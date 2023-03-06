DougCo Sheriff offers no soliciting stickers for residents

Photo by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) Pleasant weather often leads to more door-to-door salespeople, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is now offering “no soliciting” stickers for residents hoping to deter any knocks on their doors.

Soliciting — mainly door-to-door sales or con artists posing as salespeople — is regulated in unincorporated Douglas County, Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Castle Pines and Parker. The municipalities all require permits for public neighborhood solicitation. Some areas also offer no-knock lists, such as Castle Rock, which also provides stickers to advertise no-knocking registration.

Anyone looking to solicit in person in public neighborhoods must have the proper registration with the municipality. In Douglas County’s unincorporated areas, solicitors can register with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for $15 per card. Violating the registration ordinance is a class 2 petty offense, punishable by a fine of up to $600 per violation. The only exemptions are for religious or non-profit organizations.

The ordinances do not prevent anyone from dropping off pamphlets without knocking. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and many law enforcement agencies recommend never considering cold calling, even in-person, as a legitimate opportunity.

Douglas County residents can get no soliciting stickers at the Highlands Ranch Substation, 9250 Zotos Dr., or at the agency’s headquarters, 4000 Justice Way in Castle Rock. The stickers should be posted clearly on or near the main entrance to your home.

“Don't open the door for any strangers and don't give them any of your precious time by letting them rope you into their high pressure sales or sympathetic stories,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post. “If a solicitor fails to present a permit or seems suspicious, please call us right away so that we can come say hello.”