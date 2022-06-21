Ways to Stay Cool as Nashville Heat Wave Continues

Stay Cool Nashville Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash

The heat wave in Nashville isn’t going anywhere. Residents and visitors are trying to find ways to have fun and stay cool in this summer heat! Check out these creative ways to beat the heat and have some summer fun.

Water Parks

Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland 2800 Opryland Dr. Nashville, TN 37214 615-889-1000

Visit Soundwaves indoor water park at the Opryland Gaylord Hotel. You don’t have to stay at the hotel to enjoy Soundwaves however, without a hotel stay you may need to book a Party Room. In recent years Soundwaves offered Day Passes for non-hotel guests however at this time day passes are not offered on their website.

Party Rooms at Soundwaves are available for 8 - 30 people priced starting at $45 plus tax and service charge per person Monday - Friday. $65+ tax and service charge per person Saturday - Sunday and on holidays. No outside food or beverages are allowed however some food and beverage service is included with a party room booking. Party room details and reservations are available online .

Nashville Shores 4001 Bell Road Nashville, TN 37076 615-889-7050

Nashville’s biggest waterpark is full of cool fun. Nine waterslides, a wave pool, a beach, and a lazy river will help you stay cool this summer. Group rates are available for groups of 15 or more and 2022 Season passes are currently available for a discounted price of $69.99 plus tax. Nashville Shores has a convenient EZ-Band pass. A wearable wristband that works as a season pass for admission to the park as well as a re-loadable card to pay for things throughout the park.

Wave Country 2320 2 Rivers Pkwy Nashville, TN 37214 615-885-1092

Owned and operated by the city of Nashville, Wave Country has an affordable wave-action swimming pool. Periodically the waves stop and the large pool operates as a regular, non-wave pool. Wave Country also features two water flumes, two-speed slides, and a kiddie slide. For younger guests, Wave Country has a kiddie pool and playground with water features. Concessions are available. Outside food is allowed however no glass containers or alcohol is permitted. Admission is $12 (13 and over), $10 (3 - 12). Guests 2 and under are free. Seasonal Membership Rates are $50 (adults 13 - 54), $40 Seniors (55 and over), $40 (12 and under).

Wave Country is located nestled into neighborhoods and schools in Nashville. Children under 12 are not permitted without an adult.

Free Pools

These free-swimming options are listed as Summer Only Outdoor Pools on Nashville.gov under Metro Parks Swimming Pools .

Rose Community Center 1000 Edgehill Ave. Nashville, TN 37203 615-862-8465

More Information: Easley Center at Rose Park is operated by Nashville Parks and Recreation and has a large pool with slides . You can access information about the community center here .

Cleveland Community Center 610 Vernon Winfrey Ave. Nashville, TN 37207 615-862-8444

More Information: could not find any.

Looby Community Center 2301 Metro Center Blvd. Nashville, TN 37228 615-862-8454

More information: Looby Community Center Facebook Page

Membership Pools

The pools listed here all have membership fee requirements. Fees and membership requirements vary per establishment. Visit their websites for more information.

Lakes with Beaches

Old Hickory Beach 876 Burnett Rd. Old Hickory, TN 615-847-8091

More information: Swimming beach, boat access ramp, and children’s playground. Drinking water and toilets are available. The beach also has a large pavilion and grill first come first served. Entry fee: $5 per vehicle, cash only.

J Percy Preist Lake, Anderson Road Day Use 4060 Anderson Road Nashville, TN 37217

More information: Swimming beach, picnic tables, grills, one shelter/pavilion, and two playgrounds. The Anderson Road area has restrooms and a boat launch ramp. No pets allowed. Entry fee: $5 per vehicle.

J Percy Priest Lake, Cook Day Use Area 12230 Old Hickory Blvd. Hermitage, TN 37076 615-889-1975

More information: Swimming, fishing, picnic tables, large covered pavilions. Cook Day Use Area also has bathrooms, electric hookups, and an entrance station.

Stay Indoors!

Nashville offers many indoor activities to help you stay busy and cool this summer! Don’t forget to check your local library for resources about our beautiful city!