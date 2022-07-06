Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

AMC & Regal Summer Movie Deals created via Canva by Heidi Suydam

It's still summer and what's better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Or any day to beat the heat!

Movie tickets average about $12 per ticket in the US. Ticket prices for theaters like AMC and Regal fall in the $11 - $14 per ticket range. Multiply that for a family of three or four and the cost of going to the movies adds up fast! Thankfully AMC and Regal have some deals for movie lovers. For a small (ish) monthly fee you can see multiple movies per week! If you go to two movies per month these movie passes are worth the monthly fee.

Regal and AMC are the major movie theaters in the Nashville area. Both are nationwide chains and these movie pass deals are applicable at any AMC or participating Regal Theater.

AMC Stubs Memberships

AMC Stubs is a tiered membership with perks at every level. All Stubs members earn points towards movie tickets or concessions. Some levels receive discount concessions or concession upgrades. All Stubs members are eligible for $5 movies on Tuesdays, all day every Tuesday.

Stubs A-List is an AMC Theater movie subscription that allows you to see up to 3 movies every week. As an AMC Stubs A-List member you can make free online reservations to see movies in any format, including IMAX. Some concession discounts and rewards are included with membership. This membership has no blackout dates and you can book more than one movie per day. Benefits are re-set every Friday.

AMC Stubs A-list: $19.95* / month 3 movies per week

Stubs Premiere paid yearly memberships comes with free concession upgrades, waived online ticketing fees plus membership points and perks.

AMC Stubs Premiere: regularly $15* per year currently $7.50* per year

Stubs membership is free and comes with points and perks.

AMC Stubs: FREE

*plus tax and applicable fees

Even more savings at AMC with discount Tuesdays! All AMC Stubs (Stubs, Premiere and A-List) Members are eligible for unlimited ticket purchases for $5 movies every Tuesday.

Regal Unlimited

Regal Unlimited is a tiered subscription service for Regal theaters offering unlimited movie watching. With membership you can make free online reservations, get advance tickets for new releases and save 10% on all food and non-alcoholic concessions in the theater. This membership has no blackout dates.

Regal Unlimited All Access: $23.50*/month unlimited movies at all 550+ Regal theaters nationwide.

Regal Unlimited Plus: $21*/month unlimited movies at over 400 select Regal theaters nationwide.

Regal Unlimited: $18*/month unlimited movies at over 200 select Regal theaters nationwide.

*plus tax and applicable fees

More savings at Regal with 2022 Regal Summer Movie Express

Kids movies for $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring family friendly movies. Movie options vary by location. Check online at your preferred theater for show times and movie titles.

AMC & Regal Movie Theaters in and around Nashville

Nashville AMC Theaters

AMC Antioch 8 ⬝ The Courtyard @ Hickory Hollow ⬝ 901 Bell Road Antioch ⬝ 615-731-0039

AMC Bellvue 12 ⬝ In the Bellvue Center ⬝ 8125 Sawyer Brown Road Nashville ⬝ 615-678-0424

AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 ⬝ 633 Frazier Drive Franklin ⬝ 615-778-0982

Nashville Regal Hollywood Theaters Phone ⬝ 844-462-7342

Mobile Movie Apps

AMC Theaters: Movies & More: Google Play or App Store

Regal: Movie Tickets and Times: Google Play or App Store

Movie theater information, including memberships and discounts are subject to change. Check AMC and Regal websites directly for the most current information.