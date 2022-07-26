It's that time of year again! August 8th Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in full swing!
In preparation for the new school year, many organizations are having Back to School Bash and other school events that will help parents and students prepare for the quickly approaching school year. In this informative list, you will find information about family community events, most offering free supplies. Many events also include food and fun!
You can support your local schools by donating supplies and asking teachers for their Amazon Wish List links! A small item can make a big difference for teachers and students.
Back to School events start this weekend with a big Music City Thrift 50% off sale on Friday, July 29th, five events on Saturday, July 30th, and two events on Sunday, July 31st. Looking into August, Creative Girls Rock® is hosting six backpack give-a-ways in and around Nashville as well as a big community event on Sunday, August 7th.
Happy New School Year Nashville!
Nashville Back to School Events:
Friday, July 29th
Back to School Sale with Music City Thrift
Friday, July 29th, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hosted by: Music City Thrift
2780 Nolensville Pike Nashville
Event Details:
- 50% off storewide
Saturday, July 30th
Back to School Bash (ticketed event with Future Leaders of Exceleence)
Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Hosted by: Future Leaders of Excellence Academy (FLOE)
708 Dickerson Pike Goodlettsville
Event Details:
- Tickets $12.24 ($10 +$2.24 fee) 3-12 years old
- Tickets $14.36 ($12+2.36 fee) 13+
- Games
- Bounce House
- Food
- Face Painting
- Silent Auction
- Cake Walk
Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hosted by: Get Covered Tenn and Family & Children’s Service
Location: Honey Alexander Center
2400 Clifton Ave Nashville
Event Details:
- Free backpacks
- Community resources
- Giveaways
- Free food
Tax Free Back to School Bash with Addie Lou Blu
Saturday, July 30th, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hosted by: Addie Lou Blu
Location: Addie Lou Blu
3133 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Suite #108 Nashville
Event Details:
- Tax Free Weekend Sales, 40% off and a give-a-way.
- Micco’s Sno Cones on premises for purchase
- Other vendors at the event:
Back to School Christmas in July Extravaganza
Saturday, July 30th, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Hosted by: Break-Thru Nashville, First Baptist Church Hopewell & Believers Covenant
Location: First Baptist Church Hopewell
4033 LaFayette Ave. Old Hickory
Event Details:
- Backpacks
- Toys
- Water Slide
- Bounce House
- Games
- Food
For more information contact Alicia Williams 615-853-1977 or the Church 615-847-2070
Saturday, July 30th, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hosted by: Lebanon Road Church of Christ
Location: Lebanon Road Church of Christ
2307 Lebanon Pike Nashville
Event Details:
- Free Backpacks (while supplies last!)
- Food
- Inflatables
- Games
Sunday, July 31st, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Hosted by: Genesis Goodman
Location: Gently’s Ballroom
11952 Lebanon Rd. Mt. Juliet
Event Details:
- Free Admission
- Supply giveaways
Back to School Giveaway hosted by Tytiana Anthony
Sunday, July 31st, 4:00PM
Hadley Park Community Center
1037 28th Ave North Nashville
Event Details:
- School supply give-a-way (bring your own backpack to fill up)
- Raffle drawing (3 winners!)
- Free hot dogs, chips and a drink for the kids
- Bounce house
Sunday, July 31st
Back to School Bash *BENEFIT event* not a give-a-way event
Sunday, July 31st, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
This is a benefit for Sylvan Park Elementary & Park Avenue Elemenatry
Hosted by: Indro De Brock & Jennifer Otto
Location: Richland Park
4601 Charlotte Pike Nashville
Event Details:
This is a benefit bring school supplies to donate to the two sponsored schools, Sylvan Park Elementary & Parke Avenue Elementary. School supplies needed iclude: post-its, band-aids, first ait kits, socks, underwear, backpacks. Donations are *not required* to attend.
- Bounce house
- Food & drinks
- entertainment
Saturday, August 3rd
Back to School Bash Backpack Distribution (while supplies last)
Saturday, August 6th, 9:00 AM
Hosted by: Creative Girls Rock®
6 Drive-In Locations:
- BGCMT Andrew Jackson ᐧ 916 16th Ave North ᐧ Nashville
- BGCMT Cleveland Park ᐧ 610 Vernon Winfrey Ave. ᐧ Nashville
- BGCMT Eagle View ᐧ 1470 Eagle View Blvd. ᐧ Antioch
- BGCMT Franklin ᐧ 129 Fowlkes St. Suite 1000 ᐧ Franklin
- BGCMT Fairview ᐧ 1814 Fairview Blvd. ᐧ Fairview
- McKissack Middle School/BGCMT Preston Taylor ᐧ 915 38th Ave. N. ᐧ Nashville
Sunday, August 7th
Back to School Bash Community Celebration
Sunday, August 7th 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hosted by: Creative Girls Rock®
Location: Elizabeth Park
1701 Arthur Ave. Nashville
Event Details:
- Food Trucks
- Vendors
- Give-a-ways
- Music
- Arts & Crafts
Sunday, August 7th 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hosted by: Ruby Major Elementary PTA
5141 John Hager Rd. Nashville
School Enrollment Information:
Metro Nashville Public Schools - Welcome Back to School Information. Enroll Online or Make an appointment at an Enrollment Center
