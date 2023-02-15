Colorado DA offices release racial disparity reports

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UINXB_0kofBju400
Photo byColorado 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) A series of new reports developed by the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards project provides Colorado District Attorneys’ Offices with a more in-depth understanding of racial and ethnic differences in their prosecution processes.

The new reports offer a deeper dive into critical points of discretion to understand whether there are differences in outcomes across individuals of different races/ethnicities, currently limited to the eight District Attorneys’ Offices that participated in the pilot project. The 18th Judicial District participated in the pilot program, and District Attorney John Kellner said the additional data bolsters his office’s commitment to transparency.

“We recognize the importance of monitoring disparities in the criminal justice system and increasing prosecutorial transparency and accountability,” Kellner said. “This project helps us identify potential disparities so we can take action in addressing them and ensure fair treatment for all victims and defendants.”

The reports show more Hispanic and Black individuals were arrested statewide than is proportional to the population. The reports also show some evidence that prosecutorial discretion results in racial disparity, for example:

  • A greater percentage of cases involving Black individuals were dismissed or had their charges reduced. Data regarding why is not currently collected.
  • A greater percentage of cases involving Hispanic individuals resulted in a guilty plea.
  • In some jurisdictions, a greater percentage of cases involving Hispanic or Native American individuals were sentenced to incarceration.

The 18th Judicial District Dashboard shows that 17% of the area’s cases involve Black defendants. In the four counties — Elbert, Arapahoe, Douglas and Lincoln — 7% of the population is Black, according to 2020 Census data. Similarly, Hispanic defendants accounted for 18% of all cases but only comprised 9% of the district’s population.

To address this, the office released a report to dig deeper.

“Any decisions made by the DA’s Office are ‘downstream’ from the first decision in criminal case processing: who is arrested,” the report stated, noting the disproportionate number of people arrested carries through the prosecution process.

“Disproportionality may not necessarily be explained by differences in criminal behavior,” the report warned. “It can also be due to the behavior of criminal justice actors, like law enforcement practices and resource allocation that result in more people of color being stopped and arrested, or crime trends and enforcement responses in certain neighborhoods.”

The 18th DA’s Office released four accountability actions:

  • Begin tracking categories of why a case is dismissed
  • Begin tracking reasons a case is not filed, as well as the charges law enforcement recommended.
  • Create partnerships with community resource providers and institute internal training to ensure that language barriers are not barriers to equal justice for Hispanic defendants.
  • Continue requiring prosecutors and staff to participate in training on the disparities reflected in the report and implicit bias training.

Five additional Judicial Districts have joined the program since it launched in September: 3rd, 10th, 12th, 17th, and 21st. The 13 participating Judicial Districts collectively represent over half of the counties in Colorado (35) and 75% of the state’s population. The remaining districts will be able to create data dashboards with the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council this fall.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver, the Center for Criminal Justice at Loyola University Chicago, the national Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project, and the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council. The project was funded with a grant from the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 18th judicial district attorne# district attorneys office# racial disparity# racial inequity# data analysis

Comments / 8

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police report decrease in crime, auto thefts in 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 17, 2023. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department reported a 39% decrease in overall criminal activity during 2022, including a 42% decrease in property crimes, according to the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force 2022 report and the Castle Rock department's January crimes report.

Read full story
5 comments
Parker, CO

DougCo jury finds man guilty of 2018 road rage shooting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. (Parker, Colo.) A Douglas County jury found Abraham Paquet, 34, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, resulting from a 2018 road rage incident.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Douglas County Sheriff seeks Castle Pines burglary suspects

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023. (Castle Pines, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information leading to the arrest of two individuals who allegedly stole items from an apartment complex’s community room.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Rep. Marshall celebrates defeat of ‘misnamed’ anti-trans bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Rep. Bob Marshall celebrated the defeat of a bill in the State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Commission after members voted 8-3 to postpone the bill indefinitely.

Read full story
19 comments
Golden, CO

Man charged with animal cruelty, resisting arrest for killing JeffCo Sheriff K9

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Golden, Colo.) Charges were filed Monday afternoon against a suspect accused of killing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer earlier that day.

Read full story
20 comments
Colorado State

Valentine's night Winter Storm Warning to disrupt Wednesday morning commute

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers an incoming snowstorm expected Tuesday night into Wednesday will hit hardest in southern Colorado up into the Palmer Divide. A winter storm warning was also issued from 5 p.m. Tuesday throughout Wednesday.

Read full story
Golden, CO

Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of Mines

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 13, 2023. (Golden, Colo.) The Golden Police Department reported an armed suspect killed a Jefferson County K9 officer after an overnight chase.

Read full story
21 comments
Lawrence, KS

Man suspected of stabbing wife in Target parking lot arrested in Kansas

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 13, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Kansas State Patrol arrested a man accused of stabbing his wife and stealing her car at a Target parking lot on East County Line Road in Highlands Ranch.

Read full story
Colorado State

CDOT, Patrol Launch Super Bowl Weekend Impaired Driving Crackdown: Get a Sober Ride Home!

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 10, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with the Colorado State Patrol and more than 40 local law enforcement agencies to keep Colorado roads safe by offering 150 Lyft credits for the “big game” weekend celebrations.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff discusses curbing auto theft

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo Sheriff Darren Weekly spent his first month in office making his voice heard in state politics, especially regarding possible changes in auto theft charges.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?

(Douglas County, Colo.) After a handful of Denver-area libraries issued methamphetamine abatement warnings in January, ranging from Boulder to Englewood, health departments, government and law enforcement started receiving questions.

Read full story
2 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff arrests suspect in October catalytic converter thefts

(Centennial, Colo.) Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect on charges related to stolen catalytic converters recovered by detectives on Oct. 7, 2022. Three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Shield Pest Solutions in Centennial. Arapahoe County deputies recovered the trio of stolen items from a scrap yard in Denver but did not pursue charges against the scrap yard.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Ex-DougCo deputy pleads guilty to attempting to influence a public servant

(Douglas County, Colo.) A former Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to a single felony charge after being accused of sexual misconduct and attempting to bring contraband items into the detention facility where she worked.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle Rock

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol wants drivers to keep their heads up and phones down after another patrol cruiser was struck near Castle Rock in Douglas County. The Colorado State Patrol has publicized three crashes involving the agency’s cruisers since the start of the year, including two in Douglas County. The most recent crash occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the westbound lanes of Meadows Parkway (U.S. 85).

Read full story
2 comments
Cripple Creek, CO

CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officer

(Cripple Creek, Colo.) The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is seeking possible additional victims of a former Cripple Creek police sergeant. CBI is investigating Alexander Kenoyer, 36. Agents found several explicit images and videos, possibly from the internet or filmed by Kenoyer, of women. Some may have been filmed or photographed without consent or been aware their image was being captured but believed it would remain private.

Read full story
Denver, CO

FBI Denver warns of increase in crypto scams

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Division of the FBI warns the public that crypto's increasing presence in daily life puts more people in danger due to crypto-related scams and urges people to stay vigilant and take precautions when dealing with cryptocurrency.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Parker Police K9, handler strike a pose as thanks for ballistic vest

(Parker, Colo.) A Parker Police Department K9 team will appear in a national calendar to raise money to protect law enforcement dogs. Officer Eric Graham and K9 Kato were chosen alongside 11 other teams to appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s fundraising calendar. Each year, the calendar showcases 12 law enforcement K9 team vest recipients.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Help the DougCo Sheriff ID overnight car burglars near Lone Tree

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks criminals who allegedly broke into at least 20 vehicles at two Lone Tree apartment complexes on Jan. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office it appears the team targeted Honda and Hyundai vehicles, entering the vehicles mainly by punching in door locks. The two apartment complexes are located along Park Meadows Drive in unincorporated Douglas County.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy