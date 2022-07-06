Nashville Movie Theaters Offering Movie Pass Deals

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6mA9_0gWvzV4e00
AMC & Regal Summer Movie Dealscreated via Canva by Heidi Suydam

It's still summer and what's better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Or any day to beat the heat!

Movie tickets average about $12 per ticket in the US. Ticket prices for theaters like AMC and Regal fall in the $11 - $14 per ticket range. Multiply that for a family of three or four and the cost of going to the movies adds up fast! Thankfully AMC and Regal have some deals for movie lovers. For a small (ish) monthly fee you can see multiple movies per week! If you go to two movies per month these movie passes are worth the monthly fee.

Regal and AMC are the major movie theaters in the Nashville area. Both are nationwide chains and these movie pass deals are applicable at any AMC or participating Regal Theater.

AMC Stubs Memberships

AMC Stubs is a tiered membership with perks at every level. All Stubs members earn points towards movie tickets or concessions. Some levels receive discount concessions or concession upgrades. All Stubs members are eligible for $5 movies on Tuesdays, all day every Tuesday.

Stubs A-List is an AMC Theater movie subscription that allows you to see up to 3 movies every week. As an AMC Stubs A-List member you can make free online reservations to see movies in any format, including IMAX. Some concession discounts and rewards are included with membership. This membership has no blackout dates and you can book more than one movie per day. Benefits are re-set every Friday.

AMC Stubs A-list: $19.95* / month 3 movies per week

Stubs Premiere paid yearly memberships comes with free concession upgrades, waived online ticketing fees plus membership points and perks.

AMC Stubs Premiere: regularly $15* per year currently $7.50* per year

Stubs membership is free and comes with points and perks.

AMC Stubs: FREE

*plus tax and applicable fees

Even more savings at AMC with discount Tuesdays! All AMC Stubs (Stubs, Premiere and A-List) Members are eligible for unlimited ticket purchases for $5 movies every Tuesday.

Regal Unlimited

Regal Unlimited is a tiered subscription service for Regal theaters offering unlimited movie watching. With membership you can make free online reservations, get advance tickets for new releases and save 10% on all food and non-alcoholic concessions in the theater. This membership has no blackout dates.

Regal Unlimited All Access: $23.50*/month unlimited movies at all 550+ Regal theaters nationwide.

Regal Unlimited Plus: $21*/month unlimited movies at over 400 select Regal theaters nationwide.

Regal Unlimited: $18*/month unlimited movies at over 200 select Regal theaters nationwide.

*plus tax and applicable fees

More savings at Regal with 2022 Regal Summer Movie Express

Kids movies for $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring family friendly movies. Movie options vary by location. Check online at your preferred theater for show times and movie titles.

AMC & Regal Movie Theaters in and around Nashville

Nashville AMC Theaters

Nashville Regal Hollywood Theaters Phone ⬝ 844-462-7342

Mobile Movie Apps

AMC Theaters: Movies & More: Google Play or App Store

Regal: Movie Tickets and Times: Google Play or App Store

Movie theater information, including memberships and discounts are subject to change. Check AMC and Regal websites directly for the most current information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nashville# thingstodo# movie theaters in nashville# movies near me# movie deals tuesday

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer. Non-fiction, research-based writing from reporting to personal points of view. On Newsbreak I focus local events and community news. Find my work on Medium, Newsbreak, and #thesosblog .

Nashville, TN
140 followers

More from Heidi Suydam

Nashville, TN

Free Things to do in Nashville this Weekend!

Nashville Tennessee| Created by Heidi Suydam | Canva. Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? A list for locals and visitors!. Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville - Extended!

van Gogh Immersive Experience Nashville | photo from Tennessee Governor's School for the ArtsTennessee Governor's School for the Arts. The Immersive Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Nashville opened in March with a scheduled end date of June 19. Lucky for Nashville, the exhibit remains open! The website states, “extended by popular demand,” and as of today, tickets are available through October 10.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville 4th of July Brewery Guide

Nashville Brewery ScenePhoto by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash. Nashville is rich with craft breweries! If you area craft brew fan looking for a good beer on the 4th check out this list to see what's happening at breweries around Nashville. Some breweries are open on the 4th with business as usual, others have some 4th of July extras planned and some are closed for the holiday. Check out this quick list complete with links for you to find more details about where you may want to go!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to do in Nashville this weekend & Monday, July 4th!

