Centennial, CO

Family identifies suspected Centennial bank robber

Heather Willard

Photo byJin YunonUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023

(Centennial, Colo.) A man accused of robbing a Key Bank on Smoky Hill Road on Feb. 21 faces additional charges of robbery and theft.

Leonard Farrar, 38, was arrested Feb. 22 on one felony charge of aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon, and an additional felony charge of theft was filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility and is scheduled to next appear in court on April 3.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 20200 block of East Smoky Hill Road for a robbery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 21. According to the teller who interacted with the robber, a man carrying a Walmart bag entered the bank at about 10:30 a.m. He indicated he was deaf, and a teller with experience helping deaf individuals directed him to her desk, according to the arrest affidavit. She later determined he was not deaf, as he responded when she talked.

According to the affidavit, the robber removed a device from his bag and an index card and placed both on the teller’s desk. The card stated the device was a bomb and directed the teller to give him the contents of her top and second drawer. According to the affidavit, the teller gave him several thousand dollars, which he placed in the Walmart bag along with the note. Then he left the bank.

He left the device on her desk, leading the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to respond. The bank and several area businesses and streets were closed for several hours until the squad determined the device was not explosive.

According to law enforcement, the robber fled the scene. A review of security cameras showed him leaving in a tan sedan with significant body damage. According to the affidavit, media reports including photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle led to several citizen tips sent to the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

A bank employee told the FBI she recognized the suspect vehicle as her son’s car, due to the damage. She told officers that she believed her son robbed the bank, and said she recognized the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing as one she had given him.

The bank employee told officers her son, Leonard Farrar, is a frequent drug user with a history of self-harm and mental illness. She also told officers he said he wants to die by “suicide by cop.” She told officers her son lives in his car and told them where her son typically sleeps.

Farrar’s mother told officers this was not the first time he had shown up at the bank. In November 2022, Farrar went to a bank location where she worked and asked for money. She told law enforcement she gave him $5 and cigarettes.

The suspect’s sister also told law enforcement she believed the robber was her brother, recognizing the suspect vehicle, and said the clothes Farrar wore were the same he wore to their grandmother’s that morning.

