Nashville Back to School Events | Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam

It's that time of year again! August 8th Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in full swing!

In preparation for the new school year, many organizations are having Back to School Bash and other school events that will help parents and students prepare for the quickly approaching school year. In this informative list, you will find information about family community events, most offering free supplies. Many events also include food and fun!

You can support your local schools by donating supplies and asking teachers for their Amazon Wish List links! A small item can make a big difference for teachers and students.

Back to School events start this weekend with a big Music City Thrift 50% off sale on Friday, July 29th, five events on Saturday, July 30th, and two events on Sunday, July 31st. Looking into August, Creative Girls Rock® is hosting six backpack give-a-ways in and around Nashville as well as a big community event on Sunday, August 7th.

Happy New School Year Nashville!

Nashville Back to School Events:

Friday, July 29th

Back to School Sale with Music City Thrift

Friday, July 29th, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Hosted by: Music City Thrift

2780 Nolensville Pike Nashville

Event Details:

50% off storewide

Saturday, July 30th

Back to School Bash (ticketed event with Future Leaders of Exceleence)

Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Hosted by: Future Leaders of Excellence Academy (FLOE)

708 Dickerson Pike Goodlettsville

Event Details:

Tickets $12.24 ($10 +$2.24 fee) 3-12 years old

Tickets $14.36 ($12+2.36 fee) 13+

Games

Bounce House

Food

Face Painting

Silent Auction

Cake Walk

Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Hosted by: Get Covered Tenn and Family & Children’s Service

Location: Honey Alexander Center

2400 Clifton Ave Nashville

Event Details:

Free backpacks

Community resources

Giveaways

Free food

Tax Free Back to School Bash with Addie Lou Blu

Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Hosted by: Addie Lou Blu

Location: Addie Lou Blu

3133 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Suite #108 Nashville

Event Details:

Tax Free Weekend Sales, 40% off and a give-a-way.

Micco’s Sno Cones on premises for purchase

Other vendors at the event:

LaBella Skin Bar



Beautiful Soul Women’s Boutique

Back to School Christmas in July Extravaganza

Saturday, July 30th, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Hosted by: Break-Thru Nashville , First Baptist Church Hopewell & Believers Covenant

Location: First Baptist Church Hopewell

4033 LaFayette Ave. Old Hickory

Event Details:

Backpacks

Toys

Water Slide

Bounce House

Games

Food

For more information contact Alicia Williams 615-853-1977 or the Church 615-847-2070

Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 30th, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Hosted by: Lebanon Road Church of Christ

Location: Lebanon Road Church of Christ

2307 Lebanon Pike Nashville

Event Details:

Free Backpacks (while supplies last!)

Food

Inflatables

Games

Back to School Vendor’s Fair

Sunday, July 31st, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Hosted by: Genesis Goodman

Location: Gently’s Ballroom

11952 Lebanon Rd. Mt. Juliet

Event Details:

Free Admission

Supply giveaways

Back to School Giveaway hosted by Tytiana Anthony

Sunday, July 31st, 4:00PM

Hadley Park Community Center

1037 28th Ave North Nashville

Event Details:

School supply give-a-way (bring your own backpack to fill up)

Raffle drawing (3 winners!)

Free hot dogs, chips and a drink for the kids

Bounce house

Sunday, July 31st

Back to School Bash *BENEFIT event* not a give-a-way event

Sunday, July 31st, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

This is a benefit for Sylvan Park Elementary & Park Avenue Elemenatry

Hosted by: Indro De Brock & Jennifer Otto

Location: Richland Park

4601 Charlotte Pike Nashville

Event Details:

This is a benefit bring school supplies to donate to the two sponsored schools, Sylvan Park Elementary & Parke Avenue Elementary. School supplies needed iclude: post-its, band-aids, first ait kits, socks, underwear, backpacks. Donations are *not required* to attend.

Bounce house

Food & drinks

entertainment

Saturday, August 3rd

Back to School Bash Backpack Distribution (while supplies last)

Saturday, August 6th, 9:00 AM

Hosted by: Creative Girls Rock®

6 Drive-In Locations:

BGCMT Andrew Jackson ᐧ 916 16th Ave North ᐧ Nashville

BGCMT Cleveland Park ᐧ 610 Vernon Winfrey Ave. ᐧ Nashville

BGCMT Eagle View ᐧ 1470 Eagle View Blvd. ᐧ Antioch

BGCMT Franklin ᐧ 129 Fowlkes St. Suite 1000 ᐧ Franklin

BGCMT Fairview ᐧ 1814 Fairview Blvd. ᐧ Fairview

McKissack Middle School/BGCMT Preston Taylor ᐧ 915 38th Ave. N. ᐧ Nashville

Sunday, August 7th

Back to School Bash Community Celebration

Sunday, August 7th 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Hosted by: Creative Girls Rock®

Location: Elizabeth Park

1701 Arthur Ave. Nashville

Event Details:

Food Trucks

Vendors

Give-a-ways

Music

Arts & Crafts

Back to School Bash

Sunday, August 7th 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Hosted by: Ruby Major Elementary PTA

Ruby Major Elementary

5141 John Hager Rd. Nashville

School Enrollment Information:

Metro Nashville Public Schools - Welcome Back to School Information. Enroll Online or Make an appointment at an Enrollment Center