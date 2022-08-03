Vote Tomorrow, August 4th, in Tennessee

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MjHi_0h3L1I0X00
Elections 2022 |Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Vote Tomorrow, August 4th, in Tennessee

Election Information for August 4th, 2022 | Tennessee Elections 2022

Democratic Party Information for August 4th, 2022 | Democratic Party primaries in Tennessee, 2022

Republican Party Information for August 4th, 2022 | Republican Party primaries in Tennessee, 2022

Tennessee Voter App

GoVoteTN is Tennessee's Voter App, available in a web version or mobile app.

GoVoteTN is a voter app where Tennessee residents can find Election Day information. It is a free app to find voting locations and hours of operation, view a sample ballot and see election results. The app is available online, through the App Store or Google Play.

Valid ID Required

Registered voters must provide a valid ID at their polling location.

Accepted IDs include:

  • Driver’s License
  • Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by Tennessee State Government
  • Photo ID issued by the federal government

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Website, these IDs are accepted even if expired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBksL_0h3L1I0X00
Voter ID Information |TN.gov site

College IDs are NOT accepted at the polls.

Where to Vote on August 4th

Polling location information is online using the GoVoteTN App.

Detailed instructions for the Website App, you can follow these live links to skip step 1.

  1. Open the GoVoteTN website app.
  2. Decide if you want to Search by Voter or Search by Address. You must select the little gray arrow on the right and see a drop-down field to enter your information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzpHv_0h3L1I0X00
online voting information |GoVoteTN

3. Select which method you prefer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XALoj_0h3L1I0X00
Search by Name | Voting Information |GoVoteTN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fkRU_0h3L1I0X00
Search by Address | Voting Information |GoVoteTN

Davidson County makes it easy. Find your polling place here.

Ballot Information

Do you want to know what is on the ballot? Use the GoVoteTN Website App to find out!

  1. Go to the Website App.
  2. Choose Search by Voter or Search By Address (reference above).
  3. Choose Ballot Information.

We have a closed primary in Tennesseeclosed primary, meaning you can only vote for the party ballot you are affiliated with. In this case, Republican or Democrat. You will see something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLXuB_0h3L1I0X00
Ballot Options | Voting Information |GoVoteTN

Select which one you would like to look at. Under General Election, you will see non-partisan elections such as judges and county officials for your specific area. In addition to any amendments or other vital information on which voters can have a say.

What are mid-term elections?

Mid-Term Elections take place on November 8th, 2022. Ballotpedia.com is full of information about elections nationwide. Follow this link for more information about Elections in Tennessee, 2022.

The phrase “mid-term election” refers to elections near the middle point of a president’s four-year term. The focus is on the US Senate and House of Representatives during a mid-term election.

House of Representatives

Members of the House are elected for two-year terms. All 435 seats are decided during mid-term elections.

US Senate

Senators are elected in staggered six-year terms. This year 2022, 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot.

There are no “term limits” for members of the House who can be continuously re-elected indefinitely. The office of the President, the nation’s highest elected office is limited to two four-year terms.

For example, Robert C. Byrd (D-WV) served from 1959 - 2010, a total of 51 years, 5 months, and 26 days as a US Senator, and John David Dingell, Jr (D-MI) served from 1955 - 2015, over 59 years as a member of the House of Representatives.

Today, 13 active members in Congress have over 40 years of service in either the House, Senate, or both.

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) — 47 years
  • Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — 47 years*
  • Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) — 45 years*
  • Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) — 43 years* (not seeking reelection)
  • Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) — 41 years*
  • Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — 41 years*
  • Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY-05) — 41 years
  • Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-04) — 41 years
  • Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05) — 40 years

Ref: Clair Miller | Quorum.us

Ballotpedia.org is full of helpful information like this list of current members of the US Congress with live links to bios, voting records, salaries, and net worth (if available).

Register to Vote so you will be prepared for November 8th!

More November 8th Election Information for Davidson County Tennessee:

  • Early Voting for November 8th, 2022 begins on October 19th and ends on November 3rd.
  • Voter registration deadline for November 8th elections is October 11th.
  • Last day to request an absentee ballot is November 1st.

In Nashville, Show off your "I Voted" Stickers for Freebies and Discounts

Do615 has a fun list full of where you can get discounts and freebies around Nashville when you show your "I Voted" Sticker!

Fait la Force Brewery is offering an election day special of 10% off Drafts on August 4th with your I-voted sticker!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# register to vote in Tennessee# Davidson county polling statio# polling station near me# Nashville early voting# Tennessee elections

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer. Non-fiction, research-based writing from reporting to personal points of view. On Newsbreak I focus local events and community news. Find my work on Medium, Newsbreak, and #thesosblog .

