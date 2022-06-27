Nashville, TN

Farmers' Markets in and Around Nashville

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtQt5_0gNNtRB700
Farmers Market NashvillePhoto by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

Access to locally grown, fresh produce, cheeses, meats, and other locally produced foods is as easy as going to farmers markets! Happening in and around Nashville, these farmers' markets are open weekly through the summer months. Some farmers market are open from spring through September or October. Hours may vary. Please check each market's website or social media before attending.

What to bring?

  • A bag for your purchases.
  • A cooler for meats, cheeses, or any purchases that need refrigeration.

You may find you want to hang around a while as some farmers' markets have food trucks and entertainment (this is Nashville!). All the markets have a genuine community atmosphere that encourages a slower pace. Attending a farmers' market close to your home is a great way to meet your neighbors and connect with your community.

Farmer's Markets in and Around Nashville

  • Tuesdays

East Nashville Farmers Market 511 Woodland Street Nashville 37206 Hours: Tuesdays, 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM through October

12 South Farmers Market ᐧ Sevier Park 3000 Granny White Pike Nashville 37212 ᐧ Hours: Tuesdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May - October

Old Hickory Village Farmers Market ᐧ 1106 Hadley Ave. Old Hickory 37138 ᐧ Hours: Tuesdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, April - September

  • Thursdays

Bellvue Farmers Market ᐧ Red Caboose Park 656 Colice Jeanne Road Nashville 37221 ᐧ Hours: Thursdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May - October

  • Fridays

Hip Donelson Farmers Market ᐧ Two Rivers Mansion 3130 McGavock Pike Nashville 37214 ᐧ Hours: Fridays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May through October

  • Saturdays

Richland Park Farmers Market ᐧ 4701 Charlotte Ave. Nashville 37209 ᐧ Hours: Saturdays, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM year-round

  • Sundays

Amqui Farmers Market ᐧ 303 Madison Street, Madison 37115 ᐧ Hours: Sundays, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, May - September

Farmers' Market Shopping Tips

  • Bring your own bags.

Some booths will have bags or boxes to offer, but the general idea behind a farmers' market is sustainability. Bringing your own bags is another way to support local vendors by reducing costs.

  • Cash or Card

Most farmers' market vendors now accept cash or card. Some may even accept Venmo, Cashapp, or Paypal. Arrive prepared with cash and an alternate form of payment.

  • Arrive Early

Go early to have the best selection and avoid your favorite vendors being sold out!

  • Try Something New

Buying local fruits and vegetables means eating what is in season. We are all conditioned to have bananas, grapes, and apples year-round; however, farming is seasonal. Local farmers will offer a variety of foods you may not be familiar with! Google a recipe or ask the farmer about preparing anything you aren't familiar with. Many vendors will offer samples. Be willing to try something new!

  • Farmers are Friendly - Talk to Them

Farmers are happy to answer your questions about their farms and how they grow their produce or raise animals for meats! Ask away! Many farmers attend multiple farmers' markets every week. Talking with the farmers may help you find more markets in and around where you live. Many farmers are online through social media and websites, making it easy for you to stay connected even when farmers' market seasons are over.

Community & Food Security

Farmers' markets used to be associated with an affluent, trendy crowd. Now they are accessible and essential food sources for everyone. With a rise in food insecurity based on current world events, news reports, and social media, shopping at a local farmers' market is a great way to help ease food insecurity stress. Local farmers' markets, like those listed here in Nashville, are becoming more popular throughout the US. Markets serve as a way to build community and help people feel more secure in the face of food shortage news.

For more information about farmers markets Nashville and other farmers' markets in Tennessee, visit "Farmers Markets" on TN.gov.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nashville# davidson county# free event# community event# things to do

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer. Non-fiction, research-based writing from reporting to personal points of view. On Newsbreak I focus local events and community news. Find my work on Medium, Newsbreak, and #thesosblog .

Nashville, TN
89 followers

More from Heidi Suydam

Davidson County, TN

Details About Buying and Using Fireworks in Davidson County & Surrounding Areas

Fireworks stands are popping up everywhere! That’s why I was surprised to learn it is illegal to sell or use them in Davidson County and many surrounding areas. Some counties have different rules around purchasing and using fireworks at home during the July 4th holiday.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gas Prices in Nashville - Ways to Save

Gas PricesPhoto by Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash. A combination of summer demand and worldwide events is causing big hikes at the gas pumps across the nation. In May, every state’s average cost per gallon exceeded $4.00. Prices continue to rise, and the current national average price per gallon is $5.04/gallon for regular gas.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Ways to Stay Cool as Nashville Heat Wave Continues

Stay Cool NashvillePhoto by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash. The heat wave in Nashville isn’t going anywhere. Residents and visitors are trying to find ways to have fun and stay cool in this summer heat! Check out these creative ways to beat the heat and have some summer fun.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Candlelight Vigil for Grant Solomon, June 13, 2022

Nashville Tennessee @ the Capital June 13 2022Heidi Suydam via Canva. Today, June 13th, 2022, everyone is welcome to join in a candlelight vigil honoring the 20th birthday of a young man, Grant Solomon. Grant’s life was taken from him, and, to this day, the events surrounding his suspicious death leave many questions. Gallatin Police and Tennessee Governor refuse to reopen an investigation to resolve these questions.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

The Metro Nashville Pothole Situation is a Big Problem for the Tennessee DOT and Residents

Pothole in RoadPhoto by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working as fast as they can and offering residents a way to potentially receive help if their vehicles are damaged due to a reported, unrepaired pothole.

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series Weekend in Nashville is Here!

The NHL Stadium Series weekend in Nashville is finally here! The outdoor hockey game featuring the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning is expecting a sold-out crowd, and Nashville is ready to party!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series, Outdoor Ice Hockey Game, in Nashville February 26th 2022 | Preds vs. Lightning @ Nissan Stadium

The NHL hosts three outdoor hockey games. The Winter Classic, The Heritage Classic, and The Stadium Series. The Winter Classic (est. 2008) takes place annually. The Heritage Classic (est. 2003) is scheduled more infrequently, with only five total Heritage Classic games on record, all played in Canada.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
2 comments

Dutch Bros Coffee Opening in Nashville

Dutch Bros Coffee Shop opens in Hermitage. The Oregon-based coffee chain, Dutch Bros, has arrived in Tennessee! The new Hermitage location is the third Dutch Bros to open in the Nashville area, with more on the way.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Franklin, Tennessee Freedom of Speech Rally Tuesday, June 22nd 1pm - focused on 14yo Gracie Solomon @freedomforgracie

images are taken from @freedomforgracie Instagram Account. Franklin, Tennessee Tuesday 6/22 1 pm Freedom of Speech Rally focused on 14-year-old Gracie Solomon & the Freedom for Gracie Instagram Account @freedomforgracie.

Read full story
Haymarket, VA

Upscale Haymarket Salon | Interview with Salon Manager about health & safety, Mothers Day, and other events!

Ash Salon 14945 Washington St. | Haymarket, VA| image credit: Heidi Suydam. In the heart of historic Haymarket, Virginia you will find Ash Salon, a thriving chic full-service salon and spa. Located in the Old Bank Building on Washington Street, Ash Salon has a classy, urban feel perfectly mixed with welcoming small-town charm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy