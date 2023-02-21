Arapahoe County bomb squad called to bank robbery, suspect at large

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FfWB_0kuwmf7i00
Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asked the citizens to avoid the 20200 block of East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial as law enforcement secured the business and area following a bank robbery suspect.

According to agency public information officer Ginger Delgado, a white male carrying a blue Walmart bag entered the Key Bank at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is described as about 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo pants and white shoes. He was also wearing a tan baseball cap and dark-rim glasses.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect left the scene in an early 2000s tan Honda Accord with a missing front bumper.

Delgado said the suspect left an unknown device in the Key Bank, leading authorities to call the bomb squad. The squad remained as of 11:30 a.m., and most of the roads surrounding the bank were closed as law officers searched the area and created a secure perimeter for nearby schools, such as Falcon Creek Middle School and Timberline Elementary School.

No children were in the schools, as Tuesday was observed as a holiday, but some employees were working inside. The other businesses near the Key Bank were evacuated for safety.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reported the bomb squad had cleared the bank, and the item left was not an explosive. The bank is remaining closed while crime scene investigators and the FBI Denver investigate.

All roads reopened Tuesday afternoon. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and is still at large. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arapahoe County sheriffs offic# bomb squad# denver metro crime# centennial bank robbery# bank robbery

Comments / 1

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff testifies to senate committee on vehicle theft bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly was among the many who testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in favor of the proposed motor vehicle theft bill.

Read full story
Centennial, CO

Family identifies suspected Centennial bank robber

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) A man accused of robbing a Key Bank on Smoky Hill Road on Feb. 21 faces additional charges of robbery and theft.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

CDOT seeks high school student submissions for distracted driving PSA

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Enterprising high school students can submit video entries in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s distracted driving video contest to win up to $5,000 in prizes.

Read full story
Morrison, CO

Colorado contractor indicted for defrauding Covid relief fund

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 27, 2023. (Jefferson County, Colo.) A Colorado grand jury indicted a former Morrison resident on three counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering for allegedly submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Appeals court upholds sentence for 2017 Aurora murder conviction

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) The verdict and sentencing of an Aurora woman facing 50 years in prison for homicide were upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals, according to a notice published Feb. 23.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Rail repairs lead to U.S. 85 weekend lane closures

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Motorists using Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) this weekend can access one lane in each direction between Norwood and Blakeland Drives as crews replace a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Read full story
2 comments
Centennial, CO

Suspects wanted in Centennial law firm burglary, car theft

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks two thieves who took thousands of dollars in equipment from a law firm, a separate office and maintenance room at the Southfield Park Towers in Centennial, and two Porsches.

Read full story
3 comments
Centennial, CO

FBI, Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in Centennial bank robbery

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 23, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) A suspect was arrested Wednesday by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI Denver for a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Bird-knapping reward: Burglars take beloved cockatoo in Highlands Ranch heist

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 23, 2023. NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the new reward amount. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Neptune’s Tropical Fish owner offers a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Simon the Goffin cockatoo. Two thieves took the store’s mascot at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Additional charges filed in Castle Rock murder, arson case

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is pursuing four additional felony charges against a Castle Rock man accused of killing his mother and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County Schools see over 136% increase in weapons

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. NOTE: Due to remote learning restrictions in the 2020-21 school year, this story is not utilizing data collected in those semesters for comparison purposes.

Read full story
7 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Three candidates seek 18th Judicial District Court judgeship

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission selected three candidates for a judgeship vacated by Hon. John Scipione, who stepped down on Jan. 19 as part of an agreement with the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police report decrease in crime, auto thefts in 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 17, 2023. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department reported a 39% decrease in overall criminal activity during 2022, including a 42% decrease in property crimes, according to the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force 2022 report and the Castle Rock department's January crimes report.

Read full story
5 comments
Parker, CO

DougCo jury finds man guilty of 2018 road rage shooting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. (Parker, Colo.) A Douglas County jury found Abraham Paquet, 34, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, resulting from a 2018 road rage incident.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Douglas County Sheriff seeks Castle Pines burglary suspects

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023. (Castle Pines, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information leading to the arrest of two individuals who allegedly stole items from an apartment complex’s community room.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado DA offices release racial disparity reports

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) A series of new reports developed by the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards project provides Colorado District Attorneys’ Offices with a more in-depth understanding of racial and ethnic differences in their prosecution processes.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Rep. Marshall celebrates defeat of ‘misnamed’ anti-trans bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Rep. Bob Marshall celebrated the defeat of a bill in the State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Commission after members voted 8-3 to postpone the bill indefinitely.

Read full story
19 comments
Golden, CO

Man charged with animal cruelty, resisting arrest for killing JeffCo Sheriff K9

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Golden, Colo.) Charges were filed Monday afternoon against a suspect accused of killing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer earlier that day.

Read full story
20 comments
Colorado State

Valentine's night Winter Storm Warning to disrupt Wednesday morning commute

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers an incoming snowstorm expected Tuesday night into Wednesday will hit hardest in southern Colorado up into the Palmer Divide. A winter storm warning was also issued from 5 p.m. Tuesday throughout Wednesday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy