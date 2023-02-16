DougCo jury finds man guilty of 2018 road rage shooting

Photo by Parker Police Department

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023

(Parker, Colo.) A Douglas County jury found Abraham Paquet , 34, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, resulting from a 2018 road rage incident.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Parker Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 5:25 p.m. on May 22, 2018, to the area of Parker Road and E470 for a shots fired report. After investigating, officers learned that a white pickup truck stopped at a red light from the exit ramp of E470 leading onto Parker Road, when a gray pickup truck appeared to target it.

A witness told officers he saw the gray pickup truck’s passenger window lower, showing a white man’s arm holding a handgun. As the light turned green, the two pickup trucks traveled through the intersection, and shots were fired from the gray truck at the white truck. The gray truck then left the scene.

Officers located a victim at the Parker Adventist Hospital. The victim was shot in the hand. Shots struck the truck several times.

“This was a senseless act of violence,” said the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “Neither party knew each other prior to this shooting which could have very well resulted in death. We’re fortunate the victim survived his injuries. Based on the facts and evidence, the defendant was identified as the aggressor in what is believed to be some type of random road rage encounter.”

Through vehicle records, officers identified Paquet as the owner of the gray pickup Officer recovered his vehicle from one of Paquet’s ex-girlfriends after he was arrested in Colorado Springs for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The Parker Police Department commended the work of detectives, officers, crime scene investigators and other Parker Police employees, as well as the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Springs Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and community partners who provided area surveillance.

Paquet pleaded not guilty on March 21, 2022, to charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with extreme indifference, illegally discharging a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was convicted on all counts on Feb. 8.

Paquet is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on March 29, with a maximum sentence of 72 years.