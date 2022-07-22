Free Things to Do in Nashville | Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam

Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? There is so much happening this weekend in Nashville that it's going to be hard to decide what to do!

This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown, inside or outside. There are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events, including a link for a live music venue link.

Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Friday, July 22, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Other Free Things to Do:

Self-guided Walking Tours : Various walking tours in and around Nashville, complete with maps and audio.