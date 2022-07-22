Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? There is so much happening this weekend in Nashville that it's going to be hard to decide what to do!
This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown, inside or outside. There are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events, including a link for a live music venue link.
Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.
Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.
Friday, July 22, 2022
- Hip Donelson Farmers Market
Fri, July 22, 4:00 PM
Two Rivers Mansion • 3130 McGavock Pk. Nashville, TN
Free
- Nashville Girls Meet-Up
Fri, July 22, 5:00 PM - 9:00PM
Sandbar Nashville • 3 City Ave Suite #500 Nashville, TN
Free
- Live Music with Lady Couch
Fri, July 22, 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Assembly Food Hall • 5055 Broadway Place Nashville, TN
Free
- Ceramics Studio Orientation at Makerspace: Creative Community
Fri, July 22, 5:00 PM
Make Nashville • 620B Davidson St. Nashville, TN
Free
- After Work Party
Fri, July 22, 6:00 PM
Willie B’s Kitchen & Lounge • 918 Buchanan St. Nashville, TN
Free | pay as you eat&drink
- Open House at Makerspace: Creative Community
Fri, July 22, 6:00 PM
Make Nashville • 620B Davidson St. Nashville, TN
Free
- Open Mic Comedy Night
Fri, July 22, 5:30 PM (sign-ups) 6:00 PM Show Starts
Cabana Taps • 1910 Belcourt Ave. Nashville, TN
Free - reservations recommended
- Pizza & Publishing (learn how to publish your book)
Fri, July 22, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
w/True Vine Publishing • event @ 810 Dominican Dr.. Nashville, TN
Free
- Mary Poppins Jr. the Musical presented by Ensworth Arts
Fri, July 22, 7:00 PM
Ingram Art Center, Ensworth High School • 7401 Tennessee 100, Nashville, TN
Free - no ticket required
- Karaoke with Tha King (Twin Keg’s very own Elvis!)
Fri, July 22, 9:00 PM - 2:00 AM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Ave. Nashville, TN
Free
- Sky High Sounds @ PROOF rooftop bar
Fri, July 22, 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM
W Nashville • 300 12th Ave. South, Nashville, TN
Free
- 80’s & 90’s Tribute: Rubiks Groove
Fri, July 22, 7:00 PM doors open - 9:00 PM Show Starts
Skydeck on Broadway • 5055 Broadway Pl. Nashville, TN
Free - first come first served @ capacity doors close
- CU Late Night • Live DJ & Drinks
Fri, July 22, 10:30 PM - 2:00 AM
Church and Union • 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Free 21+
Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Music City Food Truck & Flea Market
Sat, July 23, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Marketplace East Nashville • 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN
Free • rain or shine!
- Kidsville @ the Parthenon (educational event for children)
Sat, July 23, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Parthenon @ Centennial Park • 2600 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Saturday Market in The Gulch
Sat, July 23, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hosted by Nashville Black Market • 1303 Hawkins St. Nashville, TN
Free
- Christmas in July with the Nashville Predators
Sat, July 23, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bridgestone Arena • 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Free
- Liberty Music Academy Rock Band Showcase
Sat, July 23, 6:30 PM
The Well Green Hills • 4002 Granny White Pike Nashville, TN
Free
- Mary Poppins Jr. the Musical presented by Ensworth Arts
Sat, July 23, 7:00 PM
Ingram Art Center, Ensworth High School • 7401 Tennessee 100, Nashville, TN
Free - no ticket required
- Live in the Living Room @ W Nashville
Sat, July 23, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
W Nashville • 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Free
- 90’s Party - That 90’s Show - Live Music
Sat, July 23, 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Skydeck on Broadway • 5055 Broadway Pl. Nashville, TN
- CU Late Night • Live DJ & Drinks
Sat, July 23, 10:30 PM - 2:00 AM
Church and Union • 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Free 21+
Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Nashville Farmer’s Market
Sun, July 24, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Nashville Farmer’s Market • 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Free
- Brunch on Sundays w/ Live DJ (bottomless mimosas)
Sun, July 24, 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
EG&MC Tapas & Cocktail Bar • 924 Jefferson St., Nashville, TN
Free | Pay as you eat&drink
- Best Blues Jam in Nashville
Sun, July 24, 3:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free - open mic event
Other Free Things to Do:
Self-guided Walking Tours: Various walking tours in and around Nashville, complete with maps and audio.
Check out Nashville Music City’s Guide to Free Music Venues in Nashville!
