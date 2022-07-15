Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown inside or outside, there are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events including a link for a live music venue link.
Friday, July 15, 2022
- Nashville Women-Owned Business Pop-Up Market w/ East Nashville Night Market
Fri, July 15, 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
The Marketplace East Nashville • 400 Davidson St. Nashville, TN
Free
Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Music City Food Truck & Flea Market
Sat, July 16, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Marketplace East Nashville • 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN
Free • rain or shine!
- Kidsville @ the Parthenon (educational event for children)
Sat, July 16, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Parthenon @ Centennial Park • 2600 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Discover Wing Chun Kung Fu with Grandmaster Thommy Luke Boehlig
Sat, July 16, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nashville Kung Fu • 4822 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Art Crawl and Grand Opening of L. Bug’s Shop
Sat, July 16 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L Bug’s Shop • 100 Taylor St. Nashville, TN
Free
- Songwriters Showcase @ Copper Branch
Sat, July 16, 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Copper Branch • 601 Church St., Nashville, TN
Free
- Spoken Word Open Mic Night Hosted by Matt Awesome
Sat, July 16, 6:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free
- Live in the Living Room @ W Nashville
Sat, July 16, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
W Nashville • 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Free
- The Sunset Social hosted by Creative Socialite Group
Sat, July 16, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
pH Craft Cocktail • 1249 Martin Street, Nashville, TN
Free
- CU Late Night • Live DJ & Drinks
Sat, July 16, 10:30 PM - 2:00 AM
Church and Union • 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Free 21+
Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Best Blues Jam in Nashville!
Sun, July 17, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free - open mic event
- Jazz on the Cumberland!
Sun, July 17, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Nashville Cumberland Park • 592 S. First St, Nashville, TN
Free - open mic event
- Live at the Dive - Stand Up Comedy Show
Sun, July 17, 8:30 PM
The Dive Motel • 1414 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN
Free
Check out Nashville Music City’s Guide to Free Music Venues in Nashville!
