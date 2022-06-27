Money Heist Online

La casa de papel aka Money Heist is one of the most popular Spanish shows streaming on Netflix. The show ran for 5 seasons and stole everyone's money (hearts) with its narration. Now it's time for her Korean counterpart to work her magic. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area premiered on June 24, 2022 on Netflix. The show consists of densely packed six episodes and has already been renewed for Season 2. Money Heist Korea: The Joint Economic Area The cast consists of Yoo Ji Tae as the professor, Park Hae Soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hoon as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo.

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Review: Korean Adaption Brings Solid Slow Burn Drama

There are quite a few similarities between the Spanish original and the Korean adaptation. The names of the characters, the situations, the location, are similar. What sets the Korean version apart is the inclusion of Korean details like the masks. While the Spanish version had Dalí masks, the Korean version has Hahoe masks. These masks are traditional Korean masks used during festivals and celebrations. Another thing that sets it apart is the history of North Korea and South Korea. One can clearly find the Spanish influence throughout the show, but it is that Korean flavor that makes it a whole new experience for users. From changing the professor's trademark tic to adding a different story for the main cast (especially Park Hae Soo's Berlin), Money Heist Korea is an interesting watch.

Money Heist Korea: The Joint Economic Area features the story of North Koreans who are currently in South Korea due to the ongoing unification process of the two countries. The Professor and his team plan to storm the Mint and so our story begins. Each of the characters has their own backstories that develop as the story progresses. The narrative of the division and the stereotypes that follow are aptly displayed in the series. Since the story is set a few years in the future, it shows a lot of what-ifs and their repercussions.

Netflix had previously announced the casting of the Korean adaptation of its beloved Spanish original series La Casa De Papel. The Korean original series will feature an exciting cast of Korea's top talent, including Yoo Ji Tae, who takes on the role of Álvaro Morte's teacher, and Kim Yunjin as Seon Woo Jin, an inspector from the Task Force, who is set to the role of Raquel by Itziar Ituño. . The other gang members include Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hun as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo . The hostages will be played by Park Myung Hoon (Cho Youngmin) who will reportedly play Arturo's Korean counterpart and Lee Joo Been (Youn Misun) who will take on the role of Monica Gaztambide/Stockholm.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is written by Ryu Yong Jae, Kim Hwan Chae, and Choe Sung Jun and directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Money Heist Korea: The Joint Economic Area is a good remake as far as remakes are concerned. The creators didn't just copy the paste from the original, they added a nice touch of their originality that makes the show a lovely watch. The series is a slow-burning K-drama with less quirkiness compared to the original counterpart, but adds a lot of nuance and originality to the adaptation. Season 1 ended with a huge cliffhanger that left a lot to explore for the next season.