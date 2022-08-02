Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair | Fait la Force Picture used with Canva by Heidi Suydam |

In January, Fait La Force opened their doors, aiming to create an inclusive space that appeals to all craft beer drinkers, whatever their palette or experience level. From craft beer fanatics to seltzer drinkers and anywhere in between, the owners and brewers at Fait La Force believe they have a beer for you. In addition to beer, the owners have another important goal - to enhance the community and support other local businesses. They do that by hosting community events and participating in festivals and events around Nashville.

Fait La Force is a valuable addition to the Nashville craft beer community, and now they are excited to host the first-ever Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair Saturday, August 6th, from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair

Craft Beer Craft Fair Saturday, August 6th | Fait La Force

The craft market will feature local crafters, artists, thrifters, and more! The Fait la Force team is passionate about their neighborhood. The Craft Beer Craft Fair idea was born out of love for their neighborhood and the arts. The idea is to showcase some of Nashville’s talented makers in a family-friendly space offering excellent beer, food from Tasty J’s food truck, and a great time for everyone. The event is *free* and open to all ages. The patio is pet-friendly, pets are welcome too!

Some of the local crafts and artisans include:

@pincup.coffee : female owned and operated coffee roaster

: female owned and operated coffee roaster @nshvlapparel : Tshirts, sweatshirts, hats - quality goods printed in Nashville

: Tshirts, sweatshirts, hats - quality goods printed in Nashville @meredithannillustration : local artist, illustrator

: local artist, illustrator @nataliebriscoeillustration : local artist, illustrator, ceramics

: local artist, illustrator, ceramics @apikeart : local artist and art teacher, acrylic painting, mixed media, watercolor.

local artist and art teacher, acrylic painting, mixed media, watercolor. @apcomfort: local artist specializing in prints, fridge magnets, stickers and scarves.

local artist specializing in prints, fridge magnets, stickers and scarves. @heymavensxo : cute and comfy undies for all bodies

cute and comfy undies for all bodies @nashvilleblanketproject: beautiful blankets - when you buy a blanket one is given to a neighbor in need.

beautiful blankets - when you buy a blanket one is given to a neighbor in need. @herpersonalstyle: fashion expert and personal shopper

fashion expert and personal shopper @itsplushskin: natural skincare, handmade in Nashville

natural skincare, handmade in Nashville @horsegirl_vintage: affordable vintage finds curated by Madyson

affordable vintage finds curated by @glitter.and.toadstools: mushroomy crittercore - critters featured on hats, prints, stickers, tshirts and more

Event Details:

Saturday, August 6th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM (rain or shine!)

1212 3rd Ave South St. 101 Nashville 37210

Free Event - family-friendly and pet friendly (on the patio)

Parking - free parking in the area

The event is on the covered patio of Fait la Force, rain or shine, the event is happening!

Tasty J’s Food Truck | IG: @tastyjs615 will be there at 2:00 PM to serve up some southern fried goodness. The Fait la Force taproom also has local pizza from IL Forno available.

For more information about Fait la Force check out their website: faitlaforcebrewing.com or find them on social media: IG @faitlaforcebrewing FB Fait la Force Brewing Co.

Other things happening at Fait la Force:

Movie Mondays with 10% off beer (check IG for ongoing dates and movie titles).

Food Trucks!

Watch sporting events like Saturday 7:00 PM Nashville SC

Thursday, August 4th, wear your “I voted” sticker for 10% off drafts.

Sunday, August 7th bring in your Race Pace from Nashville Grand Prix for 10% off drafts!

Follow @faitlaforcebrewing for up-to-date information.

Fait la Force is a beautiful space with gorgeous views and free parking! Large garage doors open up for an indoor/outdoor feel when the weather is nice. Lots of seating options inside or on the large outdoor patio area.

Fait la Force Regular Operating Hours: