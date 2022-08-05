Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!

Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week there are a few more free events for kids!
This list is for locals and visitors!
Spend time with your family downtown, inside or outside. There are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events, including a live music venue link for a more comprehensive list of venues offering free live music.
New additions to this weekly list - with live links for more information:
- Free Parks
- Self-Guided Historical Tours
- Guide to Free Live Music Venues
This weekend Nashville is hosting The Music City Grand Prix 2022 (not a free event!) however, there are several road closures during the three-day event. Road closures for Music City Grand Prix 2022
Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.
Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.
Friday, August 5, 2022
- Tennessee Brew Works • Live Music
Fri, Aug 5, 2:00 PM • 4:00 PM • 6:00 PM
Tennessee Brew Works • 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN
Free • pay as you eat & drink
- Live Jazz & Food Trucks @ Arrington Vineyards
Fri, Aug 5, 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Arrington Vineyards • 6211 Patton Rd. Arrington, TN
Free
- Sky High Sounds • DJ & Rooftop Bar
Fri, Aug 5, 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Proof @ W Hotel • 300 12th Ave South, Nashville, TN
Free
Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Wellness Day Yoga with A•bound’ Health & Wellness
Sat, Aug 6, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
InnerG Juice & Yoga • 1807 9th Ave N., Nashville, TN
Free • mats provided or bring your own • RSVP requested
- Kidsville @ the Parthenon (educational event for children)
Sat, Aug 6, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Parthenon @ Centennial Park • 2600 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Butterfly Brunch (educational event for all ages)
Sat, Aug 6, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shelby Bottoms Nature Center & Greenway •1900 Shelby Bottoms Greenway, Nashville, TN
Free • Registration Required
- Craft Beer Craft Fair • local crafters, artisans and more!
Sat, Aug 6, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fait la Force Brewery • 1414 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN
Free
- Tennessee Brew Works • Live Music!
Sat, Aug 6, 2:00 PM • 4:00 PM • 6:00 PM
Tennessee Brew Works • 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN
Free pay as you drink & eat
- Live Jazz & Bluegrass @ Arrington Vineyards
Sat, Aug 6, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arrington Vineyards • 6211 Patton Rd. Arrington, TN
Free • pay as you drink & eat
- Songwriters Showcase @ Copper Branch
Sat, Aug 6, 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Copper Branch • 601 Church St., Nashville, TN
Free
- Artist Showcase with Art Beat • live painting • for the Downtown Artcrawl
Sat, Aug 6, 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
W Nashville • 300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Free
- Artist Showcase • live music
Sat, Aug 6, 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free • all ages all the time • patio and porch are pet friendly
- Live in the Living Room @ W Nashville • Live Music
Sat, Aug 6, 5:00 PM - 1:00 AM
The Living Room • 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Free
- First Saturday Downtown Art Crawl • Self Guided
Sat, August 6th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Start @ ArtBeat & W Hotel • 311 12th Ave S.,Nashville, TN
Free • View Gallery List and Map
- Aftercrawl @ Skye Lounge 10% off your tab if you attended the Art Crawl
Sat, August 6th,
Sheraton Grand Nashville | Skye Lounge • 623 Union St., Nashville, TN
Free • pay as you eat/drink • reference Art Crawl Flyer for 10% off
- Sky High Sounds • DJ & Rooftop Bar
Sat, Aug 6, 5:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Proof @ W Hotel • 300 12th Ave South, Nashville, TN
Free
- Spoken Word with Matt Awesome • Slam Poetry, Short Stories and more
Sat, Aug 6, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free • all ages all the time • patio and porch are pet friendly
- Joker’s Abbey Comedy Show • stand-up comedy showcase
Sat, Aug 6, 10:00 PM
Smokers Abbey Cigar Shop • 604 Gallatin Ave #102, Nashville, TN
Free
- CU Late Night • Live DJ & Drinks
Sat, Aug 6, 10:30 PM - 2:00 AM
Church and Union • 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Free 21+
Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Yoga in the Park • Yoga with Casey
Sun, Aug 7, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church Street Park • 600 Church St., Nashville, TN
Free • all levels • bring your mat
- Yoga @ the Amqui Station Farmers Market
Sun, Aug 7, 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM
Aqui Station & Visitors Center • 303 Madison Station Blvd, Nashville, TN
Free • or donation based pay what you can
- Singles+ Mixer Event with WWW!
Sun, Aug 7, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Scoreboard • 2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
Free • registration requested • read event details
- Best Blues Jam in Nashville!
Sun, Aug 7, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free - open mic event
- The Wedge Market Nashville
Sun, Aug 7, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindell Hall @ the Wedge Bldg • 2020 Lindell Ave., Nashville, TN
Free
Other Free Things to Do:
Self-guided Walking Tours: Various walking tours in and around Nashville, complete with maps and audio.
Check out Nashville Music City’s Guide to Free Music Venues in Nashville!
Even more free ideas:
Visit one of Nashville's many parks, walk the Pedestrian Bridge, or visit in the beautiful Nashville Public Library downtown!
Parks in Nashville:
- Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Visitor Center Hours: Mon - Fri 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN
Free
- Music City Walk of Fame Park
121 4th Ave S., Nashville, TN
Free
- Centennial Park
Open Daily Dawn - 11:00 PM
2500 West End Ave., Nashville, TN
Free
