Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday In Full Swing Now Through August 31st

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Wndv_0hJgTXwn00
Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday 2022 |Created by Heidi Suydam Using Canva Pro

The US is experiencing the highest inflation rates in almost 40 years. Thankfully Tennesseans can feel a little relief when grocery shopping in the month of August. This tax holiday allowing for Tennessee tax free groceries is a government incentive program offering a tax reduction or elimination during an approved period. Certain items, in this case, food or food ingredients, can be purchased tax-free. Some restrictions apply.

During this month-long tax holiday that started right on the heels of tax free weekend in Tennessee, food and food ingredients are tax-free. However, the grocery tax holiday does not include everything in the grocery store.

A Brief Understanding of Inflation Rates

At the end of July 2022, the annual inflation rate in the US was reported as 8.5%. The inflation rate reflects an average price increase over a given period. 8.5% is the highest inflation increase reported since November 1981, according to US Inflation Calculator.

The rate reported by US Inflation Calculator is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI measures the change in consumer prices based on eight categories that make up a representative basket of goods and services over time.

CPI includes eight categories:

  • food and beverages
  • Housing
  • apparel
  • Transportation
  • medical care
  • Recreation
  • Education
  • Communication and other goods and services

Tax-Free Holidays in Tennessee

  1. Clothing, School Supplies & Computers July 29th - 31st, 2022
  2. Food and Food Ingredients August 1st - August 31st, 2022
  3. Gun Safes and Safety Equipment July 1st, 2022 - June 30th, 2023

What Can You Buy Tax-Free?

Food or Food Ingredients

The official definition of "food or food ingredients" as it applies to the TN Grocery Tax Holiday from the TN Department of Revenue: "liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value."

Food or food ingredients are unprepared (not ready to eat) fresh or packaged items typically taxed at the 4% sales tax rate plus the acceptable local sales tax rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsaYb_0hJgTXwn00
TN Department of Revenue List of Eligible Food ItemsTN Department of Revenue from Facebook

Non-exempt Items

The following items are not exempt from taxes and are subject to sales tax at check out:

  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Tobacco
  • Candy
  • Dietary supplements
  • Prepared food items

These non-exempt items are taxed at 7% plus the acceptable local sales tax rate.

Where can you purchase eligible tax-free grocery items?

Tennessee residents may buy food and food ingredients eligible for tax-free purchase at grocery stores (Publix, Kroger, Aldi, etc.), including big super stores like Walmart, Costco, Target, and the like. Online grocery purchases of eligible items should also be tax-free from legitimate online retailers. If a legitimate online retailer sells eligible items, those items should be tax-free at check out. For example, Amazon is a legitimate retailer that collects state taxes for each purchaser's State where eligible. Therefore, Amazon should honor the tax-free shopping for eligible items during a state tax holiday.

Food and Food Ingredients are STILL taxable at These Locations.

You may be wondering, are there any locations or situations where food and food ingredients are still subject to sales tax during the tax holiday? Yes! Food or food ingredients purchased at micro markets or vending machines are still taxable.

What is a Micro Market?

In Tennessee, a micro-market is defined as an unattended food establishment with one or more market displays, kiosks, or other electronic payment methods for self-check-out. These markets may have a controlled entry and provide commercially prepackaged, ready-to-eat foods.

How to Plan and Save During the Grocery Tax Holiday

Groceries in Davidson, County, Tennessee are typically taxed between 6.25% - 9.25% depending on the items purchased. These are combined estimated using the state tax rate of 4% or 7% and the local tax rate of 2.25%.

The Grocery Tax-Free Holiday only applies to listed food and food ingredients regularly taxed at the 4% rate. Shoppers can see significant savings when planning and shopping during the tax holiday.

Tips from Ms. Cheap, Mary Hance, from the Main Street Journal:

  • Make a list of what items are tax exempt
  • Make a plan for what you can buy and freeze or shelf-stable items for the pantry
  • Plan for Holiday meals now and buy things you can save to use during Holiday meals

If you are inclined and able to give to help those in need, it is a great time to purchase items to help stock food pantries.

Check to See if Your State has any Sales Tax Holidays in 2022

Federal Tax Administrators 2022 Sales Tax Holiday List (alphabetical by State)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tax free weekend# sales tax holiday Tennessee 20# Tennessee tax free groceries# tennessee news# nashville tn news

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance writer. Non-fiction, research-based writing from reporting to personal points of view. On Newsbreak I focus local events and community news. Find my work on Medium, Newsbreak, and #thesosblog .

