Nashville, TN

Ways to Stay Cool as Nashville Heat Wave Continues

Heidi Suydam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH74L_0gGVHWat00
Stay Cool NashvillePhoto by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash

The heat wave in Nashville isn’t going anywhere. Residents and visitors are trying to find ways to have fun and stay cool in this summer heat! Check out these creative ways to beat the heat and have some summer fun.

Water Parks

  • Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland 2800 Opryland Dr. Nashville, TN 37214 615-889-1000

Visit Soundwaves indoor water park at the Opryland Gaylord Hotel. You don’t have to stay at the hotel to enjoy Soundwaves however, without a hotel stay you may need to book a Party Room. In recent years Soundwaves offered Day Passes for non-hotel guests however at this time day passes are not offered on their website.

Party Rooms at Soundwaves are available for 8 - 30 people priced starting at $45 plus tax and service charge per person Monday - Friday. $65+ tax and service charge per person Saturday - Sunday and on holidays. No outside food or beverages are allowed however some food and beverage service is included with a party room booking. Party room details and reservations are available online.

  • Nashville Shores 4001 Bell Road Nashville, TN 37076 615-889-7050

Nashville’s biggest waterpark is full of cool fun. Nine waterslides, a wave pool, a beach, and a lazy river will help you stay cool this summer. Group rates are available for groups of 15 or more and 2022 Season passes are currently available for a discounted price of $69.99 plus tax. Nashville Shores has a convenient EZ-Band pass. A wearable wristband that works as a season pass for admission to the park as well as a re-loadable card to pay for things throughout the park.

  • Wave Country 2320 2 Rivers Pkwy Nashville, TN 37214 615-885-1092

Owned and operated by the city of Nashville, Wave Country has an affordable wave-action swimming pool. Periodically the waves stop and the large pool operates as a regular, non-wave pool. Wave Country also features two water flumes, two-speed slides, and a kiddie slide. For younger guests, Wave Country has a kiddie pool and playground with water features. Concessions are available. Outside food is allowed however no glass containers or alcohol is permitted. Admission is $12 (13 and over), $10 (3 - 12). Guests 2 and under are free. Seasonal Membership Rates are $50 (adults 13 - 54), $40 Seniors (55 and over), $40 (12 and under).

Wave Country is located nestled into neighborhoods and schools in Nashville. Children under 12 are not permitted without an adult.

Free Pools

These free-swimming options are listed as Summer Only Outdoor Pools on Nashville.gov under Metro Parks Swimming Pools.

  • Rose Community Center 1000 Edgehill Ave. Nashville, TN 37203 615-862-8465

More Information: Easley Center at Rose Park is operated by Nashville Parks and Recreation and has a large pool with slides. You can access information about the community center here.

  • Cleveland Community Center 610 Vernon Winfrey Ave. Nashville, TN 37207 615-862-8444

More Information: could not find any.

  • Looby Community Center 2301 Metro Center Blvd. Nashville, TN 37228 615-862-8454

More information: Looby Community Center Facebook Page

Membership Pools

The pools listed here all have membership fee requirements. Fees and membership requirements vary per establishment. Visit their websites for more information.

Lakes with Beaches

More information: Swimming beach, boat access ramp, and children’s playground. Drinking water and toilets are available. The beach also has a large pavilion and grill first come first served. Entry fee: $5 per vehicle, cash only.

More information: Swimming beach, picnic tables, grills, one shelter/pavilion, and two playgrounds. The Anderson Road area has restrooms and a boat launch ramp. No pets allowed. Entry fee: $5 per vehicle.

  • J Percy Priest Lake, Cook Day Use Area 12230 Old Hickory Blvd. Hermitage, TN 37076 615-889-1975

More information: Swimming, fishing, picnic tables, large covered pavilions. Cook Day Use Area also has bathrooms, electric hookups, and an entrance station.

Stay Indoors!

Nashville offers many indoor activities to help you stay busy and cool this summer! Don’t forget to check your local library for resources about our beautiful city!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nashville# nashvillelife# summerheat# nashvillefamily# nashvillesummer

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer. Non-fiction, research-based writing from reporting to personal points of view. On Newsbreak I focus local events and community news. Find my work on Medium, Newsbreak, and #thesosblog .

Nashville, TN
65 followers

More from Heidi Suydam

Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gas Prices in Nashville - Ways to Save

Gas PricesPhoto by Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash. A combination of summer demand and worldwide events is causing big hikes at the gas pumps across the nation. In May, every state’s average cost per gallon exceeded $4.00. Prices continue to rise, and the current national average price per gallon is $5.04/gallon for regular gas.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Candlelight Vigil for Grant Solomon, June 13, 2022

Nashville Tennessee @ the Capital June 13 2022Heidi Suydam via Canva. Today, June 13th, 2022, everyone is welcome to join in a candlelight vigil honoring the 20th birthday of a young man, Grant Solomon. Grant’s life was taken from him, and, to this day, the events surrounding his suspicious death leave many questions. Gallatin Police and Tennessee Governor refuse to reopen an investigation to resolve these questions.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

The Metro Nashville Pothole Situation is a Big Problem for the Tennessee DOT and Residents

Pothole in RoadPhoto by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working as fast as they can and offering residents a way to potentially receive help if their vehicles are damaged due to a reported, unrepaired pothole.

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series Weekend in Nashville is Here!

The NHL Stadium Series weekend in Nashville is finally here! The outdoor hockey game featuring the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning is expecting a sold-out crowd, and Nashville is ready to party!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

NHL Stadium Series, Outdoor Ice Hockey Game, in Nashville February 26th 2022 | Preds vs. Lightning @ Nissan Stadium

The NHL hosts three outdoor hockey games. The Winter Classic, The Heritage Classic, and The Stadium Series. The Winter Classic (est. 2008) takes place annually. The Heritage Classic (est. 2003) is scheduled more infrequently, with only five total Heritage Classic games on record, all played in Canada.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Are you looking for something to do in Nashville this weekend? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend. Some age restrictions apply. Check the event sites for complete details.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Dutch Bros Coffee Opening in Nashville

Dutch Bros Coffee Shop opens in Hermitage. The Oregon-based coffee chain, Dutch Bros, has arrived in Tennessee! The new Hermitage location is the third Dutch Bros to open in the Nashville area, with more on the way.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Franklin, Tennessee Freedom of Speech Rally Tuesday, June 22nd 1pm - focused on 14yo Gracie Solomon @freedomforgracie

images are taken from @freedomforgracie Instagram Account. Franklin, Tennessee Tuesday 6/22 1 pm Freedom of Speech Rally focused on 14-year-old Gracie Solomon & the Freedom for Gracie Instagram Account @freedomforgracie.

Read full story
Haymarket, VA

Upscale Haymarket Salon | Interview with Salon Manager about health & safety, Mothers Day, and other events!

Ash Salon 14945 Washington St. | Haymarket, VA| image credit: Heidi Suydam. In the heart of historic Haymarket, Virginia you will find Ash Salon, a thriving chic full-service salon and spa. Located in the Old Bank Building on Washington Street, Ash Salon has a classy, urban feel perfectly mixed with welcoming small-town charm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy