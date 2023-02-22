Douglas County Schools see over 136% increase in weapons

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n917B_0kwGgoIF00
Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023

NOTE: Due to remote learning restrictions in the 2020-21 school year, this story is not utilizing data collected in those semesters for comparison purposes.

(Douglas County, Colo.) More kids are bringing weapons to school in Douglas County, but the district does not track the type of weapon.

During the 2019-2020 school year, the Douglas County School District recorded 11 incidents of a student bringing a dangerous weapon to school, which includes guns, knives, brass knuckles, BB and airsoft guns, and explosives.

During the 2021-22 school year, the district reported 26 incidents of weapons brought to school — an over 136% increase.

In November 2022, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marerro told the school board that preventing gun violence is one of his top concerns for the district and can no longer stay silent. While Denver Public Schools recorded almost 10 times as many weapons than in Douglas County schools during 2021-22 school — 200 — the rise in Douglas County is not insignificant.

Paula Hans, public information officer for Douglas County School District, noted that comparing 2021-2022 data directly with the 2019-2020 school year is also incomplete, as the district moved to remote learning in March for COVID measures.

“We are proud of the safety programs we have in place in DCSD, which encourage students and others to report any safety concerns,” Hans said.

“In these types of situations, this allows for the immediate discovery of weapons in schools, rather than a situation going unknown. We have incredible partnerships with all four of our law enforcement jurisdictions and know it truly takes all of us to keep our schools safe."

The district also reported behavioral incidents rose last year. In 2021-22, Douglas schools reported 569 detrimental behavior incidents, up from 375 in the 2019-20 school year (approximately 52% increase), and reported 73 third-degree assaults/disorderly conduct incidents, up from 50 in 2019-20 (46% increase). Additionally, incidents of students destroying school property jumped from 16 to 47 in the three-year span (approximately a 194% increase).

The Safe School Act requires that districts report the number of incidents and disciplinary actions annually to the Colorado Department of Education on a school-by-school basis. These incidents must take place on school grounds, in school vehicles, or at school activities or sanctioned events and receive disciplinary action to be reported.

According to Colorado Department of Education records, 610 teachers left Douglas County schools after the 2020-2021 school year and were replaced by 592 teachers — a loss of 18 full-time teachers. According to the 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, released by the Colorado Education Association, educators feel unsafe and disrespected in their schools as a result of COVID-19.

The report found 85% of educators believe the teacher shortage is significantly or somewhat worse than in previous school years, and that 67% of the polled teachers are very or somewhat worried about a mass shooting in their school. One teacher’s statement highlighted in the report noted the lack of mental health support for students who need it.

“(They) aren’t getting the services they need because we either can’t fill the spot (school psychologist) or the people with those jobs are pulled to sub, putting out fires in other spots in the building, or just generally doing five other jobs.”

The Association’s report concludes that educators support suicide prevention, alertness, intervention and postvention programs for all school district employees, as well as more severe measures like banning assault-style weapons, raising the minimum purchase age to 21 and requiring waiting periods for firearm sales. Requests for comment from the Douglas County Federation, a union representing teachers in the district, were not returned.

