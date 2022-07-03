Nashville, TN

Nashville 4th of July Brewery Guide

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwcWu_0gTXNVUp00
Nashville Brewery ScenePhoto by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

Nashville is rich with craft breweries! If you area craft brew fan looking for a good beer on the 4th check out this list to see what's happening at breweries around Nashville. Some breweries are open on the 4th with business as usual, others have some 4th of July extras planned and some are closed for the holiday. Check out this quick list complete with links for you to find more details about where you may want to go!

Fait La Force

IG: @faitlaforcebrewing Website: www.faitlaforcebrewing.com

Hours: 4 PM - 10 PM (or later if fireworks run late!)

Address: 1414 3rd Ave S #101 Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Fireworks viewing area ᐧ Movies ᐧ Ladder Golf ᐧ Free parking ᐧ corn hole

Bearded Iris

IG: @beardediris Website: www.beardedirisbrewing.com

Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM *holiday hours*

Address: 101 Van Buren St. Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

New Heights Brewery

IG: @newheightsbrewing Website: www.newheightsbrewing.com

Hours: 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Address: 928 Rep. John Lewis Way S Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Bills Sandwich Shop ᐧ Live Music 12PM-8PM ᐧ Can Jam Tourney 3PM-5PM ᐧ Fireworks nearby @ 9:30PM

Tail Gate

IG: @tailgatebrewery Website: www.tailgatebeer.com

Hours: 11 AM - 10 PM

4 Locations:

Headquarters: 7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville

Music Row: 1538 Demonbreun St. Nashville

East Nashville: 811 Gallatin Ave. Nashville

Germantown: 915 3rd Ave. North Nashvilleᐧ

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Great Beer ᐧ Great People ᐧ Great Pizza

Tennessee Brew Works

IG: @tnbrewworks Website: www.tnbrew.com

Hours: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM *holiday hours*

Address: 809 Ewing Ave. Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Live music at 3:00 PM featuring rock covers by The Beer Bandits ᐧ Full Food Menu ᐧ FREE shuttle rides by Music City Brew Hop to Barrique Brewing @ 5:15 PM & 6:00 PM ᐧ free parking

Barrique Brewing

IG: @barriquebrewing | Website: www.barriquebrewing.com

Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: 30 Oldham St. Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Fireworks viewing area ᐧ DJ’s the Deli Shop Boys ᐧ @maypopwater non-alcoholic drinks ᐧ @thesaguaroshack food ᐧ free parking

East Nashville Beer Works

IG: @eastnashbeer Website: www.eastnashbeerworks.com

Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM *holiday hours*

Address: 320 Trinity Lane Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Fat Bottom Brewing

IG: @fatbottombrews Website: www.fatbottombrewing.com

Hours: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM 4th of July Hours May differ

Address: 800 44th Ave N. Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Southern Grist Brewing

IG: @southerngristbrewing Website: www.southerngristbrewing.com

Hours: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

2 Taprooms:

East Nashville: 754 Douglas Ave. Nashville

The Nations: 5012 Centennial Blvd. Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

Monday Night Brewing

IG: @mondaynightnash Website: www.mondaynightbrewing.com

Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: 1308 Adams Street Nashville

FREE - pay as you drink/eat

The following breweries are closed on the 4th:

Bold Patriot

IG: @boldpatriotbrewing Website: www.boldpatriotbrewing.com

Closed on the 4th

Crazy gnome

IG: @crazygnomebrewery Website: www.cgbrewing.com

Closed on the 4th

Czanns

IG: @czanns Website: www.czanns.com

Closed on the 4th

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

IG: @smithandlentzbeer Website: www.smithandlentz.com

Closed on the 4th

Blackstone Brewing

IG: @blackstonebrewing Website: www.blackstonebeer.com

Closed on the 4th

