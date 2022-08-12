Crazy Gnome Brewery - 2nd Anniversary Party - Saturday, 8/13 and Sunday, 8/14

Crazy Gnome 2 Year Anniversary Party | Crazy Gnome Website Used With Permission | Canva Edits by Heidi Suydam

Crazy Gnome Brewery is a locally owned craft brewery in East Nashville behind Main Street Liquor. Owned by Grayson Miller who started brewing at the age of 20. 20? Yes! He discovered a loophole in some brewing regulations that allowed him to brew under the age of 21. His love of craft beer and brewing led him to open Crazy Gnome in August 2020.

Grayson and his team have a lot to celebrate! Crazy Gnome brewery survived an April 2020 Tornado that resulted in major damage to their building and equipment. Also they opened during the pandemic shut downs limiting operations. Craft beer fans in Nashville are happy they made it work and now are celebrating their two-year anniversary!

Family ties and a love of community help give Crazy Gnome its welcoming feel and comfortable atmosphere. Owner, Grayson moved to Nashville from Knoxville in 2014. Several years later his brother Bennett joined him at the brewery. Bennett is the brewery general manager. He also designed the brewery sign and crafted the flight paddles and tap handles. The brothers even have a table in the brewery made from a tree that fell in their parent’s yard.

Crazy Gnome Owner Grayson Miller and General Manager Bennett Miller | Picture used with permission from Crazy Gnome Brewery

"I have always loved the feeling of community Nashville has, I wanted to be a part of building that community." - Grayson Miller, Nashville Tennessean Article, March 5, 2020

These brothers have made Nashville their home and attached themselves to this community in a big way. Crazy Gnome is a place for excellent beer and hanging out with great people. Come with friends or visit with Grayson, his brother Bennett or their amazing crew serving up their 12 rotating taps weekly.

This weekend come out and say Happy Birthday to Crazy Gnome!

Crazy Gnome 2nd Anniversary Party

Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th

12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

948 Main Street Nashville

Mug Club Members: Party starts one hour early! Open at 11:00 AM for mug club members and a guest.

Crazy Gnome Flight of Beer | Picture used with permission from Crazy Gnome Brewery

Taps available all weekend:

Barrel Aged Beer Release

Tangerine Sour Saison Release

Popsicle Beers

Special Beer Release

Food Truck Plan:

Saturday, August 13th Birria Babe 4:00pm - 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 14th Golden Plant (vegan) 12:00 PM - 5:30 PM

More Sunday Fun:

Golf Game Group | Picture used with permission from Crazy Gnome Brewery

Sunday, August 14th Golf Game Group 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Parking Info:

Free Parking in the Crazy Gnome lot

The lot next to CG is available after 12:00 PM on the weekend.

More parking on Main Street

Even more parking on the streets near Hunters Station

New Crazy Gnome Merch:

New hats and a new round of t-shirts are available now!

A few PRIDE koozies are still available.

The Crazy Gnome Patio | Picture used with permission from Crazy Gnome Brewery

Bring the Pups!

The CG patio is pet friendly with plenty of dog bowls. Please leash your pups!

Multiple Yelp reviews refer to Crazy Gnome as a “hidden gem” with compliments about great beer, along with may positive comments about the staff.

Part of the Musicy City Brew Hop Route

Crazy Gnome is stop #1 on the Music City Brew Hop Trolley Tour.

More Events & Dates

Monday, August 22 Home Brew Competition

Friday, August 26 Nashville Girls Pint Out 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Open Mic Nights, First Tuesdays at 7:00 PM Hosted by Jonathan Williams

Event Space

The brewery is available to book for private events. Contact CG events coordinator, Bri brianna@cgbrewery.com for more information.

The tap room offers more events like trivia nights, comedy nights, game nights and more. Some events are ticketed. In true brewery fashion, CG does not have a full food menu outside of food trucks that may be scheduled from time to time. The do offer some chips and minimal options and welcome outside food.

Follow Crazy Gnome on socials to keep up with all the information!

IG: @crazygnomebrewery