchcockian at the same time. Not genius, but a refreshingly unconventional mindfuck.