Gas Prices in Nashville - Ways to Save

Gas Prices Photo by Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash

A combination of summer demand and worldwide events is causing big hikes at the gas pumps across the nation. In May, every state’s average cost per gallon exceeded $4.00. Prices continue to rise, and the current national average price per gallon is $5.04/gallon for regular gas.

Summer travel plans, regular commutes, or even day trips are becoming something to budget for instead of running to the gas station for a random fill-up. Thankfully in Nashville, gas prices are not topping the charts as far as national averages go; however prices are still high and rising.

The current average price per gallon for regular gas in Nashville is $4.613. But, of course, this is constantly changing, and experts say prices are expected to continue to rise.

Here are a few ways to find the best prices and save on gas in Nashville.

Apps to Save on Gas

Gasbuddy : a crowdsourced app that allows users to confirm and update gas prices at specific gas stations. The Gasbuddy app is a free app featuring location-derived gas station price comparisons, a trip cost calculator, an outage tracker, and more.

Gas Guru : information is not crowdsourced it comes from the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). Gas Guru shows gas prices in your area. You can filter results by the gas price, fuel grade, and distance.

Waze App : more than a map app Waze provides user-generated information about road conditions, accidents, police presence, and gas prices. To use Waze for gas prices, tap “gas stations” in the “where to” search bar. The app will search for close gas stations and show prices. Find the price you like and “go-to.”

Nashville Public Transportation

Nashville public transportation is provided by WeGo Transit using buses and a commuter train. WeGo also has specialized vans for people with disabilities. Buses are equipped with bike-and-ride equipment allowing you to travel to places around the city with your bike.

The WeGo website is user-friendly and contains information, including a Trip Planner.

More Nashville Transportation Options

Uber and Lyft : prices are going up along with fuel costs. Recently the ride services added a fuel surcharge for all rides. Ways to save using Uber or Lyft include sharing rides with other passengers.

Bike and Scooter Rentals Downtown: A network of stations in the downtown area offers bike and scooter rentals. These options are operated separately by different companies. This is an excellent option for those visiting or living downtown. No need to fight traffic, spend your gas or continually find (and pay for) parking. Parking is an added expense in downtown Nashville. Check out SpotAngels to find the best parking prices.

More Ways to Save on Gas

Fuel-Efficient Routes: most map services allow you to select the most fuel-efficient route as a route option.

Carpool: take turns driving with friends and split the cost of gas.

Start and Stop Gradually: fueleconomy.gov reports accelerating slowly and coasting gradually to stops can up to 40% on fuel consumption.

Park farther away: stop circling the parking lot looking for a close parking space.

Plan errands: Stick a cooler in the car and run all your errands in one day, following an efficient route. This will help eliminate running in and out all the time.

Keep Up with Vehicle Maintenance: regular vehicle maintenance optimizes fuel efficiency.

Gas Prices Expected to Surge

Sadly, all experts are saying gas prices are expected to surge to a national average of over $6.00 per gallon by the end of summer. So finding ways to save is crucial. Crowdsourced apps may be the best way to see real-time information about gas prices close to you.