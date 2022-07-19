Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville | Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash

It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.

Nashville is home to three vinyl record pressing operations.

The Vinyl Lab

A boutique, locally owned vinyl pressing facility with a heart to serve Nashville musicians and artists that give Nashville its Music City name. The Vinyl Lab is owned by musicians who add a personal touch to every order, regardless of the size of the order. The team presses records in large and small runs for all genres of music. Contact the lab for more information.

The Vinyl Lab is adding a new rooftop music and event venue: B-Sides scheduled to open in 2022.

The Vinyl Lab Instagram Account.

1414 3rd Ave. S. Suite 103 Nashville, TN 37210 (near the Gulch!)

Tours are available by appointment only .

United Record Pressing

Pressing records for over 70 years in Nashville, Tennessee. United Record Pressing was founded in Nashville in 1949 and at one time was known for pressing over one million records per month! It is the largest manufacturer of vinyl records in North America.

The plant offers:

lacquer mastering

Electroplating

vinyl pressing

Printing & packaging

Wholesale distribution

Print component storage

United Record Pressing Facebook Account .

453 Allied Drive Nashville, TN 37211.

For more information, use the online contact form .

615-259-9396 Customer Service Ext. 5000.

New - Nashville Record Pressing

Nashville Record Pressing is part of G.Z. Media Company. In late June, record pressing started on six machines with plans to add 12 - 24 machines very soon. The goal is to continue to grow. According to their website, they plan to employ over 250 people when they reach full capacity. Online applications are live on their website.

Nashville Record Pressing Instagram account .

520 Brick Church Park Dr. Nashville, TN 37207.

615-649-4880

Music City and Vinyl - a perfect match

Nashville has held a reputation as Music City for over 200 years. It is an unrivaled hub for musicians to perform, produce and live in the city and surrounding areas. From free venues to paid venues, live music can be experienced every day of the year. Home to over 180 music venues showcasing every genre of music. It just makes sense vinyl processing is becoming a big part of the scene.

If you are looking for records or just want to explore the vinyl scene in Nashville, there are several record stores you don’t want to miss!