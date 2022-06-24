Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.
Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Musicians Corner
Fri, June 24, 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Centennial Park • 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Latin Night featuring DJ Julian @ Music City Food Truck Park
Fri, June 24, 6:00 PM
The Marketplace in East Nashville • 400 Davidson St, Nashville, TN
Free
- Live on the Lawn with Sarah Kelly Music School
Fri, June 24, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
City Park Brentwood • Executive Center Drive, Brentwood, TN
Free
Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Summer Fun @ Loveless Cafe Book Signing w/ Dawn Burns
Sat, June 25, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Loveless Cafe • 8400 Highway 100, Nashville, TN
Free
- Nashville Pride
Sat, June 25, 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park • 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN
Free
- Music City Flea Market, in conjunction with Music City Food Truck Park
Sat, June 25, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Marketplace East Nashville • 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN
Free
- Kidsville @ the Parthenon (educational event for children)
Sat, June 25, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Parthenon @ Centennial Park • 2600 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Free Wine Tasting with Twisted Sistuhs
Sat, June 25, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Total Wine & More • 330 Franklin Road Ste 306C, Brentwood, TN
Free
- Musicians Corner
Sat, June 25, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Centennial Park • 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN
Free
- Spoken Word Open Mic Night Hosted by Matt Awesome
Sat, June 25, 5:00 PM
Twin Kegs II • 327 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN
Free
- Glow Party with DJ Cisco on Skydeck
Sat, June 25, 8:00 PM
Assembly Food Hall • 5055 Broadway Place Nashville, TN
Free RSVP for ages 18+
Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Nashville Pride
Sun, June 26, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park • 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN
Free
- Free Wine Tasting with Twisted Sistuhs
Sun, June 26, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Total Wine & More • 330 Franklin Road Ste 306C, Brentwood, TN
Free
Comments / 0