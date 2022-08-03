Elections 2022 | Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Vote Tomorrow, August 4th, in Tennessee

Election Information for August 4th, 2022 | Tennessee Elections 2022

Democratic Party Information for August 4th, 2022 | Democratic Party primaries in Tennessee, 2022

Republican Party Information for August 4th, 2022 | Republican Party primaries in Tennessee, 2022

Tennessee Voter App

GoVoteTN is Tennessee's Voter App, available in a web version or mobile app.

GoVoteTN is a voter app where Tennessee residents can find Election Day information. It is a free app to find voting locations and hours of operation, view a sample ballot and see election results. The app is available online , through the App Store or Google Play .

Valid ID Required

Registered voters must provide a valid ID at their polling location.

Accepted IDs include:

Driver’s License

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by Tennessee State Government

Photo ID issued by the federal government

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Website, these IDs are accepted even if expired.

Voter ID Information | TN.gov site

College IDs are NOT accepted at the polls.

Where to Vote on August 4th

Polling location information is online using the GoVoteTN App.

Detailed instructions for the Website App, you can follow these live links to skip step 1.

Open the GoVoteTN website app. Decide if you want to Search by Voter or Search by Address. You must select the little gray arrow on the right and see a drop-down field to enter your information.

online voting information | GoVoteTN

3. Select which method you prefer:

Search by Voter : enter your name, zip code, birth month, and year.

Search by Name | Voting Information | GoVoteTN

Search by Address : enter your street address and zip code.

Search by Address | Voting Information | GoVoteTN

Davidson County makes it easy. Find your polling place here .

Ballot Information

Do you want to know what is on the ballot? Use the GoVoteTN Website App to find out!

Go to the Website App . Choose Search by Voter or Search By Address (reference above). Choose Ballot Information.

We have a closed primary in Tennessee closed primary , meaning you can only vote for the party ballot you are affiliated with. In this case, Republican or Democrat. You will see something like this:

Ballot Options | Voting Information | GoVoteTN

Select which one you would like to look at. Under General Election, you will see non-partisan elections such as judges and county officials for your specific area. In addition to any amendments or other vital information on which voters can have a say.

What are mid-term elections?

Mid-Term Elections take place on November 8th, 2022. Ballotpedia.com is full of information about elections nationwide. Follow this link for more information about Elections in Tennessee, 2022 .

The phrase “mid-term election” refers to elections near the middle point of a president’s four-year term. The focus is on the US Senate and House of Representatives during a mid-term election.

House of Representatives

Members of the House are elected for two-year terms. All 435 seats are decided during mid-term elections.

US Senate

Senators are elected in staggered six-year terms. This year 2022, 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot.

There are no “term limits” for members of the House who can be continuously re-elected indefinitely. The office of the President, the nation’s highest elected office is limited to two four-year terms.

For example, Robert C. Byrd (D-WV) served from 1959 - 2010, a total of 51 years, 5 months, and 26 days as a US Senator, and John David Dingell, Jr (D-MI) served from 1955 - 2015, over 59 years as a member of the House of Representatives.

Today, 13 active members in Congress have over 40 years of service in either the House, Senate, or both.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) — 47 years

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — 47 years*

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) — 45 years*

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) — 43 years* (not seeking reelection)

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) — 41 years*

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — 41 years*

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY-05) — 41 years

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-04) — 41 years

Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05) — 40 years

Ref: Clair Miller | Quorum.us

Ballotpedia.org is full of helpful information like this list of current members of the US Congress with live links to bios, voting records, salaries, and net worth (if available).

Register to Vote so you will be prepared for November 8th!

More November 8th Election Information for Davidson County Tennessee:

Early Voting for November 8th, 2022 begins on October 19th and ends on November 3rd.

Voter registration deadline for November 8th elections is October 11th.

Last day to request an absentee ballot is November 1st.

In Nashville, Show off your "I Voted" Stickers for Freebies and Discounts

Do615 has a fun list full of where you can get discounts and freebies around Nashville when you show your "I Voted" Sticker!

Fait la Force Brewery is offering an election day special of 10% off Drafts on August 4th with your I-voted sticker!