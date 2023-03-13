Highlands Ranch, CO

Target stabbing suspect appears in court after fleeing to Kansas

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FEJF_0lHEx9ew00
Photo byDouglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A man accused of stabbing his wife during an argument and fleeing the state remains behind bars after a judge set a $15,000 bond for his release.

Michael Sharpe, 42, appeared in Colorado district court on March 3 after allegedly stabbing his wife and fleeing with their car on Feb. 12.

He faces charges of one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony menacing and remains in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court on April 7.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Sharpe’s have been married for 24 years and were experiencing marital difficulties. The pair were in their sedan in the County Line Road Target parking lot in Highlands Ranch at about noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they began to argue about separating.

The argument allegedly began after Sharpe told his wife he would not go into the store with her, indicating that he would leave her at Target and drive away. The pair argued about divorce, causing Sharpe to allegedly hold a 3.5-inch folding hunting knife to his wife’s throat. She told law enforcement she attempted to exit the car, but her seatbelt was fastened.

She alleged to police that Michael made several stabbing motions toward her as she leaned out of the car, leading to at least one wound in her lower back.

A doctor who happened to be in the area provided first aid. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where her injuries were classified as serious. The suspect fled the scene, and his whereabouts were unknown when the arrest warrant was requested.

Deputies investigating the matter found parking lot video of the incident, showing the argument and the attack, as well as Sharpe leaving in the sedan. Sharpe was arrested by Kansas State Patrol troopers near Lawrence, Kansas, on Feb. 13.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Annual Report, domestic violence offenses increased by 2% in 2021, and the top calls for service were domestic violence or medical assistance calls.

According to the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board 2022 annual report, 91 people died in domestic violence incidents in 2021 — the highest number since the board was created in 2017.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County Sheriff# Highlands Ranch# parking lot stabbing# domestic violence# interpersonal violence

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Sheridan, CO

Second appeal fails for man convicted of assaulting police, wife

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 17, 2023. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) An Aurora man will remain behind bars for a violent assault on his wife after the Colorado Court of Appeals denied his second appeal on March 16.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Jury convicts man of shooting at private security officer patrolling Aurora neighborhood

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 17, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted Antoin Griego, 25, of shooting a gun at a security officer patrolling a neighborhood and shattering the officer’s back window on Jan. 30, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch residents arrested after booby trap causes injury

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Highlands Ranch residents after an apparent tripwire trap outside their front door injured an individual.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village psychiatrist pleads guilty to pill mill-related charges, forfeits over $826k

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. (Greenwood Village, Colo.) A 69-year-old ex-psychiatrist pleaded guilty on March 8 to distributing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, as well as structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements and using the funds for financial transactions over $10,000.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County hate crimes reported in FBI database

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program released the 2021 hate crime statistics supplement about bias-motivated incidents nationwide, including specific agency data.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines man pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering as Social Security employee

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 14, 2023. (Castle Pines, Colo.) A 36-year-old Castle Pines man pleaded guilty on March 8 to wire fraud, social security fraud, and money laundering through his position as a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) The 21-year-old suspect in an October 2022 quadruple homicide in Aurora was extradited from Mexico back to Colorado on March 12.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Appeals court finds trial errors were ‘harmless,’ remands case for resentencing

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) An Arapahoe County woman will be resentenced on two counts of identity theft after she appealed a 2020 Douglas County jury trial conviction.

Read full story
Colorado State

Law enforcement agencies partner to warn Coloradoans of targeted vehicle thefts

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Kias and Hyundais, among other brands, have been a known target of auto thieves for a few years, and several state agencies are partnering to share additional information about targeted threats and how motorists can protect their vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

DA Kellner supports continuing Colorado virtual court proceedings

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Supreme Court wants residents to weigh-in on whether to continue virtual accommodations for court proceedings started to help mitigate public health risks during COVID-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Motorcyclists contribute to high crash rate; Patrol cites speed

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Motorcycle crashes continue to be one of the top ways to die on Colorado’s roadways, according to Colorado Department of Transportation data.

Read full story
2 comments
Parker, CO

Observant business owner calls cops to catch thief

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. (Parker, Colo.) Parker Police officers apprehended an alleged thief while fleeing a local business early on March 1. According to court documents, Taylor May, 28, was arrested on March 1 near the 11500 block of South Parker Road after a business owner called police about someone visible on security cameras inside her used car business.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man federally indicted for dealing firearms, unregistered possession

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 7, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) A 69-year-old Aurora man faces charges of dealing firearms without a license and possessing unregistered firearms.

Read full story
8 comments
Centennial, CO

Centennial Airport receives $4 Million to construct new air traffic control tower

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023. (Englewood, Colo.) The Centennial Airport received $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay for site selection, and engineering and design of a new air traffic control tower.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff offers no soliciting stickers for residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Pleasant weather often leads to more door-to-door salespeople, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is now offering “no soliciting” stickers for residents hoping to deter any knocks on their doors.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Decades-old Aurora murder conviction upheld again by Colorado Appeals Court

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 3, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) A Colorado appeals court denied the second appeal of a man convicted of the 1998 murder of a woman whose brutalized body was found under a bridge in Aurora.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County will match homeowner wildfire mitigation efforts

(Douglas County, Colo.) High winds, dry vegetation, and low precipitation can increase wildfire conditions, and the Douglas County government wants homeowners to reduce their fire risk through a new cost-sharing program.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado anti-theft group launches catalytic converter aid program

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 1, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The state legislature authorized the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority to provide financial aid to victims of catalytic converter thefts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff testifies to senate committee on vehicle theft bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly was among the many who testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in favor of the proposed motor vehicle theft bill.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy