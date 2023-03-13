Target stabbing suspect appears in court after fleeing to Kansas

Photo by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A man accused of stabbing his wife during an argument and fleeing the state remains behind bars after a judge set a $15,000 bond for his release.

Michael Sharpe, 42, appeared in Colorado district court on March 3 after allegedly stabbing his wife and fleeing with their car on Feb. 12.

He faces charges of one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony menacing and remains in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court on April 7.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Sharpe’s have been married for 24 years and were experiencing marital difficulties. The pair were in their sedan in the County Line Road Target parking lot in Highlands Ranch at about noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they began to argue about separating.

The argument allegedly began after Sharpe told his wife he would not go into the store with her, indicating that he would leave her at Target and drive away. The pair argued about divorce, causing Sharpe to allegedly hold a 3.5-inch folding hunting knife to his wife’s throat. She told law enforcement she attempted to exit the car, but her seatbelt was fastened.

She alleged to police that Michael made several stabbing motions toward her as she leaned out of the car, leading to at least one wound in her lower back.

A doctor who happened to be in the area provided first aid. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where her injuries were classified as serious. The suspect fled the scene, and his whereabouts were unknown when the arrest warrant was requested.

Deputies investigating the matter found parking lot video of the incident, showing the argument and the attack, as well as Sharpe leaving in the sedan. Sharpe was arrested by Kansas State Patrol troopers near Lawrence, Kansas, on Feb. 13.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Annual Report, domestic violence offenses increased by 2% in 2021, and the top calls for service were domestic violence or medical assistance calls.

According to the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board 2022 annual report, 91 people died in domestic violence incidents in 2021 — the highest number since the board was created in 2017.