Downtown Nashville |Photo by cody lannom on Unsplash. Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend and Monday, July 4th! Parking information included.

Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Details About Buying and Using Fireworks in Davidson County & Surrounding Areas

Fireworks stands are popping up everywhere! That’s why I was surprised to learn it is illegal to sell or use them in Davidson County and many surrounding areas. Some counties have different rules around purchasing and using fireworks at home during the July 4th holiday.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Farmers' Markets in and Around Nashville

Farmers Market NashvillePhoto by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash. Access to locally grown, fresh produce, cheeses, meats, and other locally produced foods is as easy as going to farmers markets! Happening in and around Nashville, these farmers' markets are open weekly through the summer months. Some farmers market are open from spring through September or October. Hours may vary. Please check each market's website or social media before attending.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gas Prices in Nashville - Ways to Save

Gas PricesPhoto by Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash. A combination of summer demand and worldwide events is causing big hikes at the gas pumps across the nation. In May, every state’s average cost per gallon exceeded $4.00. Prices continue to rise, and the current national average price per gallon is $5.04/gallon for regular gas.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Ways to Stay Cool as Nashville Heat Wave Continues

Stay Cool NashvillePhoto by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash. The heat wave in Nashville isn’t going anywhere. Residents and visitors are trying to find ways to have fun and stay cool in this summer heat! Check out these creative ways to beat the heat and have some summer fun.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Candlelight Vigil for Grant Solomon, June 13, 2022

Nashville Tennessee @ the Capital June 13 2022Heidi Suydam via Canva. Today, June 13th, 2022, everyone is welcome to join in a candlelight vigil honoring the 20th birthday of a young man, Grant Solomon. Grant’s life was taken from him, and, to this day, the events surrounding his suspicious death leave many questions. Gallatin Police and Tennessee Governor refuse to reopen an investigation to resolve these questions.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

The Metro Nashville Pothole Situation is a Big Problem for the Tennessee DOT and Residents

Pothole in RoadPhoto by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working as fast as they can and offering residents a way to potentially receive help if their vehicles are damaged due to a reported, unrepaired pothole.

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series Weekend in Nashville is Here!

The NHL Stadium Series weekend in Nashville is finally here! The outdoor hockey game featuring the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning is expecting a sold-out crowd, and Nashville is ready to party!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series, Outdoor Ice Hockey Game, in Nashville February 26th 2022 | Preds vs. Lightning @ Nissan Stadium

The NHL hosts three outdoor hockey games. The Winter Classic, The Heritage Classic, and The Stadium Series. The Winter Classic (est. 2008) takes place annually. The Heritage Classic (est. 2003) is scheduled more infrequently, with only five total Heritage Classic games on record, all played in Canada.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Dutch Bros Coffee Opening in Nashville

Dutch Bros Coffee Shop opens in Hermitage. The Oregon-based coffee chain, Dutch Bros, has arrived in Tennessee! The new Hermitage location is the third Dutch Bros to open in the Nashville area, with more on the way.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Franklin, Tennessee Freedom of Speech Rally Tuesday, June 22nd 1pm - focused on 14yo Gracie Solomon @freedomforgracie

images are taken from @freedomforgracie Instagram Account. Franklin, Tennessee Tuesday 6/22 1 pm Freedom of Speech Rally focused on 14-year-old Gracie Solomon & the Freedom for Gracie Instagram Account @freedomforgracie.

Read full story
Haymarket, VA

Upscale Haymarket Salon | Interview with Salon Manager about health & safety, Mothers Day, and other events!

Ash Salon 14945 Washington St. | Haymarket, VA| image credit: Heidi Suydam. In the heart of historic Haymarket, Virginia you will find Ash Salon, a thriving chic full-service salon and spa. Located in the Old Bank Building on Washington Street, Ash Salon has a classy, urban feel perfectly mixed with welcoming small-town charm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy