Colorado contractor indicted for defrauding Covid relief fund

Photo by Daniel McCullogh on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 27, 2023

(Jefferson County, Colo.) A Colorado grand jury indicted a former Morrison resident on three counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering for allegedly submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications.

Richard Rejan Nieto, 37, allegedly sought to defraud the federal government beginning in April 2020-2021 by devising a scheme to obtain almost $1 million of PPP funds. The relief funds were part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act established to help Americans experiencing economic harm from the pandemic.

According to the indictment, Nieto obtained $913,551.88 in PPP loans by inflating payroll costs, making false statements and certifications, and submitting fake tax returns for his businesses, Denver Pro Painting and Contracting and DenPro.

Nieto then allegedly applied for full loan forgiveness, and received $176,956.09. The indictment alleges Nieto laundered money through large transfers between bank and investment accounts, including a $40,000 transfer in January 2021 to purchase Bitcoin.

The United States seized fraud proceeds from Nieto’s E*Trade investment account and from two cryptocurrency trading accounts, according to the U.S. District Attorney of Colorado’s office, but did not list how much.

Nieto was arrested Feb. 23 on another matter, but a judge determined there was enough evidence to place him in the custody of the Attorney General.