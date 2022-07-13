Beat the Heat with these Indoor Activities in Nashville

Beat the Heat in Nashville with these Indoor Activities | created with Canva by Heidi Suydam

The heat in Nashville is expected to last with temperatures in the nineties and heat index values over 100. Humidity is high, and it is just uncomfortable outside! Check out these indoor activities to enjoy summer fun while staying cool inside.

Ticketed Attractions

Hours: open daily 10 AM - 8 PM

4331 Old Hickory Blvd Old Hickory, TN

615-972-7172

Fill out the online waiver before arriving or on-site.

Ticketed Attraction

Hours: Mon - Thurs 12 PM - 9 PM | Fri 12 PM - 10 PM | Sat 11 AM - 10 PM | Sun 12 PM - 9 PM

404 Davidson St. Nashville, TN

615-242-3275

Pay per Race

Hours: Thu, Fri, Sun, Mon 9 AM - 3 PM | Sat 9 AM - 6 PM

800 For Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN

615-862-5160

Ticketed Attraction

Hours: Mon - Thurs 11 AM - 7 PM | Fri 10 AM - 7 PM | Sat 10 AM - 7 PM | Sun 12 PM - 6 PM

515 Opry Mills Dr. Nashville, TN

615-485-4867

Ticketed Attraction

Berry Hill 510 East Iris Dr. Nashville

Downtown 162 3rd Ave. South Nashville

Opry Mills Mall 532 Opry Mills Dr. Nashville

615-647-8229

Reservations Required - Pay per Person

Sudekum Planetarium @ Adventure Science Center

5 Planetarium Shows - see showtimes here

Ticketed Attraction

Go to the Movies

AMC & Regal

Nashville has various AMC and Regal Cinema locations. Both movie chains have monthly subscription offers to allow multiple movies per month for $20 - $25, depending on the theater and subscription plan!

More information here: Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

theBelcourt

theBelcourt Theater is Nashville’s nonprofit film center. Established in 1925, theBelcourt has a rich history deeply rooted in the community. A cultural theater showing independent, documentary, world, repertory, and classic cinema.

2102 Belcourt Ave Nashville, TN

615-846-3150 boxoffice@belcourt.org

View showtimes and buy tickets online .

Games & Bowling in Nashville

Pins Mechanical in the Gulch

Hours: Mon-Wed 4 PM - 12:30 AM | Thurs 4 PM - 1:30 AM | Fri 4 PM - 2:30 AM | Sun 12 PM - 12:30 AM

1102 Grundy St. Nashville, TN

615-610-7461

Pay as you play & eat | After 8 PM 21+

Hours: Mon - Tues closed | Wed-Sat 5 PM - ?? | Sun 11 AM - ??

925 3rd Ave North Nashville, TN

615-963-5450

Bowling lanes are available first come, first served. $15 per lane per half hour for up to 8 people.

Pay as you play and eat.

Hours: Mon - Thurs 4 PM - 12 AM | Fri 11 AM - 1 AM | Sat 11 AM - 1 AM | Sun 11 AM - 12 AM

201 Terminal Court Nashville, TN

615-610-2460

Under 21 $8 admission fee | free for 21+

After 8PM 21+ only

Indoor Market

Hours: Mon - Fri 7 AM - 6 PM | Fri - Sat 7 AM - 10 PM

3820 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN

List of Shops | shop hours may vary