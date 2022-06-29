Details About Buying and Using Fireworks in Davidson County & Surrounding Areas

Fireworks Photo by Alexander Kagan on Unsplash

Fireworks stands are popping up everywhere! That’s why I was surprised to learn it is illegal to sell or use them in Davidson County and many surrounding areas. Some counties have different rules around purchasing and using fireworks at home during the July 4th holiday.

Sources are linked for all fireworks information reported in this article. Please be advised to check your local laws before purchasing and using fireworks. Although sources in this article are recent, things may change quickly for various reasons. If you have questions about purchasing or using fireworks, contact your local police or fire department.

Fireworks are Illegal in Davidson County

It is illegal for anyone to sell fireworks for personal use or to set off fireworks in Davidson County. The ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks was initiated in 2005. In a recent resolution dated June 25th, 2022, the City Council requested Metro Nashville Police enforce the existing ordinance banning fireworks. According to the resolution, safety concerns associated with discharging fireworks prompted the council to ask MNPD to increase their efforts to enforce the rule. The resolution says the use of fireworks in the county is often ignored and continues without issuing citations. Therefore, the council believes enforcing the law will help reduce personal use of fireworks.

Rules Nearby

Mt. Juliet, TN: Sale and use of fireworks for permit-free personal use is allowed from June 20th - July 5th. Fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. After 10:00 PM they are prohibited.

Williamson County: Williamson Fire-Rescue posted a statement on Facebook saying fireworks are legal only in some unincorporated areas in Williamson County. Also, in some cities within the county, fireworks are permitted on specific dates. Contact your local fire or police department to verify the laws in your area.

Hendersonville, TN: As of 2019, fireworks are allowed only on July 1 - 3 from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM and on July 4th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM. Hendersonville is currently under a burn ban, and during a burn ban fireworks are not allowed without a permit. Continue checking the Hendersonville Standard or contact your local fire department for burn ban updates.

Lebanon, TN: Sale and use of fireworks are allowed now through July 5th. Time restrictions for use are 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, extended one hour on July 4th, 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM.

Gallatin, TN: Fireworks are allowed from July 1 - 3 during the hours of 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM and on July 4th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM.

Burn Bans

Due to the extreme heat and dry conditions, burn bans are in place for several counties throughout Middle Tennessee. Burn bans do affect fireworks laws. Launching fireworks is hazardous during hot, dry conditions. If fireworks are legal during the 4th of July holiday weekend in your city or county, this may change due to a burn ban.

Watch Fireworks

As an alternative to home fireworks displays, Nashville and many surrounding cities are hosting family-friendly 4th of July celebrations with professional fireworks shows.

The following articles from share locations and event information:

Stay Safe Tennessee

Fireworks can be fun; however, taking precautions is important. The Tennessee State Firemarshall’s Office is emphasizing to residents that fireworks mishaps pose significant risks for people and property. For example, in 2021, 175 fires were started by fireworks resulting in $1.23 million in property damage. 74% of fireworks-related injuries happened from June 18th - July 18th, 2021.

Fireworks pose a risk of personal injury and property damage. It is important to note, that insurance policies may not cover injuries or property damage caused by fireworks.

This info-graphic from the Consumer Product Safety Commission includes safety tips and other helpful information about Fireworks.