Rep. Marshall celebrates defeat of ‘misnamed’ anti-trans bill

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Rep. Bob Marshall celebrated the defeat of a bill in the State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Commission after members voted 8-3 to postpone the bill indefinitely.

Marshall decried the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill and its sponsors, calling the actions proposed “anti-trans.” Some of the bill’s sponsors were Rep. Brandi Bradley (R -39th District), Rep. Lisa Frizell (R-45th District), Rep. Anthony Hartsook (R-44th District) and Colorado Sen. Byron Pelton (R-District 1), who all represent areas of Douglas County.

If passed, the bill would have required intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, or club athletic team, sport, or athletic events to be designated as male, female or coeducational based on the biological sex at birth of the participating students.

Marshall said the Douglas County GOP State House delegation meant to attack transgender kids’ right to exist.

“The misnamed ‘Women’s Rights in Athletics’ bill had no legitimate purpose and addressed no real problem or issue,” Marshall said. “The primary sponsors of this bill, who were all from Douglas County, could not point to a single case to which this bill would have applied in Colorado. Ever. It was a solution searching for a problem.”

Marshall noted that college athletics are regulated by the National Collegiate Athletics Association and high school athletics by the Colorado High School Athletics Association, leaving him to ask if the purpose of the bill was to apply governmental oversight to community and private athletics.

“I am proud that our office is working on bills to require better local governance, streamline the tax code, increase teacher compensation, improve water quality, and equitably treat our most vulnerable disabled veterans that have been ignored,” Marshall said. “The legislation defeated today is a distraction from the necessary work we should be doing to make Colorado better for everyone in our communities.”

Marshall called the anti-trans bill a “distraction” from work that will make Colorado a better place to live.

“But if the Douglas County GOP wants to stand united in attacking vulnerable kids for cheap political points, I consider it my duty to defend them,” Marshall said. “And I will.”