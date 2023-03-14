Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines man pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering as Social Security employee

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJxj0_0lIbHdRD00
Photo byGiorgio TrovatoonUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 14, 2023

(Castle Pines, Colo.) A 36-year-old Castle Pines man pleaded guilty on March 8 to wire fraud, social security fraud, and money laundering through his position as a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration.

According to the plea agreement, Justin Skiff used his position from around August 2019 through September 2021 to create Social Security numbers for 10 fake children. He then connected the fictitious children to real deceased individuals whose children would be entitled to benefits and appointed a representative payee for each of the children.

The benefits for all 10 children were deposited into a Comerica Bank account which Skiff could access with debit cards. Skiff allegedly withdrew $324,201.44 in child benefits and economic stimulus payments during the two-year stint. He also accessed the funds through point-of-sale purchases, including Western Union money orders.

Federal agents seized an approximately $24,335 engagement ring from Skiff’s Castle Pines residence in April 2022. Nothing else was reportedly seized.

The plea agreement prevents Skiff from appealing his sentence. Federal charges have 43 offense levels, and the plea agreement lowered offense levels by two or three levels to provide for lesser sentencing guidelines.

Skiff officially changed his plea before Judge Daniel D. Domenico on March 8. Skiff is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

Wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Social Security fraud carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Money laundering carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction. Skiff must also forfeit any property derived from proceeds traceable to the scheme.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castle Pines# social security fraud# money laundering# federal court# guilty plea

Comments / 2

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Colorado State

Deadly drug threat: DEA issues public safety alert for fentanyl mixed with xylazine

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 21, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the American public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora dentist arrested for wife’s suspicious death

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 20, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora dentist was arrested Sunday for murder after his wife was hospitalized for poisoning and died. James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning by the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide unit on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held with no bond.

Read full story
1 comments
Sheridan, CO

Second appeal fails for man convicted of assaulting police, wife

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 17, 2023. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) An Aurora man will remain behind bars for a violent assault on his wife after the Colorado Court of Appeals denied his second appeal on March 16.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Jury convicts man of shooting at private security officer patrolling Aurora neighborhood

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 17, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted Antoin Griego, 25, of shooting a gun at a security officer patrolling a neighborhood and shattering the officer’s back window on Jan. 30, 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch residents arrested after booby trap causes injury

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Highlands Ranch residents after an apparent tripwire trap outside their front door injured an individual.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village psychiatrist pleads guilty to pill mill-related charges, forfeits over $826k

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. (Greenwood Village, Colo.) A 69-year-old ex-psychiatrist pleaded guilty on March 8 to distributing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, as well as structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements and using the funds for financial transactions over $10,000.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County hate crimes reported in FBI database

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program released the 2021 hate crime statistics supplement about bias-motivated incidents nationwide, including specific agency data.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) The 21-year-old suspect in an October 2022 quadruple homicide in Aurora was extradited from Mexico back to Colorado on March 12.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Appeals court finds trial errors were ‘harmless,’ remands case for resentencing

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) An Arapahoe County woman will be resentenced on two counts of identity theft after she appealed a 2020 Douglas County jury trial conviction.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Target stabbing suspect appears in court after fleeing to Kansas

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A man accused of stabbing his wife during an argument and fleeing the state remains behind bars after a judge set a $15,000 bond for his release.

Read full story
Colorado State

Law enforcement agencies partner to warn Coloradoans of targeted vehicle thefts

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Kias and Hyundais, among other brands, have been a known target of auto thieves for a few years, and several state agencies are partnering to share additional information about targeted threats and how motorists can protect their vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

DA Kellner supports continuing Colorado virtual court proceedings

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Supreme Court wants residents to weigh-in on whether to continue virtual accommodations for court proceedings started to help mitigate public health risks during COVID-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Motorcyclists contribute to high crash rate; Patrol cites speed

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Motorcycle crashes continue to be one of the top ways to die on Colorado’s roadways, according to Colorado Department of Transportation data.

Read full story
2 comments
Parker, CO

Observant business owner calls cops to catch thief

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. (Parker, Colo.) Parker Police officers apprehended an alleged thief while fleeing a local business early on March 1. According to court documents, Taylor May, 28, was arrested on March 1 near the 11500 block of South Parker Road after a business owner called police about someone visible on security cameras inside her used car business.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man federally indicted for dealing firearms, unregistered possession

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 7, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) A 69-year-old Aurora man faces charges of dealing firearms without a license and possessing unregistered firearms.

Read full story
8 comments
Centennial, CO

Centennial Airport receives $4 Million to construct new air traffic control tower

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023. (Englewood, Colo.) The Centennial Airport received $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay for site selection, and engineering and design of a new air traffic control tower.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff offers no soliciting stickers for residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Pleasant weather often leads to more door-to-door salespeople, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is now offering “no soliciting” stickers for residents hoping to deter any knocks on their doors.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Decades-old Aurora murder conviction upheld again by Colorado Appeals Court

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 3, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) A Colorado appeals court denied the second appeal of a man convicted of the 1998 murder of a woman whose brutalized body was found under a bridge in Aurora.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County will match homeowner wildfire mitigation efforts

(Douglas County, Colo.) High winds, dry vegetation, and low precipitation can increase wildfire conditions, and the Douglas County government wants homeowners to reduce their fire risk through a new cost-sharing program.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy