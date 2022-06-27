Farmers' Markets in and Around Nashville

Farmers Market Nashville Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

Access to locally grown, fresh produce, cheeses, meats, and other locally produced foods is as easy as going to farmers markets! Happening in and around Nashville, these farmers' markets are open weekly through the summer months. Some farmers market are open from spring through September or October. Hours may vary. Please check each market's website or social media before attending.

What to bring?

A bag for your purchases.

A cooler for meats, cheeses, or any purchases that need refrigeration.

You may find you want to hang around a while as some farmers' markets have food trucks and entertainment (this is Nashville!). All the markets have a genuine community atmosphere that encourages a slower pace. Attending a farmers' market close to your home is a great way to meet your neighbors and connect with your community.

Farmer's Markets in and Around Nashville

Tuesdays

East Nashville Farmers Market ᐧ 511 Woodland Street Nashville 37206 Hours: Tuesdays, 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM through October

12 South Farmers Market ᐧ Sevier Park 3000 Granny White Pike Nashville 37212 ᐧ Hours: Tuesdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May - October

Old Hickory Village Farmers Market ᐧ 1106 Hadley Ave. Old Hickory 37138 ᐧ Hours: Tuesdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, April - September

Thursdays

Bellvue Farmers Market ᐧ Red Caboose Park 656 Colice Jeanne Road Nashville 37221 ᐧ Hours: Thursdays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May - October

Fridays

Hip Donelson Farmers Market ᐧ Two Rivers Mansion 3130 McGavock Pike Nashville 37214 ᐧ Hours: Fridays, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, May through October

Saturdays

Richland Park Farmers Market ᐧ 4701 Charlotte Ave. Nashville 37209 ᐧ Hours: Saturdays, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM year-round

Sundays

Amqui Farmers Market ᐧ 303 Madison Street, Madison 37115 ᐧ Hours: Sundays, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, May - September

Farmers' Market Shopping Tips

Bring your own bags.

Some booths will have bags or boxes to offer, but the general idea behind a farmers' market is sustainability. Bringing your own bags is another way to support local vendors by reducing costs.

Cash or Card

Most farmers' market vendors now accept cash or card. Some may even accept Venmo, Cashapp, or Paypal. Arrive prepared with cash and an alternate form of payment.

Arrive Early

Go early to have the best selection and avoid your favorite vendors being sold out!

Try Something New

Buying local fruits and vegetables means eating what is in season. We are all conditioned to have bananas, grapes, and apples year-round; however, farming is seasonal. Local farmers will offer a variety of foods you may not be familiar with! Google a recipe or ask the farmer about preparing anything you aren't familiar with. Many vendors will offer samples. Be willing to try something new!

Farmers are Friendly - Talk to Them

Farmers are happy to answer your questions about their farms and how they grow their produce or raise animals for meats! Ask away! Many farmers attend multiple farmers' markets every week. Talking with the farmers may help you find more markets in and around where you live. Many farmers are online through social media and websites, making it easy for you to stay connected even when farmers' market seasons are over.

Community & Food Security

Farmers' markets used to be associated with an affluent, trendy crowd. Now they are accessible and essential food sources for everyone. With a rise in food insecurity based on current world events, news reports, and social media, shopping at a local farmers' market is a great way to help ease food insecurity stress. Local farmers' markets, like those listed here in Nashville, are becoming more popular throughout the US. Markets serve as a way to build community and help people feel more secure in the face of food shortage news.