Douglas County hate crimes reported in FBI database

Photo by Christina on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program released the 2021 hate crime statistics supplement about bias-motivated incidents nationwide, including specific agency data.

According to the data, hate crime reports increased nationally by 11.6%, from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021. Colorado agencies reported 375 total hate crime offenses in 2021. The largest subsection to those crimes is intimidation (113 reports), followed by the destruction of property or vandalism (79 reports), and simple assault.

The FBI provided several breakdowns of the dataset, including the bias motivations by agency. This showed three hate crime reports in Douglas County. One was reported to have involved race/ethnicity and sexual orientation; the other two were only related to sexuality.

The data shows that Lone Tree, Parker, and Castle Rock each reported hate crime. The Lone Tree report was about gender discrimination, and Parker and Castle Rock reports involved race or ethnicity.

There were 235 participating agencies in Colorado contributing to the dataset, with 68 of those agencies submitting reports.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were listed among agencies in Colorado that did not submit hate crime reports. Additionally, 38 non-metropolitan counties and six metropolitan (counties with over 50,000 residents) did not submit reports.

While nine homicides/negligent manslaughter cases were classified as hate crimes in the U.S., none were in Colorado, the FBI data shows. The most substantial charge reported in Colorado during 2021 was aggravated assault (54 reports), which includes first- and second-degree assault.

The 2021 data was created from Summary Reporting System submissions and National Incident-Based Reporting System hate crime reports from 3,025 agencies. The updated dataset for 2021 includes all law enforcement agency hate crime incident reporting regardless of the number of months or quarters.