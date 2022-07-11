Nashville, TN

Nautical Boat Club’s 4th and Newest Nashville Location is in West Nashville on the Cumberland River

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0g4s_0gbk7ohs00
Nautical Boat Club Nashville |Photo by Nate Johnston on Unsplash

A boat club operates as an alternative to buying a boat. With membership, a boating club allows you to reserve and use various vessels for recreational purposes without the cost and responsibilities of owning a boat.

There are three large lakes in Nashville, close to the city center. Radnor Lake, Percy Priest Lake, and Old Hickory Lake. Joining a boating club offers you a way to go fishing, party on a pontoon boat, or enjoy some water sports like skiing, tubing, or wakeboarding. Nautical Boat Club has five middle Tennesee locations, with four in Nashville.

Nashville Boat Club, an Affiliate of Nautical Boat Club

In 2007 Nashville Boat Club was established as an affiliate of the Nautical Boat Club. Now known solely as Nautical Boat Club, ownership remains the same, and nothing changed for existing members. The name change only shows those visiting Nashville the club’s alignment with all Nautical Boat Clubs in the US. Members of Nautical Boat Club have a local “home” membership location and access to all Nautical Boat Club locations nationwide.

The Nautical Boat Club is the nation’s oldest boating club operating year-round. Members must make a boat reservation; however, 97% of all reservation requests are fulfilled once confirmed. All boats are newer models and well-maintained. In addition, Nautical Boat Clubs offer complimentary water toys, including skis, wakeboards, tubes, vests, and more.

Guests are allowed at no extra charge, so you can bring friends up to vessel capacity.

Membership includes unlimited access to boats. Fleets vary by location.

West Nashville - Cumberland

On June 22nd, Nautical Boat Club announced the grand opening of their fifth middle Tennessee location in West Nashville - Cumberland. This location is part of the Nashville Riverfront Development located on the Cumberland River at Rock Harbor Marine. Nashville is considered one of the best “river cities,” mainly due to the Cumberland River. Rock Harbor Marina is a short ten-minute drive from downtown Nashville and fifteen water miles from Riverfront Park. Riverfront Park restaurants have docking spaces where you can dock and enjoy lunch and the park before heading back to the marina.

In addition to downtown access, the Cumberland River also has many hike & bike trails and rural riverbanks to explore.

West Nashville - Cumberland Nautical Boat Club offers gated parking for all members, dockside valet service, and onsite dining with Blue Moon Waterfront Grille.

For more information about the West Nashville - Cumberland location, call 615-232-9100

Nashville Locations

All Nashville locations share the same contact phone number: 615-232-9100

Membership Information

One-time membership fee: $2895 - $8000

Monthly Dues: $295 - $700

Membership costs vary based on the membership level chosen. Contact Nautical Boat Club for more information.

Nautical Boat Clubs are Open Year-Round: Nautical Boat Club locations are open 300+ days per year, operating during off-season months.

Nationwide access to all Nautical Boat Club locations.

Membership includes extensive safety measures:

  • Boating safety course - quick, efficient, and thorough
  • On-board orientation for every boat type
  • High-quality life jackets in all sizes
  • US Coast Guard Safety Checks for all vessels in the fleet
  • Safety gear required by US Coast Guard on all boats
  • On-board walk-through of all safety equipment and points
  • A map of the lake or river, including highlighted areas to be avoided as well as areas for fishing, skiing, and cruising

Nashville is Home to Multiple Boat Clubs & Boat Rental Businesses

Nashville and the surrounding area are home to several boat clubs. Nautical Boat Club is one of many choices. Daily boat rentals are also available at many area marinas.

