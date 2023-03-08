Parker, CO

Observant business owner calls cops to catch thief

Heather Willard

Photo byParker Police Department

March 8, 2023

(Parker, Colo.) Parker Police officers apprehended an alleged thief while fleeing a local business early on March 1.

According to court documents, Taylor May, 28, was arrested on March 1 near the 11500 block of South Parker Road after a business owner called police about someone visible on security cameras inside her used car business.

Officers arrived at about 3:52 a.m. and observed an individual wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black gator-style face mask, gray pants, black shoes, and black gloves. The individual climbed out a window and ran south before police apprehended him.

After he was handcuffed, May attempted to flee again. He fell, hit his head, and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was cleared.

Officers found six sets of car keys with dealership tags on the man, later identified as May, a small pry bar, and a screwdriver. Investigators also found a vehicle code reader and a portable jump starter near the window where May had exited the building.

May faces charges of burglary from a building, possession of burglary tools, theft of items costing between $300-$1,000, and obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 10. He’s being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $25,0000 bond.

“We appreciate the Parker business owner calling us so quickly,” the Parker Police Department said in a social media post showing body-worn camera footage of the suspect's arrest.

“Our fantastic partnership with the community is one of the reasons Parker is a great place to live, work and visit.”