Nashville, TN
306 followers

More from Heidi Suydam

Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created via Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week there are a few more free events for kids!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6th

Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair |Fait la Force Picture used with Canva by Heidi Suydam |. In January, Fait La Force opened their doors, aiming to create an inclusive space that appeals to all craft beer drinkers, whatever their palette or experience level. From craft beer fanatics to seltzer drinkers and anywhere in between, the owners and brewers at Fait La Force believe they have a beer for you. In addition to beer, the owners have another important goal - to enhance the community and support other local businesses. They do that by hosting community events and participating in festivals and events around Nashville.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to do in Nashville |created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tax-Free Days for Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers July 29th - July 31st, 2022

Back to School Tax Free Weekend |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Sales tax holidays are an annual tradition in over twelve states in America. Tax holidays encourage consumer spending by allowing tax-free purchases of certain items during a specific period. With the rise in inflation affecting everyone’s budget, taking advantage of tax-free incentives can help ease some pressure.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Back to School Events

Nashville Back to School Events |Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's that time of year again! August 8th Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in full swing!. In preparation for the new school year, many organizations are having Back to School Bash and other school events that will help parents and students prepare for the quickly approaching school year. In this informative list, you will find information about family community events, most offering free supplies. Many events also include food and fun!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown inside or outside, there are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events including a link for a live music venue link.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Beat the Heat with these Indoor Activities in Nashville

Beat the Heat in Nashville with these Indoor Activities |created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. The heat in Nashville is expected to last with temperatures in the nineties and heat index values over 100. Humidity is high, and it is just uncomfortable outside! Check out these indoor activities to enjoy summer fun while staying cool inside.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nautical Boat Club’s 4th and Newest Nashville Location is in West Nashville on the Cumberland River

Nautical Boat Club Nashville |Photo by Nate Johnston on Unsplash. A boat club operates as an alternative to buying a boat. With membership, a boating club allows you to reserve and use various vessels for recreational purposes without the cost and responsibilities of owning a boat.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to do in Nashville this Weekend!

Nashville Tennessee| Created by Heidi Suydam | Canva. Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? A list for locals and visitors!. Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

AMC & Regal Summer Movie Dealscreated via Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's still summer and what's better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Or any day to beat the heat!. Movie tickets average about $12 per ticket in the US. Ticket prices for theaters like AMC and Regal fall in the $11 - $14 per ticket range. Multiply that for a family of three or four and the cost of going to the movies adds up fast! Thankfully AMC and Regal have some deals for movie lovers. For a small (ish) monthly fee you can see multiple movies per week! If you go to two movies per month these movie passes are worth the monthly fee.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville - Extended!

van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville | photo from Tennessee Governor's School for the ArtsTennessee Governor's School for the Arts. The Immersive Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Nashville opened in March with a scheduled end date of June 19. Lucky for Nashville, the exhibit remains open! The website states, “extended by popular demand,” and as of today, tickets are available through October 10.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville 4th of July Brewery Guide

Nashville Brewery ScenePhoto by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash. Nashville is rich with craft breweries! If you area craft brew fan looking for a good beer on the 4th check out this list to see what's happening at breweries around Nashville. Some breweries are open on the 4th with business as usual, others have some 4th of July extras planned and some are closed for the holiday. Check out this quick list complete with links for you to find more details about where you may want to go!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to do in Nashville this weekend & Monday, July 4th!

Downtown Nashville |Photo by cody lannom on Unsplash. Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend and Monday, July 4th! Parking information included.

Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Details About Buying and Using Fireworks in Davidson County & Surrounding Areas

Fireworks stands are popping up everywhere! That’s why I was surprised to learn it is illegal to sell or use them in Davidson County and many surrounding areas. Some counties have different rules around purchasing and using fireworks at home during the July 4th holiday.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Farmers' Markets in and Around Nashville

Farmers Market NashvillePhoto by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash. Access to locally grown, fresh produce, cheeses, meats, and other locally produced foods is as easy as going to farmers markets! Happening in and around Nashville, these farmers' markets are open weekly through the summer months. Some farmers market are open from spring through September or October. Hours may vary. Please check each market's website or social media before attending.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gas Prices in Nashville - Ways to Save

Gas PricesPhoto by Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash. A combination of summer demand and worldwide events is causing big hikes at the gas pumps across the nation. In May, every state’s average cost per gallon exceeded $4.00. Prices continue to rise, and the current national average price per gallon is $5.04/gallon for regular gas.

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Ways to Stay Cool as Nashville Heat Wave Continues

Stay Cool NashvillePhoto by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash. The heat wave in Nashville isn’t going anywhere. Residents and visitors are trying to find ways to have fun and stay cool in this summer heat! Check out these creative ways to beat the heat and have some summer fun.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Candlelight Vigil for Grant Solomon, June 13, 2022

Nashville Tennessee @ the Capital June 13 2022Heidi Suydam via Canva. Today, June 13th, 2022, everyone is welcome to join in a candlelight vigil honoring the 20th birthday of a young man, Grant Solomon. Grant’s life was taken from him, and, to this day, the events surrounding his suspicious death leave many questions. Gallatin Police and Tennessee Governor refuse to reopen an investigation to resolve these questions.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy