Nashville 4th of July Brewery Guide

Nashville is rich with craft breweries! If you area craft brew fan looking for a good beer on the 4th check out this list to see what's happening at breweries around Nashville. Some breweries are open on the 4th with business as usual, others have some 4th of July extras planned and some are closed for the holiday. Check out this quick list complete with links for you to find more details about where you may want to go!
Fait La Force
IG: @faitlaforcebrewing Website: www.faitlaforcebrewing.com
Hours: 4 PM - 10 PM (or later if fireworks run late!)
Address: 1414 3rd Ave S #101 Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Fireworks viewing area ᐧ Movies ᐧ Ladder Golf ᐧ Free parking ᐧ corn hole
Bearded Iris
IG: @beardediris Website: www.beardedirisbrewing.com
Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM *holiday hours*
Address: 101 Van Buren St. Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
New Heights Brewery
IG: @newheightsbrewing Website: www.newheightsbrewing.com
Hours: 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Address: 928 Rep. John Lewis Way S Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Bills Sandwich Shop ᐧ Live Music 12PM-8PM ᐧ Can Jam Tourney 3PM-5PM ᐧ Fireworks nearby @ 9:30PM
Tail Gate
IG: @tailgatebrewery Website: www.tailgatebeer.com
Hours: 11 AM - 10 PM
4 Locations:
Headquarters: 7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville
Music Row: 1538 Demonbreun St. Nashville
East Nashville: 811 Gallatin Ave. Nashville
Germantown: 915 3rd Ave. North Nashvilleᐧ
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Great Beer ᐧ Great People ᐧ Great Pizza
Tennessee Brew Works
IG: @tnbrewworks Website: www.tnbrew.com
Hours: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM *holiday hours*
Address: 809 Ewing Ave. Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Live music at 3:00 PM featuring rock covers by The Beer Bandits ᐧ Full Food Menu ᐧ FREE shuttle rides by Music City Brew Hop to Barrique Brewing @ 5:15 PM & 6:00 PM ᐧ free parking
Barrique Brewing
IG: @barriquebrewing | Website: www.barriquebrewing.com
Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Address: 30 Oldham St. Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Fireworks viewing area ᐧ DJ’s the Deli Shop Boys ᐧ @maypopwater non-alcoholic drinks ᐧ @thesaguaroshack food ᐧ free parking
East Nashville Beer Works
IG: @eastnashbeer Website: www.eastnashbeerworks.com
Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM *holiday hours*
Address: 320 Trinity Lane Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Fat Bottom Brewing
IG: @fatbottombrews Website: www.fatbottombrewing.com
Hours: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM 4th of July Hours May differ
Address: 800 44th Ave N. Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Southern Grist Brewing
IG: @southerngristbrewing Website: www.southerngristbrewing.com
Hours: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
2 Taprooms:
East Nashville: 754 Douglas Ave. Nashville
The Nations: 5012 Centennial Blvd. Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
Monday Night Brewing
IG: @mondaynightnash Website: www.mondaynightbrewing.com
Hours: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Address: 1308 Adams Street Nashville
FREE - pay as you drink/eat
The following breweries are closed on the 4th:
Bold Patriot
IG: @boldpatriotbrewing Website: www.boldpatriotbrewing.com
Closed on the 4th
Crazy gnome
IG: @crazygnomebrewery Website: www.cgbrewing.com
Closed on the 4th
Czanns
IG: @czanns Website: www.czanns.com
Closed on the 4th
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
IG: @smithandlentzbeer Website: www.smithandlentz.com
Closed on the 4th
Blackstone Brewing
IG: @blackstonebrewing Website: www.blackstonebeer.com
Closed on the 4th