Nashville, TN
368 followers

More from Heidi Suydam

Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!

Nashville Free Things To Do This Weekend |Created with CanvaPro by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!

Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Crazy Gnome Brewery - 2nd Anniversary Party - Saturday, 8/13 and Sunday, 8/14

Crazy Gnome 2 Year Anniversary Party |Crazy Gnome Website Used With Permission | Canva Edits by Heidi Suydam. Crazy Gnome Brewery is a locally owned craft brewery in East Nashville behind Main Street Liquor. Owned by Grayson Miller who started brewing at the age of 20. 20? Yes! He discovered a loophole in some brewing regulations that allowed him to brew under the age of 21. His love of craft beer and brewing led him to open Crazy Gnome in August 2020.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8th

MNPS Back to School Guide |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Metro Nashville Public Schools are back in session this week for the 2022 - 2023 school year. Metro school students in elementary, middle, and high school all start the school day before 9 AM, with high school having the earliest start time at 7:05 AM.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created via Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week there are a few more free events for kids!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Vote Tomorrow, August 4th, in Tennessee

Elections 2022 |Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash. Election Information for August 4th, 2022 | Tennessee Elections 2022. Democratic Party Information for August 4th, 2022 | Democratic Party primaries in Tennessee, 2022.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6th

Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair |Fait la Force Picture used with Canva by Heidi Suydam |. In January, Fait La Force opened their doors, aiming to create an inclusive space that appeals to all craft beer drinkers, whatever their palette or experience level. From craft beer fanatics to seltzer drinkers and anywhere in between, the owners and brewers at Fait La Force believe they have a beer for you. In addition to beer, the owners have another important goal - to enhance the community and support other local businesses. They do that by hosting community events and participating in festivals and events around Nashville.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to do in Nashville |created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tax-Free Days for Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers July 29th - July 31st, 2022

Back to School Tax Free Weekend |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Sales tax holidays are an annual tradition in over twelve states in America. Tax holidays encourage consumer spending by allowing tax-free purchases of certain items during a specific period. With the rise in inflation affecting everyone’s budget, taking advantage of tax-free incentives can help ease some pressure.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Back to School Events

Nashville Back to School Events |Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's that time of year again! August 8th Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in full swing!. In preparation for the new school year, many organizations are having Back to School Bash and other school events that will help parents and students prepare for the quickly approaching school year. In this informative list, you will find information about family community events, most offering free supplies. Many events also include food and fun!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? There is so much happening this weekend in Nashville that it's going to be hard to decide what to do!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown inside or outside, there are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events including a link for a live music venue link.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Beat the Heat with these Indoor Activities in Nashville

Beat the Heat in Nashville with these Indoor Activities |created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. The heat in Nashville is expected to last with temperatures in the nineties and heat index values over 100. Humidity is high, and it is just uncomfortable outside! Check out these indoor activities to enjoy summer fun while staying cool inside.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nautical Boat Club’s 4th and Newest Nashville Location is in West Nashville on the Cumberland River

Nautical Boat Club Nashville |Photo by Nate Johnston on Unsplash. A boat club operates as an alternative to buying a boat. With membership, a boating club allows you to reserve and use various vessels for recreational purposes without the cost and responsibilities of owning a boat.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to do in Nashville this Weekend!

Nashville Tennessee| Created by Heidi Suydam | Canva. Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? A list for locals and visitors!. Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

AMC & Regal Summer Movie Dealscreated via Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's still summer and what's better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Or any day to beat the heat!. Movie tickets average about $12 per ticket in the US. Ticket prices for theaters like AMC and Regal fall in the $11 - $14 per ticket range. Multiply that for a family of three or four and the cost of going to the movies adds up fast! Thankfully AMC and Regal have some deals for movie lovers. For a small (ish) monthly fee you can see multiple movies per week! If you go to two movies per month these movie passes are worth the monthly fee.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville - Extended!

van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville | photo from Tennessee Governor's School for the ArtsTennessee Governor's School for the Arts. The Immersive Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Nashville opened in March with a scheduled end date of June 19. Lucky for Nashville, the exhibit remains open! The website states, “extended by popular demand,” and as of today, tickets are available through October 10.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville 4th of July Brewery Guide

Nashville Brewery ScenePhoto by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash. Nashville is rich with craft breweries! If you area craft brew fan looking for a good beer on the 4th check out this list to see what's happening at breweries around Nashville. Some breweries are open on the 4th with business as usual, others have some 4th of July extras planned and some are closed for the holiday. Check out this quick list complete with links for you to find more details about where you may want to go!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy