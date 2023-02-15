Colorado DA offices release racial disparity reports

Photo by Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) A series of new reports developed by the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards project provides Colorado District Attorneys’ Offices with a more in-depth understanding of racial and ethnic differences in their prosecution processes.

The new reports offer a deeper dive into critical points of discretion to understand whether there are differences in outcomes across individuals of different races/ethnicities, currently limited to the eight District Attorneys’ Offices that participated in the pilot project. The 18th Judicial District participated in the pilot program, and District Attorney John Kellner said the additional data bolsters his office’s commitment to transparency.

“We recognize the importance of monitoring disparities in the criminal justice system and increasing prosecutorial transparency and accountability,” Kellner said. “This project helps us identify potential disparities so we can take action in addressing them and ensure fair treatment for all victims and defendants.”

The reports show more Hispanic and Black individuals were arrested statewide than is proportional to the population. The reports also show some evidence that prosecutorial discretion results in racial disparity, for example:

A greater percentage of cases involving Black individuals were dismissed or had their charges reduced. Data regarding why is not currently collected.

A greater percentage of cases involving Hispanic individuals resulted in a guilty plea.

In some jurisdictions, a greater percentage of cases involving Hispanic or Native American individuals were sentenced to incarceration.

The 18th Judicial District Dashboard shows that 17% of the area’s cases involve Black defendants. In the four counties — Elbert, Arapahoe, Douglas and Lincoln — 7% of the population is Black, according to 2020 Census data. Similarly, Hispanic defendants accounted for 18% of all cases but only comprised 9% of the district’s population.

To address this, the office released a report to dig deeper.

“Any decisions made by the DA’s Office are ‘downstream’ from the first decision in criminal case processing: who is arrested,” the report stated, noting the disproportionate number of people arrested carries through the prosecution process.

“Disproportionality may not necessarily be explained by differences in criminal behavior,” the report warned. “It can also be due to the behavior of criminal justice actors, like law enforcement practices and resource allocation that result in more people of color being stopped and arrested, or crime trends and enforcement responses in certain neighborhoods.”

The 18th DA’s Office released four accountability actions:

Begin tracking categories of why a case is dismissed

Begin tracking reasons a case is not filed, as well as the charges law enforcement recommended.

Create partnerships with community resource providers and institute internal training to ensure that language barriers are not barriers to equal justice for Hispanic defendants.

Continue requiring prosecutors and staff to participate in training on the disparities reflected in the report and implicit bias training.

Five additional Judicial Districts have joined the program since it launched in September: 3rd, 10th, 12th, 17th, and 21st. The 13 participating Judicial Districts collectively represent over half of the counties in Colorado (35) and 75% of the state’s population. The remaining districts will be able to create data dashboards with the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council this fall.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver, the Center for Criminal Justice at Loyola University Chicago, the national Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project, and the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council. The project was funded with a grant from the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative.