Three candidates seek 18th Judicial District Court judgeship

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 21, 2023

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission selected three candidates for a judgeship vacated by Hon. John Scipione, who stepped down on Jan. 19 as part of an agreement with the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.

According to court documents, Scipione was suspended without pay on Aug. 4, 2022, at the commission's request. He resigned after the formal inquiry revealed Scipione’s sexual harassment and extramarital affair with court staff.

Scipione served on the district court bench since September 2018 and additionally served as a magistrate in Arapahoe County from 2012-2017. His failure to disclose the affair when he applied for the district judgeship is prohibited by court rules and procedures.

The nominees to fill the vacancy are:

Thomas Henderson, of Centennial, focuses on “bad faith” insurance policies through his work at Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC, based in Englewood. Henderson also touts awards by 5280 Magazine (2019, 2020 Colorado Top Lawyer) and his peers (Best Lawyers in America 2013-2022).

Donna Stewart, of Castle Rock, is a Douglas County Court Magistrate. Not much information is publicly available regarding Stewart’s career as a criminal defense attorney. She also applied to succeed Judge David Stevens of the 18th Judicial District in May 2022 and was not awarded the position.

Christine Washburn, of Denver, operates her own law office and offers over 20 years of criminal prosecutorial experience. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Women’s bar Association and the Professional Advancement Committee.

To be eligible for the judgeship, candidates must live in one of the four district counties (Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln). The governor has 15 days from Feb. 21 to appoint one of the nominees as a district court judge. Comments may be sent to the governor at

gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us .

The current annual salary for this position is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, if the incumbent is reelected by voters, they serve a term of six years.

The members of the nominating commission for the 18th Judicial District are: Tracie Keesee of Elizabeth; Becky Hogan and Eric Nesbitt, both of Aurora; Stephen Burg of Lone Tree; Troy Porras of Parker; Louis Martin of Rush; and Emily Valdez of Centennial.