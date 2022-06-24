Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Heidi Suydam

Nashville

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022

  • Nashville Pride
    Sun, June 26, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
    Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park • 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN
    Free
  • Free Wine Tasting with Twisted Sistuhs
    Sun, June 26, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
    Total Wine & More • 330 Franklin Road Ste 306C, Brentwood, TN
    Free

