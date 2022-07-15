Free Things to do in Nashville this Weekend!

Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

AMC & Regal Summer Movie Dealscreated via Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's still summer and what's better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Or any day to beat the heat!. Movie tickets average about $12 per ticket in the US. Ticket prices for theaters like AMC and Regal fall in the $11 - $14 per ticket range. Multiply that for a family of three or four and the cost of going to the movies adds up fast! Thankfully AMC and Regal have some deals for movie lovers. For a small (ish) monthly fee you can see multiple movies per week! If you go to two movies per month these movie passes are worth the monthly fee.