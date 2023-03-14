Aurora, CO

Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado

Heather Willard

March 13, 2023

(Aurora, Colo.) The 21-year-old suspect in an October 2022 quadruple homicide in Aurora was extradited from Mexico back to Colorado on March 12.

Joseph Castorena was arrested on Dec. 10 in north-central Mexico by Mexican immigration officers with aid from the FBI, Mexican police officers and the Mexican government. Castorena is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

Castorena is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The arrest affidavit in this case is suppressed, however Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said in a press conference held shortly after the murders that officers first arrived on the scene of the quadruple homicide at approximately 2:15 a.m., Oct. 30, 2022 in the 900 block of Geneva Street. Officers found four adults dead at a home near the intersection of East 10th Avenue. Two young children and a woman were removed from the scene unharmed. The children are not related to the woman or the suspect.

Police allege the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation between the surviving woman and Castorena.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Jesus Serrano, 51; Maria Anita Serrano, 22; Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 20; and 49-year-old Rudolfo Salgado Perez. The office ruled their deaths were homicides.

Castorena faces other felony charges, including a case from Oct. 23, 2022 with charges of felony menacing, false imprisonment for over 12 hours, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. He has not entered a plea in the case.

He also faces two charges of serious bodily injury child abuse from a 2020 case. He entered a not guilty plea to both counts on Nov. 8, 2021 and was scheduled to appear for a jury trial regarding the case on Oct. 25, 2022.

