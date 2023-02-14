Valentine's night Winter Storm Warning to disrupt Wednesday morning commute

Photo by National Weather Service Boulder

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 14, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers an incoming snowstorm expected Tuesday night into Wednesday will hit hardest in southern Colorado up into the Palmer Divide. A winter storm warning was also issued from 5 p.m. Tuesday throughout Wednesday.

Strong winds east of the Continental Divide to the Kansas border are expected most of Tuesday, with the winter storm expected to arrive along the Front Range Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service Boulder, Castle Rock area temperatures will be near 12 degrees Tuesday night, with wind chill lowering it to near zero. The area is expected to accumulate 2-4 inches of snow overnight, with a chance of another 2-4 inches on Wednesday. Additionally, the National Weather Service models anticipate the area will remain cold, with highs near 15 degrees for the area, nearing -6 factoring the wind chill.

Caitlyn Mensche, a National Weather Service Boulder meteorologist, said the most significant impact will be for the Wednesday morning commute, as snow accumulations coupled with high winds will create blowing snow and severe cold.

“If you don’t have to travel Wednesday morning, don’t,” Mensche said. “This system will bring a good amount of wind, so that will bring temperatures down a pretty good amount. Once winds pick up on Wednesday, we could see wind chills in the negative teens.”

She said the storm will likely bring between 4-8 inches of snow.

With such a large storm, snow and weather impacts will change throughout the state.

Motorists could encounter rapidly changing weather and road conditions throughout the southern Front Range.

CDOT crews will focus first on interstates and the most heavily traveled routes during the storm. Once the storm has tapered off, they will plow the state maintained secondary routes. Cities and counties are responsible for clearing local and residential roads.