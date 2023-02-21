Arapahoe County bomb squad called to bank robbery, suspect at large

Photo by Arapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asked the citizens to avoid the 20200 block of East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial as law enforcement secured the business and area following a bank robbery suspect.

According to agency public information officer Ginger Delgado, a white male carrying a blue Walmart bag entered the Key Bank at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is described as about 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo pants and white shoes. He was also wearing a tan baseball cap and dark-rim glasses.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect left the scene in an early 2000s tan Honda Accord with a missing front bumper.

Delgado said the suspect left an unknown device in the Key Bank, leading authorities to call the bomb squad. The squad remained as of 11:30 a.m., and most of the roads surrounding the bank were closed as law officers searched the area and created a secure perimeter for nearby schools, such as Falcon Creek Middle School and Timberline Elementary School.

No children were in the schools, as Tuesday was observed as a holiday, but some employees were working inside. The other businesses near the Key Bank were evacuated for safety.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reported the bomb squad had cleared the bank, and the item left was not an explosive. The bank is remaining closed while crime scene investigators and the FBI Denver investigate.

All roads reopened Tuesday afternoon. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and is still at large. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call 911.