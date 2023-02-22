Additional charges filed in Castle Rock murder, arson case

Photo by Tingey Injury Firm on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is pursuing four additional felony charges against a Castle Rock man accused of killing his mother and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Buchanan was extradited to Colorado after being caught in early May in Key West, Florida. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to next appear in court on March 27. He has not entered a plea.

Buchanan was first charged with second-degree murder, first-degree murder, first-degree arson, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with physical evidence. His new charges are misdemeanor harassment and three felony counts of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals.

The harassment charge stems from April 26, 2022, when Buchanan allegedly threatened to kill his sister. Buchanan’s sister told officers they had been emailing in the 24 hours before the murder, and his behavior had changed drastically. She said he began to make specific threats against her, the family, and specifically against Elizabeth Bjorlow, Buchanan’s mother.

The initial charges were filed when Douglas County detectives began investigating the death of Bjorlow, 59. Bjorlow was found inside her burning home on the afternoon of April 26, 2022, and autopsy results showed defensive wounds consistent with stabbing and burning.

Additionally, detectives determined her body was moved after death.

At about 2:35 p.m. on April 26, 2022, Castle Rock police officers and fire crews were first called to the area of Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle. Officers made contact with Bryan Bjorlow, Elizabeth’s husband, outside the home, and broke through the front door lock to rescue Christopher Bjorlow, Bryan’s brother, who was trapped inside due to medical conditions.

While searching for any other occupants in the home, the officer found Elizabeth on her back, covered in blood, on the floor between the kitchen island and stove. The officer also found a smoking box in the foyer that looked out of place and removed it from the house.

A side bedroom was heavily damaged by fire and smoke, and according to fire personnel, this door was closed, slowing the fire. Investigators found three ignition points in the house.

Although not mentioned in the arrest affidavit, the three charges of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals stemmed from the fire. Investigators found there were three dogs at the house at the time the fire was set.