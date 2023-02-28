CDOT seeks high school student submissions for distracted driving PSA

Photo by Colorado Department of Transportation

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) Enterprising high school students can submit video entries in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s distracted driving video contest to win up to $5,000 in prizes.

CDOT’s awareness campaign could feature high school students who create and submit public service announcements to warn against distracted driving. Grant money from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors funds the contest to decrease distracted driving-related fatalities and injuries.

Young drivers in Colorado are increasingly at risk when behind the wheel. In 2022, there were 103 deadly crashes involving drivers 20 and younger in Colorado. This is a 37% increase from 2019, when there were 75 fatal crashes involving drivers in the same age group. With new technologies, phones, food, pets and fellow passengers all providing increasing distractions within the vehicle, this campaign aims to remind teens to stay safe and focus on the road when behind the wheel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s motor vehicle crash database, 17 drivers between 15-20 years old were involved in fatal crashes in Douglas County during 2017-2020. Four drivers and 13 passengers died.

All Colorado high school students can enter the contest. Submissions accepted through April 10 on CDOT’s Distracted Driving website. The video concepts and production style are entirely up to the students — working individually or in groups, with animation or live-action — however, all videos should be 30-90 seconds and ideally convince Coloradans to stop driving distracted.

CDOT will announce the contest winner in April.

Students will compete for $5,000 in prizes and CDOT will feature the winning PSA as part of its distracted driving educational campaign.

Students are encouraged to think outside the box and use interviews, music, art, animation and other creative resources to convey their message.

For safety purposes, no portion of the video can include footage taken inside a moving vehicle.