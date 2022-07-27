Tax-Free Days for Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers July 29th - July 31st, 2022

Heidi Suydam

Back to School Tax Free Weekend

Sales tax holidays are an annual tradition in over twelve states in America. Tax holidays encourage consumer spending by allowing tax-free purchases of certain items during a specific period. With the rise in inflation affecting everyone’s budget, taking advantage of tax-free incentives can help ease some pressure.

Tennessee has three different tax-free holidays in 2022: Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers July 29th - July 31st, Food and Food Ingredients August 1st - August 31st, and Gun Safes and Safety Equipment July 1st - June 30th, 2023.

The question on everyone's mind right now = Is this tax free weekend in Tennessee? The answer is yes! This weekend, July 29th - July 31st is one of three tax free holidays scheduled for Tennessee in 2022. This weekend Tennesseans can take advantage of tax free shopping to prepare for the new school year, then immediately following this tax holiday a grocery tax holiday begins.

Clothing, School Supplies & Computers Tax Holiday

One of three sales tax holiday Tennessee enjoys is tax free weekend for school supplies and computers. School supply tax free weekend begins at 12:01 AM on Friday, July 29th and ends at 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 31st. Tax-free items during tax-free days include clothing, school supplies, and computers.

There are a few restrictions.

Online items are eligible for tax exemption during the tax holiday.

Anyone can buy qualifying items, not just students, according to a TN.gov Sales Tax Holiday flyer.

Clothing

Any general clothing items priced at $100 or less are eligible for the tax exemption during the tax-free holiday. General clothing items include shirts, pants, undergarments, socks, shoes, dresses, and more. For a complete list of exempt items, see TN.gov Sales Tax Holiday Alphabetical Directory: Exempt Items.

Items not exempt include apparel items priced over $100, including shoes. Items sold as a set, such as shoes, are not allowed to be split up to make them fall under the $100 price point limit. Other items that are not exempt from taxes are handbags, jewelry, and sports or recreational equipment.

School Supplies

School and art supplies priced at $100 or less are eligible for tax exemption during the tax-free holiday. Eligible items include pens, binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pencils, and rulers. Art supplies that may be purchased tax-free during tax-free weekends include glazes, clay, paints, art paintbrushes, and drawing pads.

Any art supplies individually priced over $100 are not eligible for tax exemption. Items sold as a set cannot be split up to fall under the $100 limit.

Computers

Personal use computers priced at $1500 or less are eligible for tax-free purchase during the holiday. This includes laptops priced $1500 or less.

Storage media such as flash drives are not exempt. Other items not exempt from taxes are printers and printer supplies, household appliances or individually purchased software.

What Isn't Exempt in Tax-Free Weekend?

  • Any apparel or supply items that are priced over $100.
  • Computers and laptops for individual use priced at over $1500.
  • Jewelry
  • Handbags
  • Cell phones, including smartphones
  • Video games and gaming equipment
  • Sports equipment
  • Recreational equipment
  • Any item purchased for business or trade use.

Printable Lists & Flyers

More Tax-free Tennessee Info

Immediately following the school supply tax free holiday Tennessee will implement a month-long grocery sales tax holiday. The new grocery sales tax holiday exempts food and food ingredients from taxes beginning Monday, August 1st, and ending on Wednesday, August 31st. For more information check the latest news and TN.gov.

FAQ

  • Is tax free weekend nationwide? No.
  • Does Tennessee have tax free weekend statewide? Yes.
  • Does tax free weekend include online shopping? Yes (restrictions may apply check .gov sites to confirm)
  • Does tax free weekend include groceries? In Tennessee, a grocery tax free holiday is scheduled for August 1st, 2022 - August 31st, 2022.

Back to School Events:

If you are preparing for back to school check out Nashville Back to School Events.

