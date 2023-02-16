Douglas County Sheriff seeks Castle Pines burglary suspects

Photo by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023

(Castle Pines, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information leading to the arrest of two individuals who allegedly stole items from an apartment complex’s community room.

According to the agency, two individuals entered the Madison Apartment Complex community room, 1250 Sweet Spring Cir., at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as a white male in his 20s or 30s, thin build, short brown hair and facial hair, and a white female also in her 20s or 30s, thin build, long brown hair with blonde highlights. Video surveillance shows the suspects were driving a maroon SUV, similar to a Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon XL.

Anyone with information concerning the pair or the crime can contact Detective Lucas Morris at 303-660-7533 or mmorris@dcsheriff.net.