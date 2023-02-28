CDOT seeks high school student submissions for distracted driving PSA

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iZ1S_0l2fDUb300
Photo byColorado Department of Transportation

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) Enterprising high school students can submit video entries in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s distracted driving video contest to win up to $5,000 in prizes.

CDOT’s awareness campaign could feature high school students who create and submit public service announcements to warn against distracted driving. Grant money from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors funds the contest to decrease distracted driving-related fatalities and injuries.

Young drivers in Colorado are increasingly at risk when behind the wheel. In 2022, there were 103 deadly crashes involving drivers 20 and younger in Colorado. This is a 37% increase from 2019, when there were 75 fatal crashes involving drivers in the same age group. With new technologies, phones, food, pets and fellow passengers all providing increasing distractions within the vehicle, this campaign aims to remind teens to stay safe and focus on the road when behind the wheel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s motor vehicle crash database, 17 drivers between 15-20 years old were involved in fatal crashes in Douglas County during 2017-2020. Four drivers and 13 passengers died.

All Colorado high school students can enter the contest. Submissions accepted through April 10 on CDOT’s Distracted Driving website. The video concepts and production style are entirely up to the students — working individually or in groups, with animation or live-action — however, all videos should be 30-90 seconds and ideally convince Coloradans to stop driving distracted.

CDOT will announce the contest winner in April.

Students will compete for $5,000 in prizes and CDOT will feature the winning PSA as part of its distracted driving educational campaign.

Students are encouraged to think outside the box and use interviews, music, art, animation and other creative resources to convey their message.

For safety purposes, no portion of the video can include footage taken inside a moving vehicle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county roads# cdot# distracted driving# high school contest# video contest

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff offers no soliciting stickers for residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 6, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Pleasant weather often leads to more door-to-door salespeople, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is now offering “no soliciting” stickers for residents hoping to deter any knocks on their doors.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Decades-old Aurora murder conviction upheld again by Colorado Appeals Court

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 3, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) A Colorado appeals court denied the second appeal of a man convicted of the 1998 murder of a woman whose brutalized body was found under a bridge in Aurora.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County will match homeowner wildfire mitigation efforts

(Douglas County, Colo.) High winds, dry vegetation, and low precipitation can increase wildfire conditions, and the Douglas County government wants homeowners to reduce their fire risk through a new cost-sharing program.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado anti-theft group launches catalytic converter aid program

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / March 1, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The state legislature authorized the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority to provide financial aid to victims of catalytic converter thefts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff testifies to senate committee on vehicle theft bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly was among the many who testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in favor of the proposed motor vehicle theft bill.

Read full story
1 comments
Centennial, CO

Family identifies suspected Centennial bank robber

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) A man accused of robbing a Key Bank on Smoky Hill Road on Feb. 21 faces additional charges of robbery and theft.

Read full story
3 comments
Morrison, CO

Colorado contractor indicted for defrauding Covid relief fund

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 27, 2023. (Jefferson County, Colo.) A Colorado grand jury indicted a former Morrison resident on three counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering for allegedly submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Appeals court upholds sentence for 2017 Aurora murder conviction

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) The verdict and sentencing of an Aurora woman facing 50 years in prison for homicide were upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals, according to a notice published Feb. 23.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Rail repairs lead to U.S. 85 weekend lane closures

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Motorists using Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) this weekend can access one lane in each direction between Norwood and Blakeland Drives as crews replace a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Read full story
2 comments
Centennial, CO

Suspects wanted in Centennial law firm burglary, car theft

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks two thieves who took thousands of dollars in equipment from a law firm, a separate office and maintenance room at the Southfield Park Towers in Centennial, and two Porsches.

Read full story
3 comments
Centennial, CO

FBI, Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in Centennial bank robbery

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 23, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) A suspect was arrested Wednesday by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI Denver for a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Bird-knapping reward: Burglars take beloved cockatoo in Highlands Ranch heist

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 23, 2023. NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the new reward amount. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Neptune’s Tropical Fish owner offers a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Simon the Goffin cockatoo. Two thieves took the store’s mascot at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Additional charges filed in Castle Rock murder, arson case

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is pursuing four additional felony charges against a Castle Rock man accused of killing his mother and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County Schools see over 136% increase in weapons

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. NOTE: Due to remote learning restrictions in the 2020-21 school year, this story is not utilizing data collected in those semesters for comparison purposes.

Read full story
7 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County bomb squad called to bank robbery, suspect at large

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asked the citizens to avoid the 20200 block of East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial as law enforcement secured the business and area following a bank robbery suspect.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Three candidates seek 18th Judicial District Court judgeship

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission selected three candidates for a judgeship vacated by Hon. John Scipione, who stepped down on Jan. 19 as part of an agreement with the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police report decrease in crime, auto thefts in 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 17, 2023. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department reported a 39% decrease in overall criminal activity during 2022, including a 42% decrease in property crimes, according to the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force 2022 report and the Castle Rock department's January crimes report.

Read full story
5 comments
Parker, CO

DougCo jury finds man guilty of 2018 road rage shooting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. (Parker, Colo.) A Douglas County jury found Abraham Paquet, 34, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, resulting from a 2018 road rage incident.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Douglas County Sheriff seeks Castle Pines burglary suspects

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023. (Castle Pines, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information leading to the arrest of two individuals who allegedly stole items from an apartment complex’s community room.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy